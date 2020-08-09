As the tide is turning the dividend yield is still in excess of 5% and expected to be covered by AFFO in the second half of 2020.

A highly diversified portfolio with little exposure to highly impacted counties and a wave of reopenings marks a turnaround for the company and like for the stock is well.

5 months into the pandemic STORE Capital has been navigating through an unprecedented period that has seen rent collections collapse and recover.

STORE Capital can only do well if its tenants do well.

The corona pandemic has badly hit former high-flying REIT STORE Capital (STOR) and exposed probably its only real flaw, namely that STORE Capital can only do well if its tenants do well.

Data by YCharts

As basic and straightforward as that sounds it becomes very practical these days as nobody has ever really experienced a pandemic with lock-down measures as we have been witnessing in Q2/2020. Rent collections have been hit hard resulting from the extraordinary impact on tenants in COVID-19 sensitive industries like theaters and fitness studios.

(Source)

Throughout the crisis I have maintained a very bullish, yet cautious, rating on STORE Capital and accumulated shares each and every month since March. Based on the Q2/2020 results, the early glimpse into July rent collections as well as the low probability of a second nation-wide lockdown, I am confident that the tide is turning and that dividend investors should not miss out on this income machine.

What is going on at STORE Capital?

STORE Capital recently reported its Q2/2020 which is definitely one the most challenging and most uncertain quarters the company has ever navigated through. COVID-19 disrupted commercial business activity for many of STORE's tenants through no fault on their own as government-imposed shelter-in-place and social distancing orders were put in place to contain the virus.

Against this background the figures STORE Capital reported were truly impressive in my view. While the company missed FFO by a penny at $0.44 per share revenue surprisingly increased by 2.7% Y/Y slightly beating consensus. While some may find it relevant to scrutinize the FFO miss, I personally am more interested in how this performance compares to last year.

In the second quarter of 2019 AFFO reached $0.50 per basic and diluted share. As a result AFFO dropped by only 4.8% Y/Y in a quarter which can only be described as unprecedented. I find that astonishing and much better than expected given that rent collections in April only amounted to 71% of contractual rent and dropped further in May to 68% before recovering to 78% in June.

COVID-19 Update

STORE Capital's management has been extremely transparent with how COVID-19 is affecting the company, its tenants and how STORE fares vs. its peers. As part of the Q2/2020 earnings call and the accompanying slides management went even further and provided a whole variety of new figures and slides which emphasize how the tide is turning for STORE.

While the impact and effects of COVID-19 were and remain fluid, now that we are 5 months into the pandemic, it gives us a much clearer picture on STORE's business and health and how the company responds to it. STORE's strength is a vastly diversified portfolio of tenants consisting of small and medium enterprises across the entire country and across dozens of industries. As COVID-19 containment measures were enforced and lifted STORE Capital quickly realized that "there's a direct correlation between our tenants’ businesses being open and rent collections."

That insight is not earth-shattering by any means but still crucial to see how quickly STORE's tenants can resume their rent payments once businesses are reopened. The real insight here is that it is not STORE's business model targeting small and medium tenants which generally have lower credit quality which is driving rent collections but rather tenant COVID-19 sensitivity.

Source: STORE Capital Q2/2020 Investor Presentation

It is also assuring for investors that rent collections have been trending upwards over the last 4 months and reached a surprisingly high level of 85% for July with more than 90% of locations being open.

STORE's portfolio is dominated by the service sector which is responsible for 65% of base rent whereas the retail sector (18%) and the manufacturing sector (17%) have significantly lower shares.

Unsurprisingly the service sector featuring restaurants, health clubs, movie theaters and other COVID sensitive industries has been hit the hardest with rent collections dropping as low as 60% in May whereas the manufacturing sector was almost not impacted at all. The retail sector performed better than STORE's overall portfolio and also eclipsed the 90% rent collection mark in July. There has been strong progress in terms of rent collections across all sectors and ever since the COVID-19 crisis began STORE Capital has collected 76% of contractual rent.

In terms of geographical diversification STORE's tenants are generally not concentrated in highly impacted counties:

approximately 90% of our contractual base rent and interest is in states with less than 25 cases per day per 100,000 people and only 9% of our contractual base rent and interest is in both highly impacted counties and within highly impacted sectors

Source: STORE Capital Q2/2020 Earnings Call

STORE Capital owns over 2,500 properties across the US but while investors have roughly known where they are located on the map it was very difficult to overlay it with a COVID-19 map to plot how COVID-19 exposed the respective counties where these properties are located really are.

Source: STORE Capital Q2/2020 Investor Presentation

This map here shows that the overwhelming majority of properties is not located in highly impacted counties despite STORE Capital's heavy presence in states like California, Texas and Florida. This is very helpful information for me as an investor as it shows that STORE is impacted far less than you would expect if you only look at its geographical diversification by state.

Further positive news is that STORE has now reached rent deferral agreements with almost all of its tenants as 98% of all contractual base rent and interests has been resolved. This positions the company very well for a much better second half of 2020 and also adds safety on the dividend - more on that later.

In terms of investment activity STORE Capital has notably slowed down its actions here in order to preserve liquidity. Still, the company invested around $135M in 21 property locations which carry a weighted average initial cap rate of 8.7%. Combined with the average annual contractual lease escalation of 1.8% for these new investments during Q2/2020 that results in a solid rate of return with an initial lease rate of about 10.5%.

What's in it for dividend investors?

The dividend remains the most important reason for me as an investor into STORE Capital in the near term given the company's commitment to the dividend and its market-leading dividend growth in the past.

(Source: STORE Capital Investor Presentation)

So far STORE Capital has maintained the dividend even though it was not covered on a true AFFO basis. STORE Capital's quarterly dividend amounts to $0.35 and thus seems to be sufficiently covered by the $0.44 AFFO reported for the second quarter. However, these AFFO figures include around $38M of rents which so far haven't been received in cash but are subject to deferral arrangements. Backing out these deferrals the true AFFO payout ratio for Q2 amounts to 125% which means that STORE Capital was short in Q2 to cover the dividend.

This is usually an alarming situation but Q2 was unprecedented. As described above rent collections steadily and meaningfully escalated in June and July and that's the reason why the dividend was maintained. Based on the 85% level of rent collections in July the dividend is covered and STORE expects this to apply to the entire second half as well:

So, I think from a Q2 perspective, we’re going to be short, and we cover the dividends. We expect to be able to cover Q3 and Q4, and so for the whole year, we expect to cover it and then have room on top of that.

Source: STORE Capital Q2/2020 Earnings Call

STORE Capital is treating the dividend carefully and while the situation remains fluid - given that it is uncertain what happens in the Fall - so far the dividend appears rather safe and offers investors an attractive 5.3% yield.

Investor Takeaway

STORE Capital has made tremendous progress as it navigates this pandemic. Rent collections have been rising and are currently covering the dividend as businesses have reopened which allowed a whole collection of tenants to resume rent payments.

Investment activity remains tamed as preserving cash is king in this dynamic situation. While the situation remains fluid and STORE Capital cannot control all variable, the factors it can control generate value for shareholders. The tide is clearly turning as the stock price is still down 30% YTD which provides an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

One final word

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.