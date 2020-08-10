It's Okay To Be An Emotional Investor

Investors should acknowledge their emotions then adopt approaches that produce productive, rather than destructive responses.

You can't take emotion out of the equation when you talk about money, be it personal finance or investing.

Investors take a myopic view of emotion.

The experts tell us, to be successful investors, we must completely and entirely remove emotion from the equation. So we disregard emotion out of hand. We treat emotion as our enemy. We believe, universally, that being an emotional investor is a bad thing.

But that's because we have a narrow view of what it means to be an emotional investor. We tend to only associate emotion in investing with negative outcomes.

This does a disservice to investors.

Because emotion fuels life on the ground. And life on the ground is inextricably linked to personal finance, just as personal finance is inextricably linked with investing.

Emotion in investing isn't the problem. It's our response to our feelings and emotions that can negatively impact our investing. Like anything else that has the potential to throw us off track, we must acknowledge our emotions and properly channel them.

In this article, I discuss how emotion manifests itself on the ground as we navigate our personal finances to make space for our investing activities. I argue that, because of our emotions, it's best for many investors to reverse the "pay yourself first" method of investing.

If you're like me, once you do that, you'll have a surplus of money to invest in stocks that not only resonate with you, but pay consistent and growing dividends.

You Don't Have To Pay Yourself First

If you follow one of the most popular personal finance meets investing tenets, you "pay yourself first." That is, when you get paid, you immediately take a portion of your income and direct it to your retirement account before paying bills and making discretionary purchases.

There's seemingly sound logic behind this method. If you don't have the money sitting in your checking account, you won't miss it and can't spend it. So, theoretically, it sits safe and sound in your portfolio.

That's not always the way it works out in real life. I'm living proof.

As I point out in, The Key To Retirement Investing: Live Frugally, Live Well, I don't pay myself first. I do the opposite, working backwards from paying my bills, funding my lifestyle, then investing what's left over.

But I haven't yet explained why I do this.

For many years, I found myself doing the financial equivalent of the walk of shame.

Source: Author

When I got money, I'd instantly send it to my broker and invest it. Then I'd go about the next 30 days paying my bills and living. More often than not, I'd end up in a situation where I faced a budget shortfall or came uncomfortably close to a deficit between expenses and available cash.

So, sheepishly, I'd sell some stock and transfer the money I had just invested back to my checking account.

There's so much obviously wrong with this. First, I'm defeating the whole purpose (dividend reinvesting, compounding) of routinely buying and holding dividend-paying stocks. Second, I needed the money (or thought I did) so I was forced to take losses, pulling out less money than I originally put in.

But something deeper and more dangerous also happened.

For a time, I gave up on investing.

I was pulling money back to my checking out of fear. After doing this roughly a dozen or so times, I felt shame over the experience. I experienced trepidation every time I would pay myself first because I knew I would more than likely have to reverse course.

Psychologically, it made total sense for me to do this. Science backs me up:

Fear’s most obvious advantage is that it motivates escape in the face of danger—or the avoidance of danger in the first place. Without fear, basic urges for self-preservation evaporate. Source: TheScientist

I finally came to the conclusion that flipping the script on pay yourself first made sense for me. That's when I started working backwards, filling (or checking on the status of) my subsistence, emergency, and any other funds first, and investing the rest.

I'm thrilled with the results. I'm even more happy with the emotional response.

Luckily, I'm in the position - thanks to solid cash flow and a low cost of living - to save and invest a considerable amount of money each month. But even before this was the case, I saw the benefits of not paying myself first.

Channeling Your Emotions

I experience just as much emotion budgeting, spending, saving, and investing using my backwards method than I did when I was paying myself first. The difference lies in how these emotions manifest themselves, how I direct them, and the subsequent, positive outcomes.

When I first started working backwards, I didn't have much money to invest. However, I always had something left over at the end of the month.

Because I knew I was in the clear expense-wise, I felt confidence (not really an emotion, more of a personality trait) rather than trepidation when sending money to my investment account. I felt certain this money would stay there.

No more walk of shame.

