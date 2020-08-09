Biotech's Q2:  Lots Of Candidates That May Deliver Alpha

Risks are significant, but I am long 9 large cap biotechs and provide brief updates on them below; please see other resources for fuller discussions of each name, however.

Nonetheless, looking at H1 efforts and looking past COVID-related initiatives, I find a lot to like in biotech stocks.

The biotech sector had a troubled Q2, as doctor visits were curtailed and new Rx'es were in short supply; R&D efforts were also harmed.

Background

When both large cap biotech (IBB) and the smaller names (XBI) began to get a bit frothy by late 2014 and most of 2015, I began comparing the sector to tech (QQQ) in the 1998 period: not quite a bubble, but close. As it happened, biotech never went to the extremes of the tech-telecom sector in 1999-2000, but the analogy otherwise holds. In both cases, after the sectors peaked, private investment stayed strong. This meant that the significant amounts of smart money believed that inflated public (and, temporarily, private) valuations reflected a bright long term future for the sector, not a permanent crash.

Now biotech may be like the 2003 beginning of the long-running tech bull market: lots skeptics, lots of disappointing former high-flyers, but with realistic potential to beat the market (SPY) in the decade ahead, and beyond.

As with tech in 2003, there are real challenges. Government budgets were strained even before the advent of the ongoing COVID-19 stress test. How can the industry do well, given all the risks in developing innovative drugs and biologics, if society is not wealthy enough to remunerate them as generously as before? This and other questions form a wall of worry that should not be ignored.

One point that may favor growth biotechs is that the naturally intense focus on vaccines and treatments for COVID have skewed valuations toward COVID plays.

Another point that may favor large cap, dividend-paying biotechs is the disappearance of yield from the bond and money markets. Suddenly, a dividend yield above 2.5% from a blue chip biotech, with potential for growth, provides a meaningful step-up in current yield over a 10-year fully taxable corporate bond issued from the same company.

All things considered, I am taking the position that the presidential election cycle in the US will again provide opportunities to scale into biotechs as rhetoric, executive orders, etc. scare investors. In contrast, I believe that an aging group of wealthy nations, and a set of younger populations in emerging economies, both want more and better health care, and that when the chips are own, will prefer safer, better medicines to a full rebuilding of, say, the travel and entertainment sector which is being battered by the pandemic.

I am long several large cap biotechs, most paying a dividend I believe is secure and will likely grow despite the poor global economy. A few words on each stock follow. All references to Q2 or H1 financial results and conference calls can be found either at the company's web page on Seeking Alpha or at the corporate web site. My prior articles on these companies also may be found on Seeking Alpha. So for readability and ease of composition, links will be omitted for these many references. Links will otherwise be provided.

In alphabetical order, some comments on my current large cap biotech longs follow.

AstraZeneca ADRs (AZN); $55.41

AZN has a large stable of young or middle-aged growing brands in the (roughly) $1-2 B annual sales range. The economics of these brands is great so long as more growth lies ahead; they are just now moving into the high-profit phase of their life cycle. Better, AZN now has Tagrisso as its mega-blockbuster drug, providing a different sort of business upside and helping to give the stock a theme.

AZN also has below-average exposure to the US market, which I view as a plus right now.

As part of my ongoing practice in biotech to sell the COVID sizzle if it hits a stock, I sold almost all my AZN in the $59-60+ range on the publicity about its 2-shot regimen for a COVID vaccine and reloaded in the $56 range. (Note: I do most of my trading in IRAs, to allow this sort of short term activity to be done without worrying about capital gains taxes.)

AZN is my favorite biotech for new money investment at today's stock price. Part of my bullish thesis is that its TTM P/E may be below 20X sooner than analysts think, given the operating leverage inherent in so many of its growing products.

Gilead (GILD); $69.35

Because of the renewed interest in GILD due to its COVID drug remdesivir (Veklury), I recently wrote an article on GILD. One additional point I implied but did not make explicit is just how cheap GILD is by one metric I commonly use for biotechs:

Product sales in H1 were $10.5 B.

Guidance for full-year 2020 was increased to $24 B (midpoint of a range).

This implies $13.5 B in product sales for H2 at the midpoint.

This annualizes at $27 B in product sales.

With GILD's market cap at $87 B, its price:sales ratio thus annualizes to 3.2X, which is low for a biotech.

Note, however, that no one knows what H2 results will be or whether any surge in sales due to Veklury will quickly fade away.

