Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) CEO Eef Schimmelpennink on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eef Schimmelpennink - President & Chief Executive Officer

Many of the statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to our and our collaboration partners' development and commercialization plans for Teriparatide injection PF708, PF743 and PF745, CRM197 and our other product candidates; the expected regulatory pathways for our product candidates and our ability to satisfy the final requirements for specific regulatory pathways; our expectations with respect to regulatory developments and obtaining therapeutic equivalents, including with respect to an additional CUHF study for Teriparatide injection, the FDA's review and therapeutic equivalence for Teriparatide injection and the potential timing of that review; the expected timing and phases of our and our collaboration partners' future clinical trials and our expectation to submit additional human factors data to the FDA; the expected timing of our regulatory submissions and any potential future regulatory approval and global commercial launch; potential partnering opportunities for our product candidates; the potential to receive future payments under our agreements with Jazz, Alvogen Merck, SII and our other collaboration partners; potential milestones for our product candidates; potential growth opportunities and strategy, including market sizes and the potential to solve supply challenges; potential to improve patient access and the potential benefits of Teriparatide injection; our opportunity to drive shareholder value; and our future expectations with respect to the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents and future expenditures.

Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please look at our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the factors that could cause our results to differ materially.

Additionally, additional information will also be set forth in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements on this call are based on information available to us and we disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Earlier today, Pfenex released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Pfenex's earnings release and corporate presentation are currently available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Pfenex's President and Chief Executive Officer, Eef Schimmelpennink. Eef, you may now begin.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you Rob, and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Pfenex's second quarter 2020 financial results and business update conference call. The second quarter of 2020 marked a significant milestone and pivotal moments in our history as our partner Alvogen launched Teriparatide injection in the U.S. this June. It marks Pfenex's development into a commercial pharmaceutical company and to my belief serves as another example of how we are positioned to continue to deliver on our strategy. With several additional potential milestones coming up in the second half of the year as well as 2021, we are excited about our future.

I'll begin today's call by providing an update of the status of our three core programs, then talk about an exciting new platform collaboration, share our progress in early-stage development programs and our other pipeline expansions and close with our second quarter 2020 financial results before opening the call up for questions.

Let me start out with our Teriparatide program. We developed Teriparatide injection under the 505(b)(2) pathway and managed the clinical and regulatory processes leading to its NDA approval in 2019, at which time we transferred the NDA to Alvogen as part of our broader commercialization and manufacturing license arrangement with them.

During our May call, we shared that Alvogen was considering a commercial launch in advance of a potential FDA decision on a positive therapeutic equivalence designation, an achievement we remain fully committed to and have taken next steps on something I will come back to in just a minute. We fully support it and we're pleased with Alvogen's decision to launch in June and make the product commercially available, as it provides an important opportunity to accelerate patient access to a cost-effective and important drug.

The launch is also an excellent opportunity to get product distributed into the market and generate early awareness among physicians and pharmacies, while we jointly continue to seek and obtain a positive therapeutic equivalence rating from the FDA. To support the launch, Alvogen has aimed its sales and marketing efforts on both payer, contracting and physician and patient awareness.

As one might expect, Alvogen has been contracting with the major U.S. health care plans, including Medicare Part D plans and private payers, actively negotiating pricing and formulary placement. As of today, Alvogen has executed contracts with several plans with net pricing in line with our previous expectations.

To drive physician and patient awareness, Alvogen has commenced digital marketing campaigns for Teriparatide injection in the U.S. reaching out directly to physicians and pharmacists to share the news of the Teriparatide injection release, and the opportunities for increased access that Alvogen's program may provide to their appropriate patients. Alvogen has also set up a small dedicated sales force that interacts directly with high-prescribing physicians. While the product has only just been launched and it is too early to draw conclusions, early feedback is encouraging.

Now let me return to the topic of pursuing therapeutic equivalence. We believe obtaining a positive therapeutic equivalence or A rating designation from the FDA is important because it would further increase patient access, as it would permit Forteo to be substituted by our products, depending on applicable laws and policies within each of the 50 states.

Business-wide Alvogen with our support continues to be fully committed to pursuing the therapeutic equivalence A rating designation with the FDA. As a reminder, we applied for therapeutic equivalence with Forteo as the listed drug back in 2019. Our NDA application included evidence supporting bioequivalence and pharmaceutical equivalence and our additional submission provided human factors data to support a finding of therapeutic equivalence.

