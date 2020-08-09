Investment Thesis

TC Energy (TRP) has an ambitious capital program that it plans to pursue in the next few years. These projects consists of C$37 billion of capital investments and will help grow its EBITDA by about 8% annually through 2023. TC Energy will fund its projects through a combination of funds generated from operations, debt issuance, and non-core assets sale. The company should continue to benefit from growing natural gas demand in the next few decades. TC Energy currently pays a growing 4.9%-yielding dividend and is trading at a valuation below its historical average. Therefore, it is a good stock to consider for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Earnings and Growth Analysis

C$37 billions of capital projects through 2023

TC Energy has a total of C$37 billion of capital projects that it plans to invest through 2023 (it was about C$30 billion back in Q4 2019). These projects include natural gas pipelines projects in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada (total of C$21.6 billion). It also includes liquid pipelines (C$12.6 billion), power & storage projects (C$2.4 billion), and other maintenance projects (C$0.6 billion). Management expects that these investments will grow its EBITDA by an annual growth rate of about 8% in the next few years. Therefore, its EBITDA could grow from C$9.4 billion in 2019 to C$12.8 billion in 2023. The company hopes these projects will support its dividend growth of about 5% - 7% annually in the long-term.

Source: Q2 2020 Presentation

Impact of COVID-19 is immaterial

Although COVID-19 has caused significant impact to the energy industry, TC Energy’s business has been largely unimpacted as about 95% of its comparable EBITDA is derived from regulated or long-term contracted assets. Therefore, its revenue is not directly impacted by commodity prices (e.g. oil prices). In fact, management indicated in the latest conference call that pipeline flows and utilization levels remain in line with historical seasonal norms in Q2 2020.

Natural gas demand is expected to continue to grow in the next few decades

TC Energy’s 57,900 miles of natural gas pipeline in North America should continue to benefit from growing natural gas demand across the world in the next few decades. Although natural gas demand is expected to decline 4% globally in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the long-term growth outlook remains positive. In fact, in a report published in August 2020 by the International Gas Union, the agency believes that COVID-19 will actually accelerate the switch from coal and oil to natural gas as people demand cleaner energy sources. Natural gas appears to be a good alternative thanks to its low cost. In fact, IGU sees strong growth opportunities especially in Asia (e.g. India and China). TC Energy’s natural gas network and export infrastructure is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

A healthy balance sheet to support its development projects

TC Energy has a viable funding program to support its capital program, dividends and repay its debts in 2020. As can be seen from the chart below, the company expects to fund its projects through a combination of funds generated from operations, non-core assets sale, and debt issuance. Management expects to generate about C$7 billion of funds from operations in 2020.

The company has also issued C$2 billion in medium term notes and US$1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes. It has also sold its Ontario natural gas fired power plants for about C$2.8 billion and will receive C$2.1 billion upon closing of the Coastal GasLink joint venture.

Source: Q2 2020 Presentation

Valuation Analysis

TC Energy is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of about 15.5x. This is below its 5-year historical average of 17.8x. Its current valuation is also below its peer Enbridge's (ENB) forward P/E ratio of 17.2x. Therefore, TC Energy appears to be trading at a discount.

A growing 4.9%-yielding dividend

TC Energy currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.81 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.9%. Its dividend yield is towards the high end of its yield range in the past 10 years (see chart below). TC Energy plans to increase its dividend by about 8% - 10% through 2021 and about 5% - 7% thereafter. The company’s dividend is sustainable with a target payout ratio of about 80% of its earnings.

Risks and Challenges

Supply chain interruption caused by COVID-19

Although TC Energy has C$37 billion of capital projects it plans to pursue in the next few years, these projects may be delayed due to supply chain interruption caused by COVID-19. The company may not be able to obtain critical equipment or components if massive lockdowns happen again that interrupts the supply chain.

Investor Takeaway

We like TC Energy’s exposure to natural gas pipelines and its growth outlook. We think its ambitious C$37 billion capital projects should help grow its dividend in the next few years. The company currently pays a 4.9%-yielding dividend and is trading at a discount to its historical valuation and to its peer. Therefore, we think this is a good stock to own for investor seeking both capital appreciation and dividend income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.