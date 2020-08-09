Over the past three months, we've written several articles about WidePoint (WYY) and outlined why we believe shares could triple over the next 12 months. We also provided an in-depth look at WidePoint's CWMS contract and outlined why we believe the company — being the incumbent — will re-win the $500 million recompete contract from the U.S. Government. Our last article looked at the company's raised full-year guidance as well as takeaways from the shareholder meeting and why an acquisition could be on the way.

This article will look at the contract awards the company received in the most recent quarter as well as provide an earnings preview which is set to take place next week. We believe the company will report arguably its best quarter ever and why the future of the company has never been brighter.

Q2 Orders

As we've noted in past articles, the majority of WYY's revenues currently comes from contracts with federal government agencies as the company acts as the prime contractor, or subcontractor.

In fact, in 2019, roughly 85% of WYY's revenues ($86.4 million) came from the U.S. Federal Government.

While government contracts provide a stable revenue source that has continued to grow, the only downside is that most of the contracts are low margin. For that reason, management has taken more of a proactive approach over the past year to better diversify its revenue stream as it looks to expand more into the commercial space, as well as internationally. We touch on that subject later in the article.

And because WYY receives the majority of its revenue from government contracts, shares trade largely on news of new contracts, contract renewals, contract extensions, etc. With a current market cap around $70 million, a new award or contract loss can have a big impact on the share price.

Using data from the Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS), we've been keeping track of all the contracts and awards that WYY has received.

During the second quarter, the awards seemed to come in almost on a daily occurrence. In fact, WYY recorded 34 total contractual actions, including new contracts, contract renewals, exercised option periods and contract extensions with federal government clients. The combined amount of all the contracts totaled nearly $45 million. To put that into perspective, WYY's total market cap sits at $70 million. Like we've said before, the company is undervalued and shares have a lot of room to run over the coming months and years.

Below are screenshots of some of the awards that came in during Q2.

The FPDS system contains detailed information on contract actions across all government agencies. The system identifies who bought what, from whom, for how much, and when and where. In short, it shows what the government is spending tax payer money on.

So how did the recent quarter compare to what the company has done in past years?

In 2019, the company announced $5.3 million in government contracts in Q2 and $8.3 million in 2018. This represents an increase of 720% compared to last year and more than 400% compared to 2018.

2018 2019 2020 Q2 Contracts Awards $8.3 million $5.3 million $43.5 million

It's important to remember that these new contracts, renewals, exercised option periods, and extensions aren't just based on contracts for the next quarter, but rather, in some cases, on a 12-18 month basis.

For example, take a look at orders last month from the U.S. Coast Guard as well as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services just to name a few.

For the U.S. Coast Guard contract, the period of performance started last month and will run through October 2021. If all options are exercised, the total contract jumps to $15.76 million.

For the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services contract, the period of performance started last month and will also run through October 2021. If all options are exercised, the total contract would climb to $8.5 million.

Expansion

Last month, WYY released two press releases that we thought were pretty notable and that the market brushed over without realizing its significance. The two press releases — one about the company's TM2 services and another about its TEM services — highlight how WYY is making progress on growing other revenue streams and branching out and away from relying solely on government contracts and awards as its done for so many years now.

On July 20, the company announced that it had secured a new contract from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (Virginia ABC) to provide the agency with Telecom Expense Management ("TEM") services. The contract term was for one year and contained four additional one-year renewal periods. The total contract value was approximately $1.2 million.

A week later, WYY announced that it had recorded $1.5 million in commercial contracts for its TEM and Mobility Managed Services ("MMS").

Yes, both contracts represent just a drop in the bucket compared to the company's full-year guidance of $185-$195 million in revenue this year, however, here is why it's still significant. The contracts are proof that the company is making good on its promise to increase its footprint with commercial customers and to expand internationally as well.

Here's what WYY's President and CEO Jin Kang had to say about the recent announcements.

“Expanding more into the commercial space has been an important strategic initiative, and we’re therefore very encouraged to see our commercial TM2 business continue to grow in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. As companies continue to adjust their work environments in response to the pandemic, some of the many enhancements they’re pursuing include enterprise management solutions to increase accountability and further enable their mobile workforce. Our solutions help these organizations, whether they be government enterprises or Fortune 100, to maximize telecom and mobile resources. These trends have been helping drive our business forward over the past few months, and we’re very encouraged to see them also contribute towards the achievement of one of our primary goals: increasing our presence in the commercial space.”

As we've noted in past articles, the company is looking to diversify its revenue stream and most importantly, move into more of the high-margin area that come with commercial contracts. While the government contracts are great and provide steady income, the margins are relatively small which has kept shares from soaring.

However, the good news is that the margins should improve under the $500 million Cellular Wireless Managed Services ("CWMS") contract that WYY is looking to re-win as the award is based on "best value" as opposed to lowest cost. Because the award also takes into account past performance — of which WYY has a strong and reputable track record — the company will be able to put in a higher bid to help improve its margins because the award is based on best value, as opposed with lowest cost.

Earnings Preview

WYY will release its second quarter financial results after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, August 13, with a conference call taking place at 4:30 p.m. ET.

After beating analyst expectations once again last quarter, WYY looks to continue to keep the trend going. So with that said, let's take a look at the numbers for the second quarter.