In April 2020, the FDA requested additional comparative use human factor data specific to experienced Forteo users in order to perform the therapeutic equivalence evaluation. As part of Alvogen's constructive ongoing discussions and dialogue with the FDA, this led to the FDA providing additional direction in a July 2020 General Advice Letter, which further clarified the methodology the agency expects to see in a new comparative use human factor study.

Alvogen has incorporated this additional direction and feedback in the design of a new comparative use human factor study protocol, which was submitted to the FDA for their review a few days later. We are ready to commence a comparative use human factor study with around 55 patients following the FDA's review of this protocol.

Moving to our global commercialization efforts, we continue to be pleased with the efforts to commercialize PF708 in line with our strategy and timeline expectations. We received a positive opinion in the EU from the European CHMP in June, an important step towards obtaining marketing authorization from the European Commission and potentially first launches in the second half of 2020.

With Alvogen, we also enlisted two new regulatory and commercial partners which gives us momentum in key countries within Latin America including Brazil, Columbia and Mexico amongst others and we now have an extended network of 10 regional partners supporting the regulatory development and commercialization of PF708 in 48 countries. Collectively they have filed six regulatory and marketing applications including one for all countries in Europe.

Now turning to our Jazz collaborations. PF743 or JZP-458 as it is named in the Jazz portfolio a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase and PF745 or JZP-341 a follow-on long-acting Erwinia asparaginase. These product candidates are part of Jazz's broader hematologic oncology portfolio with the hopes that these candidates can potentially resolve historical product supply challenges and ensure ALL patients have access to a reliable high-quality recombinant product.

PF743 received fast track designation from the FDA for the treatment of ALL, when Jazz was conducting Phase I studies. Earlier this week, Jazz shared that PF743's Phase II/III study being conducted in collaboration with Children's Oncology Group is continuing with nearly all planned clinical sites activated and patient enrollments progressing well. They also indicated that they expect to submit a BLA as early as year-end with an objective of launching in the U.S. mid-2021 a very encouraging message for patients and physicians.

Also of note, we continue to progress PF690, a pegaspargase and potential equivalent to Oncaspar. Jazz has an exclusive option to license PF690 subject to certain triggers pursuant to a broader collaboration agreement.

Moving to our carrier protein CRM197 which is the third revenue driver in our core portfolio. CRM197 is a non-toxic mutant of diphtheria toxin and used in prophylactic and therapeutic vaccine candidates. Pfenex has developed unique CRM197 production strains with our Pfenex Expression Technology platform and supplies preclinical and GMP-grade CRM197 to several vaccine development focused pharmaceutical customers and have exclusive licensed unique production strains to Merck and Serum Institute of India for use in their conjugate vaccine products.

Merck's V114 vaccine is an investigational 15-valent conjugate vaccine for the prevention of pneumococcal disease, currently in 17 Phase III studies. In June, Merck announced results from two of the initial Phase III studies, evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of V114 and also announced its plans to submit a BLA to the FDA this year. If approved V114 is expected to be positioned as a key product that could address both adult and pediatric populations in a pneumococcal vaccine market. Upon approval and commercialization, we are eligible to receive low single-digit royalties on Merck's V114 sales.

Serum Institute of India has recently begun commercialization of its 10-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine Pneumosil which utilizes a unique CRM197 production strain licensed from Pfenex. Pneumosil achieved WHO pre-qualification in 2019 and was separately approved in India last month. SII recently announced the first of what is expected to be a series of new arrangements with UNICEF. This particular one agrees to the supply of 10 million doses of Pneumosil annually for a period of 10 years. Similarly, we are entitled to low single-digit royalties on SII's Pneumosil sales. With the recently approved Indian marketing license, SII can commercialize directly in their home market and address a 90 million annual newborn birth cohort.

Now I'd like to share an update on our portfolio expansion initiatives. As I've mentioned previously, our near-term revenue opportunities Teriparatide injection, the Jazz collaborations and CRM197 no longer require significant future expenditures or the continued focus and effort of our science and development teams, which allows us to focus on new partnering and wholly owned opportunities.

The Pfenex Expression Technology is the backbone of our company and we continue to have strong interest from potential collaborators to use the platform in the development of their product candidates and platforms.

Today, we are very pleased to announce a new collaboration with Merck to evaluate a specific set of proteins to be produced via the Pfenex Expression Technology platform. The terms of the arrangement will provide us with a $2.5 million upfront fee, additional research funding and the potential for a onetime $2.5 million success fee and $95 million in development and sales milestones for up to three products each. In total, the collaboration has the potential to earn up to $293 million.