Even if I was only buying a small amount of stock, I was a) creating placeholder positions and b) seeing what a seemingly meager investment can do if left to build on itself.

This is why I'm such a strong advocate of fractional shares. It's also the reason why I mirror my portfolio in my daughter's custodial account, mostly with fractional shares. I hope she, albeit in a different context, will stumble upon the same conclusions and emotions.

I found it difficult to stick to the pay yourself first plan. Ultimately, it deflated and demoralized me. I don't think I'm alone. I'd argue that's why many investors - particularly, though not exclusively, the under-50 set - struggle to save for retirement. They're putting themselves in the same emotional trap I found myself in.

Reverse that trend and find a way to see results and things change almost overnight. Suddenly, watching a dividend reinvest into fractional shares of a stock triggers positive feelings and emotions and makes you want to save more so you can invest more. This reaction played a huge role in my obsession with achieving as low a cost of living as possible.

Putting It Into Practice

We also view obsessiveness in a negative light.

I know - also from experience - that obsessiveness certainly can be a bad thing. There's a fine line between being obsessive and methodical. As an investor, it's probably best to have a healthy balance between both.

Here again, it's all about how you direct it.

As I argue in Saving Investors From Themselves, as members of the Seeking Alpha community, we should assume some level of responsibility for new investors. They have come into the market in droves. And they're better off stumbling onto this platform than Robinhood.

To a significant extent, Robinhood plays on people's emotions. It manipulates the same psychological responses as social media to encourage users to engage with its platform. It's a flashy app full of bells, whistles, rewards, and other types of gamification designed to get you hooked.

However, while applying the social media model to investing might produce results for apps such as Robinhood, it can lead investors, particularly new and/or young ones, down dangerous paths.

Part of my goal in advancing new perspectives on the relationship between personal finance and investing, particularly retirement investing, is to capture as many new investors as possible and try to set them on a more sustainable path. I think we'll have more success with this audience - and improving how we, as more experienced investors, save and invest - by being open to new methods, which often includes challenging, and even discarding, old ones.

To this end, just as you can benefit from properly-channeled emotional investing, you can profit from being obsessed. It's just not a good idea to get obsessed with the Robinhood model of emojis and following the crowd.

Case in point - late last week, Robinhood said it would limit certain stock information on its site, such as how many of its users own a particular stock. Sounds great in theory, but the company, at its very core, set out on a course to lure investors via methods that have very little to do with successful investing. Again, they're doing it through a social media model designed to trigger feelings and emotions rather than foster long-term investing success.

That's another script I want to flip.

I'm more obsessed with investing than I have ever been. I have an inherent love for it. Despite my fits and starts, I always have. Throughout my life, I have always come back to investing.

But that's not the case for everyone. You have to make it fun, especially for large numbers of young Gen Xers, millennials, and Generation Z. But you can't be irresponsible in the process, as I would argue Robinhood has been.

In Redefining Retirement: A Look Inside My Bank Account, I reveal that thanks to a pandemic-driven decrease in spending, primarily spending at restaurants, I have an extra $1,600 or so to invest each month. While your numbers might vary, I know I'm not alone in this savings. I don't care if you grew up in a social media-dominated world or during The Great Depression, that type of excess cash should excite you.

I have committed to using this additional cash to follow an old school style of investing that often goes alongside pay yourself first.

I'm treating the stocks I buy with that extra $1,600 like a bill. I'm treating that bill like my rent. I have to pay it. If I need more money for anything else, it simply can't come from that $1,600. And it's absolutely not coming from my subsistence, emergency, or move to Portland funds. It's also not coming from the money I had earmarked for investing prior to freeing up the additional $1,600. If I need more money, I need to make more money.

The Redefining Retirement Portfolio

With that in mind, I have decided to tweak the way I approach the redefining retirement portfolio. I originally made relatively large purchases of Apple (AAPL) and Starbucks (SBUX). But several readers observed that 25 and 100 shares of AAPL and SBUX, respectively, was out of reach for many investors, namely young ones.

I agree.

So, let's tweak our AAPL and SBUX positions by opening each with $400 apiece. We'll use the same price as we made the original buys at last week.

