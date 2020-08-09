Walmart (WMT) has a solid business foundation in America, a foothold in most consumer pocketbooks, and can easily hold its own against the two biggest nationwide COVID-19 retail competitors Target (TGT) and Amazon (AMZN). The value proposition of its hybrid e-commerce product offerings and local store pickup option may even be “best in breed” during the summer of 2020. However, valuations are quite high historically and interest in the stock has been waning since April.

First the good news - Walmart has been a trendsetter in the U.S. coronavirus pandemic economy. The company's buy online and pickup at the store option has been the most successful in the physical retail store industry during 2020. My family uses Walmart’s contactless parking lot pickup as a way to avoid in-store shopping and potential exposure to the novel virus, with related transmission risks. Another consumer advantage is it helps reduce unwanted spending, by cutting out impulse purchases when shopping in person. In terms of real world spending patterns, we have cut trips to other stores in favor of Walmart buys of food and essentials.

U.S. store sales for the May quarter were up +10%, and revenues originating online rose +74%. Few other brick-and-mortar retailers saw a similar rise, as many physical stores were required to close for quarantines and stay-at-home orders.

Image Source: Company Q1 Report

I am starting to openly wonder, if the contactless store pickup process morphs into a long-term change in the way Walmart and other general merchandiser’s do business. The convenience and time-saving attributes of this retail model will remain after the coronavirus problem fades in importance during 2021-22. In terms of lasting change, trauma and crisis management ideas of the magnitude we all face today will undoubtedly reset how the retail economy works for the rest of our lives. This new retail model also helps to employee hundreds of thousands of American teens and recently unemployed Americans as personal shoppers, with wages well above federal and state minimums.

For investors in retail, Target is trying to match Walmart’s pickup at the store success, while Amazon’s delivery to your doorstep takes longer to execute and will invariably be more costly. FedEx (FDX), United Parcel Service (UPS) and the U.S. Post Office have increased prices dramatically in 2020, while shipping volumes and labor cost pressures argue even higher individual package delivery costs are coming for Amazon and all retailers into 2021.

Image Source: Company Website

Valuation Setup

The bad news - Walmart is now priced at its highest multiples on trailing sales, cash flow, book value, and earnings versus the last decade. In addition, the company is more than fully priced on expected Wall Street analyst earnings 12-months into the future. A 10-year average, cycle-adjusted valuation for Walmart is 20-30% lower than $130 a share, using basic financial ratios of business worth.

Not only are investors paying a rich price upfront for the operating business, but the dividend yield story is not very compelling at $130 a share. You would expect the dividend yield to be at multi-year highs during a large recession, but it is the exact opposite – a decade low in August! The current 1.65% cash distribution yield is below Target’s equivalent and under the prevailing S&P 500 dividend payout for the first time in recent memory. Considering the company has found it difficult to both compete against growing retail challengers and maintain a high dividend payout, management has slowed distribution increases for income investors. The quarterly dividend payment has barely risen since 2013.

Perhaps the single greatest fundamental argument to avoid Walmart long-term at current quotes is its falling profit margin situation. While Walmart was the undisputed king of the big-box retail industry a decade or two ago, expanded consumer choices from Target and Costco (COST), plus the ever-growing presence of Amazon in our lives have hurt income returns.

Weakening Technical Momentum

My computer sorts of Walmart’s technical trading position are highlighting a difficult setup over the short run. Upside momentum relative to the general U.S. stock market peaked in March and April. Investors rushed into the grocery and consumer staple retailers still open during the coronavirus shutdown, as a defensive move for portfolios. Nevertheless, since April’s panic buying, Walmart has been a chronic underperformer. Below you can see the stock quote has lagged the S&P 500 rise by better than 30% since late March, circled in green.

The move to all-time highs for price in July, circled in purple, has not been confirmed by a large number of indicators. The Accumulated/Distribution Line (ADL) has been in decline since April, with its peak circled in red. ADL reviews intraday buying/selling trends. If a stock closes near the bottom of the trading session, the line will slide lower. The drop in the ADL at the same time as price is rising looks similar to the November through December short-term top condition.

On Balance Volume (OBV) has faded dramatically since early April, circled in blue. OBV reached a new 52-week low last week, clear evidence plenty of sellers have existed for months. For a healthy pattern, OBV is usually rising on volume buying, day after day, at far greater rates than volume and price change on weaker days.

Overall, if the U.S. stock market’s extended valuation and overbought condition means a consolidation wave into the November election is next, Walmart is ripe for a sell-off, technically speaking. How low it goes depends on a number of factors yet to play out. But caution is warranted, and I would hold off on new purchases for better pricing.

Final Thoughts

For investors reviewing the retail landscape during the coronavirus pandemic and contemplating how it will look several years down the road, Walmart’s opportunistic business setup is difficult to ignore. Yet, the stock price is extended and due for a breather. A battle plan of buying on weakness seems to be in order. Perhaps purchasing a starter position on a 10% decline, with new stakes added on further 10% incremental drawdowns may be the best strategy to approach America’s physical store retail leader.

If you are looking for an undervalued equity security to buy, or a tremendous dividend yield story, Walmart fails this research criteria, for the time being. If existing Walmart shareholders want to keep their position for tax reasons, or as a long-term idea, investors should understand low single digit rates of total return are likely in the cards the next 3-5 years, measured from $130 a share. Of course, the investment story improves as price falls, assuming the economy pulls out of recession in 2021.

Personally, I am confident in the short-term sell-off picture, as underperformance trends vs. the S&P 500 appear likely to continue based on my technical trading review. A 10-20% price decline before 2021 would be the best outcome for those wanting to purchase Walmart. Such would push the dividend to 2% and open a stronger risk/reward setup on valuation concerns presently. Depending on your risk tolerance and portfolio design, a hold, avoid, sell or even short position may be sensible. With so many crosscurrents at $130 per share, I rate Walmart with a Neutral to slightly negative overall score the rest of 2020.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.