Further note, GILD remains a turnaround story, and risks are significant.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); $148.60

I am finally calling JNJ a biotech, rather than a conglomerate with a large pharma/biotech division, now that perhaps 75-80% of its operating profit comes from its biotech segment.

I have long commented that along with the operations of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), JNJ represented best-in-breed in the space. A kicker could be improvement in its consumer products and medical devices divisions, as well as the possibility that JNJ could unlock value by splitting into three companies.

I went long JNJ in late June when it dipped below $140, and have added at higher prices. Current yield is 2.7%, and given JNJ's commitment to dividend growth, I consider this spread to JNJ's 10-year corporate bond yield (around 1.0%) to be attractive.

No stock is bullet-proof, but JNJ may be as close to that status for dividend-growth investors as any.

Eli Lilly (LLY); $152.93

LLY is another of the large but not giant biotechs, in the sales range of AZN, and also with several different growth drivers. This is another name I added n late June (below $150), then added more around $160. LLY has strong long term potential in diabetes, oncology, autoimmune disease, and elsewhere.

LLY shares moved to $170 probably related to COVID headlines, but I am comfortable with its relative valuation now.

LLY trades at 25X TTM GAAP EPS. In contrast, the SPY trades at 24X peak (CY 2019) GAAP EPS and a much higher P/E based either on TTM or projected 2020 GAAP EPS.

I see LLY as having been very well-managed ever since the Sidney Taurel days two decades ago and expect consistently strong operating performance in the years ahead.

Merck (MRK); $81.02

MRK was hit several months ago by a few squalls:

AZN, BMS (BMY) and REGN with its partner Sanofi (SNY) all announced Phase 3 success in lung cancer, thus harming the growth prospects of MRKS's lead drug Keytruda

the Street reacted adversely to MRK's planned spinoff of Organon

MRK has a high percentage of drugs given in hospital or medical office settings, making it especially vulnerable to COVID-related deferrals of care; the same is true for harm to its large Gardasil (vaccine) sales.

However, Q2 represented a beat-and-raise quarter.

That just might be enough to make MRK a good relative value play. Its TTM GAAP EPS is 19.6X; current dividend yield of 3.0%. I think that MRK might be as good a dividend growth stock as JNJ given that MRK is 100% pharmaceuticals and has about a 20% lower P/E with higher current yield.

One of the points I am going to watch for when Ken Frazier does step down as CEO is whether the incoming CEO has a background in R&D.

Novo Nordisk ADRs (NVO); $64.64

I see its story as special both medically and business-wise. Because the medical part of the story is in my wheelhouse as a retired cardiologist, and because it has real public health importance (refreshingly, not COVID-related), NVO is worthy of a full article. I will get to it as soon as possible.

Regeneron (REGN); $620.21

REGN reported a good Q2, with Eylea sales better than expected. GAAP EPS of $7.61 were helped by a near-zero tax rate, payments from BARDA and "other income" from unrealized appreciation in stock it owns in other companies.

REGN has moved from the value stock range around $300 last fall. Reasons include side effects from a major Eylea competitor (Beovu) and excitement over REGN's antibody "cocktails" for COVID.

However, what I am most excited about comes from REGN's antibodies for cancer. These start with the anti-PD-1 antibody Libtayo and certain advanced but relatively conventional bispecifics. A potential key to major long term success in this field comes from REGN's costimulatory bispecifics. REGN put out a press release at ASCO on May 13 which provides some summary, background information. Disclosures are ongoing via press releases and on conference calls. These could be mega-blockbusters of the future.

Also helpful is that REGN has bought back stock, thus signaling shareholder-friendliness. With that action, the Sanofi (SNY) overhand in the stock has gone away.

All the above has been well-telegraphed by now, but REGN had a surprise bit of positive news last week:

REGN/SNY are initiating a second pivotal Phase 3 trial for Dupixent in a form of COPD based on interim results of the first, ongoing pivotal trial.

An indication for an allergic form COPD indication would offer yet another large to very large market opportunity for Dupixent. I estimate that REGN will end up sharing about 48% of the profits from this drug, which I am pegging to be the leader in its class for many years. I have been bullish on Dupixent gong back to 2014, when pivotal data was emerging, but the addition of a COPD indication suggests to me to stop forecasting a peak sales level and just watch the drug keep running.

Risks to REGN continue to include possible harsh cuts in Medicare reimbursement for Eylea. Other risks (and opportunity) include the uncertainty of what will happen regarding biosimilar competition to Eylea when it becomes eligible for such competition in the uS in November 2023. I expect REGN's patents will protect it for at least a meaningful period, but have not consulted a patent attorney for an expert opinion.