For part of my bull case on SBUX, see Starbucks: The Ultimate Dividend Growth Stock For Young Investors. I haven't written much about AAPL recently, but I'm bullish and direct you to Seeking Alpha's coverage of the stock.

Using Friday's closing prices, I'm adding two stocks to the Redefining Retirement portfolio - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Essex Property Trust (ESS). I own both stocks personally. For the purposes of this portfolio, we'll open with $400 buys to round out our $1,600 monthly contribution. ESS is a recent dividend aristocrat and AVB could very well become one someday.

We'll add $1,600 to these stocks each month ($400 each). We'll also add two new, higher-yielding stocks next month, also at $400 each.

This approach allows us to observe and develop several themes, specifically the efficacy of fractional shares, the power of incremental buys and dividend reinvestment even on small positions, and the positive psychological consequences of watching it all take shape.

Seeking Alpha Contributor Brad Thomas, along with Nicholas Ward, wrote an excellent article on AvalonBay last week. There's not much I can add to their solid fundamental analysis and review of the company's conference call, but I can build on Brad and Nicholas's view on work from home and its impact on urban environments:

There’s been a lot of talk of the work-from-home trend hurting apartment REITs, which historically focuses on urban/blue-chip suburban areas. And it’s true these high-cost-of-living areas may not be as attractive if potential tenants aren’t tied to city-based office buildings. Naughton touched on this trend during the Q2 CC as well: "In addition to the household contraction and consolidation that occurs due to job losses in any downturn, the pandemic is driving other trends that are impacting rental demand. These include work-from-home flexibility that is shifting some renter demand from higher cost and urban/infill markets. Many renters are relocating, perhaps only temporarily, to lower-cost markets or submarkets, leisure areas or even back home with their parents." As he noted, no one knows for certain whether we’re truly seeing a secular shift away from urban-centric work environments... Longer term though we think some of the most highly desirable urban areas – which not only offer professional opportunities but also world-class leisure and entertainment amenities – will always be in high demand. (my emphasis)

It made feel good to read that from a REIT expert like Brad. Because I agree completely. I made a comment to that end on his article:

AVB has a much broader portfolio than ESS, geographically and in its urban/suburban composition. ESS concentrates solely on affluent segments of the San Francisco Bay Area, Southern California, and Seattle:

Source: ESS

I have considerable experience over the last twenty years living in and around these very environments.

As I illustrated in my comment to Brad's article, I think, as we experience this crisis, we're allowing emotion to fuel our discussion over the future of cities, particularly big ones such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle and medium size urban areas like my future home, Portland.

As a city dweller - who doesn't think he'll ever live in another type of built environment - the forces some say will destroy cities will actually make them come back stronger.

As it stood pre-pandemic, I love the city, as an idea and a place to live.

As the pandemic hit, I started loving the city even more. There's nothing like a Los Angeles with no and, in recent weeks, significantly less traffic than we had pre-pandemic. There's nothing like a Los Angeles where parks suddenly become more vibrant than they were before. There's nothing like a Los Angeles with people out walking and talking on their front yards and driveways more than they were before, which, in some cases pre-pandemic, was never.

If people flee the city for the suburbs (which, in the case of an AVB or ESS urban renter, might mean moving to an AVB or ESS suburban property), word will spread that it has never been better to live in a city. Less crowded. Less traffic. More enjoyable neighborhood and street life.

Of course, this will bring more people to the city, which will bring bigger crowds and increased traffic. To some extent, we'll be back where we started. But I do think some of what we gained, from a social interaction and community standpoint, will remain intact. Some people will opt out of the city at this juncture, something that has happened for decades anyway, but the vibrancy and critical mass will draw just as many in. It's the ebb and flow of urban life.

This is how cities have functioned since the beginning of time.

In the shell of a nut, once we get COVID-19 under control, cities will live to fight and thrive another day. Maybe that's just my emotion talking. But it's part of my bull case for AVB and ESS and I'm methodically and obsessively putting my money where my mouth is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, SBUX, AVB, ESS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.