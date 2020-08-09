To be confident about a V-shaped recovery, we need to receive positive August data on exports and industrial production in China.

However, at this point, we cannot say for sure if this is a V-shaped recovery or just an effect of pent-up demand after two months of quarantines.

The emphasis on the infrastructural stimulus of the Chinese economy has become the main reason for the talks of its V-shaped recovery.

Unlike most countries, the emphasis on stimulating the economy in China has been almost exclusively on infrastructure projects. And I agree with the assertion that the vast majority of them serve to improve China's image in the eyes of foreign investors.

The emphasis on infrastructure in China's economic stimulus program has boosted iron ore consumption. Major suppliers of this raw material, such as Rio Tinto, reported China's significant role in counterbalancing the fall in iron ore consumption in Europe and the rest of Asia, which guaranteed them stable financial results for the first half of 2020.

Steel rebar is an important leading indicator of infrastructure development, as it is extensively used throughout construction from roads to buildings. The importance of steel rebar inventories has even been recognized by Bloomberg, which since July this year has begun to include data on them in its leading indicator of economic activity.

The BHP Group's FY 2020 Operational Review (Mid 2019-Mid 2020) indicates that a daily volume of rebar sales in China, even during the coronavirus crisis, increased compared to last year.

Daily rebar transactions were above normal seasonal levels for much of the June 2020quarter, helping support a crude steel run-rate of 1,117 Mtpa in June 2020 (+4.5 per cent year-on-year).

Steel production in China increased by 1.4% in the first half of 2020 from the same period a year earlier. 87% of all Australian iron ore exports now go to China, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said in its recent report. Remarkably, its Chinese subsidiary, FMG Trading Shanghai Co. Ltd., reported that in the first half of 2020, it signed contracts with 80 companies, most of which are new customers (June Quarterly Production Report Analyst Call, Fortescue Metals Group Limited).

Therefore, as for China's demand for raw materials, it has gone up, and, theoretically, it should maintain such dynamics for a long time. And, as the Chinese leaders hope, it will lead the country out of the economic recession. However, for us, the performance of Australian companies supplying raw materials for Chinese enterprises is not so significant. We should assess, first of all, the sustainability of the economic recovery in China after the coronavirus.

Importance of August export and industrial production data in China

From this point of view, the August export and industrial production figures will be especially significant for most traders. Since mid-May, most US states and almost the whole EU have lifted restrictive quarantine measures imposed due to the coronavirus outbreaks in early and mid-March. So, in theory, the June-July data on exports and industrial production in China should go up to offset two months of lockdowns.

Therefore, the growth of these indicators in the first two summer months is not a sign of a V-shaped economic recovery in China. To prove a V-shaped economic recovery in China, we need a continuation of growth in the August export and industrial production figures. If this takes place, then we will be able to talk more confidently about the V-shaped recovery. Otherwise, it will be just an effect of pent-up demand after two months of quarantines in Europe and the US.

On August 7, data on export orders came out. As we can see, July's export data came out better than expected. On August 14, we will receive July's data on industrial production.

Source: FXStreet.com’s economic calendar for August 2020.

The August numbers will only be available on September 7 and 15.

Source: FXStreet.com’s economic calendar for September 2020.

Source: ForexFactory.com’s economic calendar for September 2020.

Attempt to concentrate on the internal market: lack of domestic demand

In a recent article that appeared in the South China Morning Post, the authors argue that China will likely shift to its domestic market amid a vague global demand.

China will attempt to rely largely on its domestic market, although many economists and analysts doubt whether Beijing has the capability to conduct the deep-rooted structural reforms needed to achieve the goal.

Nevertheless, it is a problem of weak domestic demand in China, which hinders its economic rebound. This situation creates standing still in China's economy, as described by Bloomberg, which claims that "it sees a supply rebound but a demand slump".

Even if we look at July's manufacturing PMI, its rise was driven primarily by an increase in the export orders sub-index from 42.6 in June to 48.4 in July 2020. According to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, which surveyed relevant enterprises in July this year, most of them are facing a lack of demand and orders in the domestic market. Thus, insufficient domestic market demand is still one of the main problems holding back the current economic recovery. That is why a fall in internal consumption undermines the positive effect of growing export orders, and as a result, drags on the whole Chinese economy.