Using a 117 MM diluted share count, REGN now has about a $72 B market cap. This puts it at about 8X Street estimates of 2021 revenues, not cheap but also not frothy. I like the evolving REGN story and would hope that market fluctuations provide the opportunity to add more shares somewhat below the current price.

Roche ADRs (OTCQX:RHHBY); $43.01

RHHBY is down to a 21.4X TTM EPS (using IFRS, not GAAP).

With a high concentration of sales in the US and, like MRK, with significant exposure to the hospital/office administration part of the market, RHHBY had a difficult Q2. The shares have lost momentum since the earnings release. There were also some negative clinical trial results lately, but nothing I view as serious.

I look past the short term with this stock. RHHBY is the world's largest biotech ; this division provides about 90% of operating profits. The other 10% comes from RHHBY's ownership of world's largest diagnostics company.

RHHBY is keeping its promise in growing through the triple whammy of patent losses of its three long-time mega-blockbusters Herceptin, Avastin and Rituxan. I do not know if any large pharma company has grown through such a major end-of-cycle situation before and compliment RHHBY for this accomplishment. Note, GILD's CEO Daniel O'Day was CEO of RHHBY's pharmaceutical division for several years and deserves a part of the credit for this achievement.

Because RHHBY only pays dividends once a year, it can be held and traded within an IRA with no adverse tax consequences almost all year.

I look at RHHBY as having the best long-term reward potential adjusted for risk in the sector, even if I like some others more at the moment.

Vertex (VRTX); $272.99

VRTX spends heavily on R&D. With a market cap around $72 B based on 263 MM diluted shares, and another beat-and-raise quarter in the books, VRTX trades around 12X 2020 projected revenues. This high ratio can be adjusted higher, however, because about 10% of revenues go straight to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

However, VRTX has a powerful monopoly on CF treatments. Trikafta, its latest and greatest product, sets a new standard and is off to a very strong launch. As of the latest 10-K, VRTX projects a 2037 patent expiration for this drug in both the US and EU. Ongoing efforts to improve upon Trikafta, as well as next-gen R&D efforts include an mRNA collaboration with Moderna (MRNA), just might mean that the entirety of VRTX's market cap could be justified solely by its prospects in CF.

I expect VRTX to now trade in relation to its pipeline, where due to COVID and other factors, there are some delays.

VRTX had a recent CEO transition, and Dr. Leiden, who is now executive chairman, sold most of his remaining VRTX shares on 6/30, leaving him with 2701 shares (ETrade data). So far, I have confidence in the new CEO, another scientist in this science-driven company.

Risks to biotech investing

As you likely know, all stocks have significant risks. Biotechnology stocks have additional risk. Patents are uncertain. Payers would rather pay less than more and patients normally cannot afford the cost of treatment. Also, the US has notably higher drug prices than other high-income countries, even though many of them, such as European and Japanese countries, have robust biotech sectors. So, with governments struggling with the additional costs from the COVID pandemic, there may be pricing pressures on the biotech industry that are asymmetrically weighted to the downside. President Trump's recent executive orders may need to be considered from the non-partisan factual perspective of the disparity in pharmaceutical pricing between wealthy countries of identical products.

Many other risks exist to biotech investing. Investing in a fund may help mitigate at least some of those risks.

Summary and concluding comments - biotech for the long run

The large cap biotech sector has a number of challenges, which may harm stocks of all companies in the sector for many years.

My view is that the industry is in the midst of important product development cycles which will be valued highly by society in the decades ahead, so overall I take a positive view of these stocks despite the downside risks.

I continue to work off of the general analogy that just as the tech sector "needed" to digest its 1998 stock price levels for about 4-5 years, the same is true of biotech from its 2015 highs. I now look forward to the sector generating alpha for years to come. With that point of view, I am long two types of large cap biotechs. One involves older, established, dividend-paying names with strong operations. The other involves non-dividend-payers but which are generating strong free cash flows and which have visible pipeline potential to enlarge their current book of business substantially if successful.

Between the flow of news and changing stock prices, the above group of large cap biotechs I am long is in no way immutable, and no notice is likely to be given if I add or subtract one of more names at any time.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute. Please feel free to treat this article as a sort of "ask me anything" about large cap pharma/biotechs, but only regarding companies with at least $5 B in annual sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZN,GILD,JNJ,MRK,NVO,REGN,VRTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.