Wall Street Expects

Revenue: $42.7 million

Earnings Per Share: $0.00

WYY Revenue History May Q1 March Q4 Nov. Q3 Aug. Q2 Revenue Estimates $39.7M $28.1M $29.6M $22.1M Actual Revenue $25.8M $20.9M $23.0M $22.3M Difference + $13.9M + $7.2M + $6.6M - $0.2M

Over the last four quarters, WYY has beaten revenue expectations three times, ranging from $6.6 million to $13.9 million, for an average beat of $6.87 million. While past performance is never a guarantee of future performance, one can still gain a lot from studying the tendencies of companies and how they do on earnings day.

Based on WYY's earnings history and full-year guidance, we wouldn't be surprised to see revenues come in around $46-$47 million. This would represent YOY growth between 108%-113%, and 16%-18% growth quarter-over-quarter.

Think about that for a moment. A company with a market cap of $70 million, is anticipated to report Q2 revenues of $45M+ with revenue growth of more than 100% on a year-over-year basis.

We also expect the company to post EPS of $0.01 for the second consecutive quarter. This would represent another major milestone for the company after years of breakeven or negative EPS. In our article back in May, we noted that EPS could hit $0.04 in 2020. Analysts, which continue to undervalue WYY based on current price targets, still have EPS at $0.01 for 2020.

Now remember, our EPS forecast of $0.04 was before WYY upped its full-year revenue guidance between $185 and $195 million. While much of the revenue will likely be on low margins, we are very confident that WYY will hit our forecast this year.

Based on the company's most recent closing price, this would give the company a forward P/E of 14. Not expensive at all for a company that is expected to grow revenues by nearly 100% this year. However, as we've noted before, because WYY is still in its early years of profitability, the market will continue to value the company on a price-to-sales ratio, along with its peers in the information technology services market.

Margins: In its first quarter earnings report back in May, WYY reported that managed services, the company's high-margin business, saw revenues jump up to $11.5 million compared to $7.5 million in Q1 2019. This represents a 52% year-over-year increase. Can the company keep it up? That is the question investors will need to pay close attention to. If WYY can report another 50%+ increase in managed services, shares will certainly be soaring in after hours action.

Cash outlook: After having just $2.4 million in cash in 2018, WYY managed to nearly double its cash position in 2019 to $4.5 million. In 2020, the company, with no debt, is on track to triple its cash position to $16 million by the end of the year. If we are correct, cash in Q2 should be sitting around $11.5 million to $12.0 million in Q2.

Updates: Lastly, the other two important factors will be management's update on the company's recent $25 million shelf offering — more clarity — as well as more information about a potential reverse split and whether it will likely pass or not.

Conclusion

Because WYY's work for the 2020 Census has boosted revenues, and should continue to do so well into 2021, the biggest question that remains for investors is the revenue outlook for 2021.

We've received that question a lot from investors and while we can not speak for management, or what plans they may have coming, we believe 2021 revenue will not see a steep decline like many initially feared. Depending on the company's work on it commercial services, as well as its recent partnership with SYNNEX to expand sales of its TM2 solutions, WYY could possible see continued revenue growth next year.

In a previous article, we also talked about how pursuing accretive and strategic acquisitions has been on the minds of management lately. An accretive acquisition would more than likely help solidify the company for revenue growth in 2021.

By Q3 and Q4 of next year, revenue from the 2020 Census will mostly be gone, which means the company will need other revenue source to help grow its top line. The good news is that the 2020 Census work is very low margin which means the company's bottom line will significantly improve.

While we won't go into the specifics, WYY operates in an industry that has a lot of barriers for entry and has all the certifications and accreditation needed to protect clients, including the Department of Homeland Security. As we've noted before, having information secure is a must these days, especially with the shifting landscape with employees working form home and remote work becoming the new normal.

Recent cyber attacks and data breaches have resulted in billions of losses for companies and continues to show a need for mobile and work security. In fact, large-scale data breaches have soared by 273% in the first quarter compared to the same time last year. As of June, the FBI said its Internet Crime Complaint Center said it recorded 12,377 Covid-related scams.

WYY offers a variety of services, including mobile security, and should continue to benefit from more employees working from home. We believe the company will see increased revenue over the coming quarters as companies seek to protect sensitive data. With WYY already serving the Department of Homeland Security, you can bet companies will want employees having the same level of security as U.S. government employees.

With Q2 record orders, recent partnerships, new products and services coming to market and with management showing that it is committed to focusing more on its high-margin business, on top of a possible immediately accretive acquisition and what should be a solid Q2 earnings report, we believe the future of the company remains bright and that shares still have plenty of room to run. We reiterate a buy rating on shares and our price target of $2.20 remains unchanged.

Risk Factors

With a market cap of $70 million, WYY currently falls into the micro-cap sector. Companies in this range come with a higher degree of risk compared to more well known and established companies. Also, if WYY does go through with an acquisition, depending on the deal, it could be accretive, or end up being dilutive for existing shareholders if the acquired company isn't profitable.

WYY competes in a competitive market and against both private and public companies. Some competitors are able to offer more scale, which can enable them to significantly discount their services in order to maintain market share. If WYY has to resort to deals with lower margins, profitability would suffer. Lastly, WYY's revenue from government contracts is quite large. A change in the spending policies, budget priorities, or a government shutdown could cause the company to lose revenues. The loss of of contracts could have big implications for the company.