The importance of the August figures is confirmed by many experts, in particular, Reuters wrote extensively about likely headwinds in the next phase of post-lockdown recovery, meaning industrial performance in China in August and September 2020.

Comparison with fall 2019: falling domestic demand and rising debt

Let's get back to what a V-shaped recovery is. At the end of 2019, the topic of the Chinese economic slowdown was on everyone's lips. Many economists also recognized that internal factors caused much of this slowdown. So, in an article by The New York Times in October 2019, the authors argued that the trade war with the United States only partially contributed to this slowdown, the main reasons were weak domestic demand, coupled with a decrease in foreign direct investments. Moreover, in 2020, according to the previous IMF forecasts, the Chinese economy would continue its slowdown, rising just by 5.8%, even without the present coronavirus crisis.

So, now China's economy is returning to conditions similar to those in the fall of 2019 when we saw a deteriorating domestic consumption and growing indebtedness. It is not surprising that the rising debt burden is a primary source of financing for Chinese infrastructure projects. Economists warned back in the fall of 2019 that the level of municipal debt in China was becoming unsustainable. While the developed regions of China have enough room to build up their debt, the poorer municipalities already have to seek assistance from the central government to pay off their bonds. Just recall the situation with the Hohhot Economic and Technology Development Zone Investment Development Group in December 2019, which teetered on the brink of default.

Then this wake-up call went almost unnoticed, and local authorities in China continued to build up debt in an attempt to get out of the trap of slowing economic growth. So, back in November 2019, it became known that Chinese municipalities would additionally issue bonds of $ 142 billion to stimulate economic growth. Now, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, China's central authorities are urging municipalities to issue $ 220 billion of additional bonds to fund infrastructure projects.

So, it will not be an exaggeration to say that government orders ensured much of the industrial production growth in May-June, but this was more like a knee-jerk reaction. Firms such as XCMG, China's largest manufacturer of heavy construction equipment, are indeed in good shape right now, as the heads of such companies themselves confirmed.

This year is a very bad year for overseas contracts, and I cannot travel,” said Vincent Cao, the drilling and tunneling equipment manager at the company, better known by its initials XCMG. Despite those limitations, business is booming, he said, adding: “It is a good year for China.

However, their future after the present construction boom is unclear. The problem of rising municipal and state debt levels in China is even more acute, because, as noted in an article by The New York Times, current infrastructure projects in China have unclear payback prospects.

[...] Projects in remote areas may yield scant economic returns to repay debt. Dozens of new high-speed rail stations have been built in small towns, which ultimately see few paying passengers.

Therefore, we can say that the domestic market will not become the locomotive of China's economic growth in the foreseeable future. And it would be even more naive to believe that the coronavirus crisis will become the very impetus that will cause a real turn to the development of the domestic market in China.

Importance of August consumer data in the United States

Therefore, foreign demand is of particular importance for China. If it remains weak, the initial effect of infrastructure stimulus measures will quickly fade away. Direct measures to support the US consumers following the coronavirus crisis, in particular, the increase in unemployment benefits, were terminated at the end of July this year. Therefore, the August data on the US consumer sector will also be significant for the Chinese economy. In particular, I advise paying special attention to retail sales (August data due to be released on September 16 according to the FXStreet.com’s economic calendar), durable goods orders (September 25), and consumer sentiment (August 25). If they begin to decline, then we will have to forget about the exit of the Chinese economy from the coronavirus crisis driven by growth in export orders.

To sum up, at the present moment, the demand in the United States cannot secure further growth in export orders and industrial production in China. For the Chinese economy, the August numbers ​​for the consumer sector in the US will be significant, since by then the effect of pent-up foreign demand will also fade away, and the main focus will be on the current values of consumer-related indicators. If they decrease, the Chinese economy will automatically begin to experience a shortage of export orders, and, as a result, a slowdown in industrial production and the entire economy. Such a scenario will return us to the same situation at the end of last year. The coronavirus has become a convenient reason to disguise another slowdown in China's economy. Because now this slowdown looks not like China's failure to maintain previous growth rates, but as the most rapid recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Impacts

If we see decreasing August data on exports and industrial production in China, and the consumer sector in the US, this will force traders to change their assessment of the prospects for a V-shaped economic recovery. Most likely, first of all, we will see a decrease in risk appetite, which will affect primarily Australia and New Zealand. If the August data confirm the case for a V-shaped economic recovery in China, we will see an increase in operations with risky assets.

