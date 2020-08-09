Real Value: Platinum, Gold, And Silver

Gold and silver markets have received most of the positive attention but there is evidence platinum assets contain the potential to surge in this highly uncertain market environment.

Precious metals markets are showing strength as investors are looking for a safe and secure store of value that can be trusted over the long-term time horizons.

Over the last few weeks, markets have been showing a heavy focus within the precious metals space. Of course, this tends to happen whenever an asset reaches a new record high or doubles in value in a very short period of time. Recently, this has been the case in gold markets and silver markets. However, it is critical for investors to remember that many analysts argued that precious metals assets were essentially the laughing stock of the market just a short time ago.

For an extended period of time, gold markets traded in a sideways range that was bounded by $1,480 at the highs and $1,050 at the lows. These trends weighed down the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) and brought a heavy dose of skepticism amongst investors considering precious metals assets as part of a comprehensive portfolio investment strategy.

If we can remember back to this period, the sideways trading activity went on for more than six years because a majority of the market's traders failed to see the growing number of factors supporting the outlook for much higher valuations in precious metals. In addition to global trade tensions and a generalized lack of viable safe-haven alternatives, rising public debt levels have made it very difficult for global fiat currencies to show sustainable strength.

When compared to the traditional store of value that can be found in precious metals, investors should understand that fiat currencies are much more transitory in nature. Recent declines in the greenback have been viewed as supportive for equity markets in Asia, and this is just another example showing that ramifications of current market trends will undoubtedly have a long-term impact on the global economy.

On March 25th, we published an article that described the recent collapse in silver as an “opportunity of a lifetime” for precious metals investors. Of course, this can be a serious risk to make these types of monumental forecasts and we certainly received criticisms about the possibility that silver markets could make such an expansive move.

In the commentary, we discussed some of the reasons bullish progress in silver markets seemed to be stalling: “In the last month, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) has fallen by about 21% and many metals traders are wondering why the ETF has not been able to garner any safe-haven support from investors. These are fair questions, given the strong history of silver as a protective asset. But this recent activity has been highly erratic (to say the least) and this has created a duality in investor sentiment that is simply not sustainable.”

We concluded the commentary by saying that a “series of unprecedented macroeconomic events may have created one of the most substantial trading opportunities on record - a true ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ for those holding SLV.” Of course, we now know that silver really was on the brink of reaching historic price moves and market valuations in base silver assets are already trading more than 125% above their March 2020 lows.

However, I have also been watching for undervalued trades in the platinum market because this area contains assets that have been missed during all of this recent excitement directed toward the precious metals. Within this category, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares (NYSEARCA: PPLT) works as a high-liquidity instrument that can be utilized when investors are looking to express a bullish viewpoint and gain additional exposure to these markets. T

he Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares is a grantor trust, which means that the fund offers exposure to physical platinum that is stored in vaults (which are located in London, UK and in Zurich, Switzerland). As a key player in the precious metals fund category, trading activity in PPLT has already started to experience critical changes which suggest rising potential for extended bull moves.

If we view the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum ETF in terms of its performances into the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, it is easy to see why the market might have viewed platinum assets with some degree of skepticism.

However, these trends have turned sharply since the end of May 2020 and the total net flows in the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum ETF that have been recorded over the last year have reached $238.09 million. This is a true surge and it represents a significant deviation from the fund’s long-term averages. As a result, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum ETF now appears to be placed in a strong position to post further rallies into the end of 2020.

For those interested in trading PPLT, we can outline some specific support and resistance zones that are likely to impact trend activity going forward. At this stage, the fund’s initial support base can be found just above the $80 handle (near 81.45). This area marks a zone of short-term consolidation before the most recent break higher.

However, price trends in PPLT could see greater selling pressure if this support zone is broken because technical analysts might begin to target the prior lows near 54.90 while initiating sell positions. If our mid-level support zone does hold, our next price target rests at 97.15 but we would likely need to see a period of corrective consolidation before this price zone can be reached.

Overall, the precious metals are showing strength as investors are looking for a safe and secure store of value that can be trusted over the long-term time horizons. At this stage, gold and silver markets have received most of the positive attention but there are still reasons to believe platinum assets have the potential to surge in this highly uncertain market environment.