We are very excited to extend our partnership with Merck and believe it shows the unique capabilities and value of our platform. Besides platform partnerships over the past few quarters our initial -- our internal research and development efforts have produced a robust pipeline of wholly owned product opportunities for next-generation and novel biologic molecules, which I'm excited to begin to share more on with you today.

PF810 a wholly owned preclinical peptide-based next-generation therapeutic which we added to our program pipeline in the third quarter of 2019 achieved individual proof-of-concept in two animal species during the second quarter and the program is now focused on compound safety assessment with a broader goal of a 2021 IND application.

From a novel platform perspective, we have focused extensively on bolting on VHH single-domain antibody capabilities last year. We conducted a review of the historical results and capabilities of our Pfenex Expression Technology platform and determined that the platform has demonstrated significant success in expressing engineered binding proteins including VHH single-domain antibodies.

VHH single-domain antibodies have very attractive attributes from a biopharmaceutical development perspective including smaller sites, their ability to be linked together for multivalency or half-life extension and nano to picomolar affinities and they are highly stable.

With our platform, we're able to rapidly generate putative lead candidates for assessment, enabling swift down selection to lead candidates and also establishing a robust production strain for long-term production.

Starting last year, we have expanded our internal capabilities to assess these candidates and have now identified several validated biological targets of interest and are generating potential lead VHH single-domain antibody binders to those targets for further assessment. Our goal is to produce, isolate and select lead product candidates identified from these screening efforts with the intention to develop -- co-develop or out-license wholly owned candidates.

Our first official novel VHH program is PF901. We've been generating potential lead VHH single-domain antibody binders to a validated target. Notably during the second quarter, certain lead candidates were identified and characterized in vitro and one molecule subsequently achieved in vivo proof of concept. This molecule has been advanced to affinity maturation and represents PF901 program.

I think it opens up a good point to pivot to the financials for the second quarter of 2020. But before moving there I want to take a moment to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has continued to have an impact across much of the globe in one way or another.

At Pfenex, we have continued to take appropriate measures to protect the health and well-being of our team, while maintaining critical program work in our lab with staggered shifts designed to minimize exposure to COVID-19. The remainder of our program initiatives and administrative responsibilities are being performed by our employees as they work from home.

As a result to-date we have not seen any significant impact to program progression on our major programs due to the pandemic. It makes me extremely proud to see how our team has adapted and I am very grateful that that diligence within and outside the company has kept them safe and healthy.

Now moving to our financials, total revenue decreased by $2 million or 72% to $0.8 million in the 3 months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.8 million in the same period in 2019. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to a decrease in revenue from services provided to BARDA and Arcellx and license revenue related to the Jazz agreement.

Cost of revenue decreased by approximately $0.4 million or 39% to $0.7 million in the 3-month period ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1.1 million in the same period in 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in sales of our CRM197 product in this quarter and declining service revenue.

Research and development expenses increased by approximately $0.7 million or 15% to $5.5 million in the 3-month period ended June 30, 2020 compared to $4.8 million in the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased investments in a novel biopharmaceutical program development partially offset by reductions in our PF708 development expenses.

SG&A expenses increased by approximately $0.4 million or 8% to $4.9 million in the 3-month period ended June 30, 2020 compared to $4.5 million in the same period in 2019. The increases were primarily due to legal fees. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 were $61.2 million. Pfenex believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents and cash inflows from operations will be sufficient to meet its anticipated cash needs for at least the next 12 months.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thanks again to the Pfenex team for their continued great work and to our investors for your continued support. I would now like to ask the operator to open the call for questions.

Greg Fraser

Thank you. It's Greg Fraser on for Gregg Gilbert. First question on the pathway to an A rating. Will you definitely have to run another human factor study, or is there still a possibility that you can satisfy the agency with the data and the analysis that you already have?

Eef Schimmelpennink

Great question, Greg. Thank you. We will have to run an additional study. Just to provide a little bit more background and as I've alluded to previously in the study that we previously provided and the results to the agency, we actually had 13 experienced Forteo users in that data set.

We -- after the April General Advice Letter broke out the results of those 13 users and discussed those with the agency that discussion did not so much focus on whether the results were statistically valid because they are but more -- or despite that the agency concluded that they would like to see a broader set of experienced users. That's why we're doing this next study which as I've mentioned with additional input from the FDA, we've -- with Alvogen pulled that protocol together provided it to the FDA now. We're waiting for their feedback and we're then ready to execute that study swiftly.

Greg Fraser

Do you have visibility on when the FDA could sign off on the protocol?

Eef Schimmelpennink

No. As you know this is another PDUFA regulated timeline. I think it's very encouraging that over the last weeks and months the interactions with the FDA have been good and quick and we're hopeful that that will continue now that they have our protocol in hand.

Greg Fraser

Got it. That's helpful. And then the other question is just - I know in the past you've talked about the speed with which you can execute on a human factor study of this size. Is there anything kind of new to report there, or should we still think about the time -- the potential time lines from study start that you've previously talked about?

Eef Schimmelpennink

Yes. That's the right way to think about it. We've definitely come up with ways to execute it even faster which is part of the protocol and questions that we've provided to the FDA. As you know and as I've shared, we are looking at roughly 55 patients or users I should say compared to about 105 in the previous study. So that will also help us to move fast.

Greg Fraser

Got it. Thank you.

Andy Hsieh

Great. Thanks for taking my question. I hope everybody is doing okay and staying healthy, on the Pfenex side. So my question has to do with, some of the preparation work that you have done in the background, for example like, engaging CROs, just to make sure that, once you get that feedback from the FDA that you can really speed up. So that's part one.

The other part of the question has to do with, Forteo sales. So from an accounting standpoint, how should we think about recognizing that, going forward? And third part of my question has to do with, formularies. So I know that a lot of the major formularies published their, updated list, in August.

So I think you kind of talked about discussions being very favorable. What should we be paying attention to? And then, if you get the exclusive status, how do you think about the launch? Would that kind of pressure physicians to write that script, so that his or her patients would actually get coverage? Just kind of help us understand how formularies could eventually lead to adoption? And thanks for taking all my questions.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thanks Andy. We're trying our best to keep them all separated. And likewise, I hope that you and the Blair team are doing well. So the first one was around, whether or not we're ready to execute as soon as we get that feedback and I can absolutely confirm that we are.

Like you said a lot of work has happened led by, Alvogen and the CROs to ensure that we are ready to start that study, the moment that we get the feedback from the FDA. And that goes as far as having actually identified, already the experienced patients and caregivers that we want to approach.

Obviously we need to get the study started, before we can do that. But it's to that degree that we are ready to go. So it is literally waiting for feedback from the FDA. And at that very moment, this study is starting. And as we've discussed with Greg as well previously, should -- hopefully we'll be able to execute that quickly.

I think your second question was around, how we account for revenue. So we were working through the gross network with Alvogen now. And we recognize revenue upon shipment of product. Having said that, we're obviously -- or Alvogen is mindful around, how we supply products into the channel to make sure that, we adequately have products out there.

And then moving to your third question, as I also alluded to in my prepared remarks, as you all know, the success of the product will come, when we bring both parts together. So, on the one hand it's making sure that we have formulary coverage. And that's going really well.

As I've mentioned and discussed in previous calls, these negotiations are primarily actually for 2021, placement with claw backs to today to 2021 formulary coverage. And Alvogen is achieving that with every contract that they are signing at the moment. So we're ensuring that we have adequate formulary coverage in place.

So that with the other end of the equation, the marketing side, and the detailing side of it in place, once doctors indeed prescribe our product Teriparatide injection that patients are actually covered for use. So those two are coming together very nicely, it is very early days, but as I said, the early signs and feedback that we're getting and Alvogen is getting is very encouraging.

Andy Hsieh

Great. Thanks for the insight and answering all my questions. And I know that’s pretty four question. So I thanks and congratulations.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thanks, Andy.

Francois Brisebois

Hi Thanks for taking my questions. Congrats on the progress. I was just wondering if you can share, the impact that you guys -- it seems like this -- the demand here from the FDA was pretty much in line with expectations. I think no huge surprise that a trial will be needed here.

And I'm just wondering, if that happened with the time that you guys think here the longer that Alvogen is already -- the PF708 is already on the market, do you guys -- can you guys help us figure out a little bit what you expect the impact to be once the TE rating, is accomplished or whatnot?

Eef Schimmelpennink

Yeah. Thanks Franc. No. We do believe and continue to believe, that the impact will be significant. It's -- it will as we all know, at that very moment lead to automatic substitution. So we really look at this initial launch as a great way to drive awareness, get people experience with the product, drive confidence in our ability to supply the whole market.

It enables us to already negotiate with all the different plans. And it was very good to see that from a pricing perspective, we're landing exactly where Alvogen projected us to be. So this is a great initial step. And one that sets us up for once the therapeutic equivalence is in seamlessly shift, nothing new, nothing needs to be different there there's no packaging change.

It's really an Orange Book designation, that at that moment changes, which makes that any patient in most of the states that would come to the pharmacy with a Forteo script gets substituted to our product, just like you see any other generic do. So hopefully that gives a little bit more insight in why the therapeutic equivalence will continue to be important. And why we are continuing to move to that or get that done with the FDA.

As to the initial part of your question, this is indeed what we expected following the April General Advice Letter. We were grateful, that we were able to have a subsequent discussion with the FDA. And again even though, we feel that the data that we already have was supportive, we acknowledge the need for the FDA that they indicated early, that they would like to see similar data, but just in a slightly larger group of experienced users and caregivers.

I think also the discussions that Alvogen had with them over the last weeks and months provided even more clarity in exactly what the trial needs to look like. So we were able to build that in now. That is why we waited with submitting the final protocol and we're hopeful and confident that, that hits the mark and that we can start that study quickly.

François Brisebois

Okay, great. And then I'll just sneak in one more here. That was very helpful for a color. I was just wondering, in terms of the wholly owned assets down the road, did I hear that you were thinking of licensing out those assets? This is way down the road, or is it, it depends maybe licensing out maybe not depending on the asset?

And when can you help us get a little more feel on maybe the disease area of interest? And then, on that note, I'll just finish up with the last one, anything caught your eye that was interesting or different than expectations on the Merck second quarter call?

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you. No, if we look forward to our wholly owned programs, we're keeping, Franc, at the moment all options open. What we see is that, we have a significant amount of validated targets of interest. One of the key attributes to our platform is that, we can actually get to lead molecules quickly, which provides a great opportunity to maybe do one or more programs on our own and bring them to full development, while in parallel, we work and license with partners to bring even more programs forward. I think having that optionality is great and that's how we will continue to treat it.

We'll be able to start to get into disease areas and more specifically what 810 and 910 are focused on, as we move forward. So I think over the next couple of quarters we'll be able to give a little bit more insight there. As I've mentioned, the aim is to bring 810 to an IND next year, so that will definitely be the moment where we'll start to give that insight.

And then, on to Merck and I'll take this as an opportunity to also talk a little bit more around the partnership that we just signed with them. I think the Merck call, again, confirmed that they are on track with V114 product. They again indicated that they're working towards getting that BLA in this year for a potential launch next year. So I think that's all very encouraging and in line with expectations there.

And then as I've mentioned in the prepared remarks and as it's put there in the earnings release, we've been working and we're able to come to an agreement with Merck on another partnership, what we feel very significant and potential high-value one, with close to $300 million in valuation by developing together with them a set of proteins that fit their portfolio.

So it's pretty fresh. And I'm sure again, as we progress we will start to provide a little bit more insights in what that partnership is about. But, clearly, with the platform being highly valuated, our first programs being approved commercialized in the U.S. and ex-U.S., it's generating the right amount of interest from development partners.

François Brisebois

Okay. No, that's very helpful. And then, I'll sneak in on that one, on the partnership and congratulations on that. And I would just -- I was wondering, between the upfront, the $2.5 million and when you say success what is success? Is there anything you can share on timing of success? Is that some market? And then, all of a sudden all the royalties that come on the back end? And any idea on timing, that would be helpful?

Eef Schimmelpennink

No. The success fee is under our control and ties to us delivering a certain, let's say, quality or certain characteristics of the products that we're talking about. So it's a development success fee, after which Merck would take the program forward and continue the development on their end.

François Brisebois

Okay, great. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thanks, Franc.

Brandon Folkes

Hi. Yes. Thanks for taking my question. Firstly, maybe just on 708, can you just elaborate a little bit more? Did the FDA's final AL [ph] provide input in terms of what they were looking for in terms of experienced users versus caregivers -- or experienced caregivers in the human factor study? And then secondly, can you just elaborate a little bit more on PF690? Thank you.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Absolutely, Brandon and thanks for the question. So, yes, the FDA has in the final General Advice Letter, as well as just the general discussions that we've had given good insight in what they expect in terms of experienced users, if you will, how current that experience would need to be, as well as the overall amount of users and caregivers. So I think it's safe to say that we have a good understanding of how we need to set up the study and who we need to have in the study to be successful.

Then on 690, as I've mentioned, that's a potential equivalent to Oncaspar pegaspargase product. 690 has always been part of the agreement with Jazz. Jazz has an opt-in option after certain data for us to provide and when nearing that point. So we'll continue to move forward with 690. And as I've mentioned that data is looking strong and we're looking forward to have that discussion and present that to Jazz and go from there.

Brandon Folkes

Great. Thank you very much.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thanks, Brandon.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Rob, and thanks again, everybody, for your time today. Looking forward to stay in contact, albeit virtually, over the next couple of months. Enjoy the rest of your day. Thanks again. Bye-bye.

