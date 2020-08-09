Ibstock is a leading supplier to the construction trade in the U.K. with some critical advantages, such as its own material sources. It has been marked down heavily this year and is a bargain at current prices.

Ibstock: Britain’s Leading Brick Manufacturer

The company is the leading brick manufacturer in the U.K. by capacity.

It has its own clay sources, with 140m tonnes of clay reserves. As well as clay, it also works in concrete and provides a range of building materials, although it is best known for bricks.

Note that this isn’t just a brickworks: the company operates from 41 manufacturing sites across the U.K. The company is cleanly focussed on the U.K. so to some extent this company is a pure play on the strength of the U.K. construction market, although depending on exchange rate movements it can be more or less exposed to imported brick impact on its pricing power.

The company traces some of its roots back several centuries but in its current incarnation was listed on the London exchange in 2015 not long after Bain Capital acquired it as part of a management buyout.

COVID-19 Temporarily Halted Construction

Ibstock’s share price has taken a beating this year and it is trading at half its year to date high. Although it has recovered some ground from its low of 132p, it hasn’t recovered a great deal.

Construction sites in the U.K. downed tools for a couple of months – the rules varied by area, but in short there is a 2-3 month hit to construction, some of which may be made up later in the year as there is a push to make up for at least some of the lost productivity. Meanwhile, there continues to be a big housebuilding push across the U.K., with the government just this week back in the news about a possible relaxation of planning rules. I don’t think the U.K. needs more of these ugly identikit houses, but from a construction industry perspective that is good for suppliers like Ibstock.

So, although this year’s results will definitely take a hit from COVID-19, I expect it to be temporary. The long-term trajectory of building in the U.K. remains. Although I have doubts about whether property prices will remain at current levels, even if they go down, construction will continue. So I see Ibstock not as a play on the U.K. property market (although of course that has some impact), but more as a play on the U.K. construction industry. Given the gauche Prime Minister’s recent totalitarian-style mantra of “build, build, build” that seems set to continue in good health.

The company recently released its results for the half year to the end of June, which seem to support this optimistic view to some extent. While earnings fell sharply, revenue (which we can take as a rough proxy for volume) was down just over a third – equivalent to two months in a six-month reporting period, which coincides with lockdown. That suggests that if there is no lockdown on construction in the remaining half of the year, full-year revenues will come in at around 85% of normal.

Source: company half year results

It’s worth noting that revenue in concrete fell only by 15%, whereas the clay division saw a fall of 43%.By last month, clay was up to around 80% of normal volumes and concrete up to around 85%.

The company also took advantage of the pandemic shutdown to restructure to some extent, with three clay factories earmarked for closure or mothballing, and some staff made redundant. Longer-term, therefore, the company will likely emerge more resilient from the pandemic than it entered it.

The Dividends are Typically Decent

The company has been a decent dividend payer. It targets a payout ratio of 40-50% of adjusted profit after taxation over a business cycle.

At the current share price of 161p, its 2018 payments (16p) would equate to 10%. In 2019 it skipped a final payment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has still paid up an interim dividend (3.2p) and a special dividend (5p) so has a current yield of a little over 5%. In 2020, it has passed on an interim dividend and I would not be surprised if the final dividend is cut or eliminated, as a cautious measure, but looking into next year, it seems reasonable to expect dividends to come back as normal.

The Investment Case

There are a couple of reasons I like the company. First, as the leading player in an industry selling heavy goods (which makes importation less attractive) in an industry expected to do well in coming years in the U.K., it is well-positioned to profit. Unlike many manufacturers, there will likely be limited impact from Brexit.

Secondly, I see it as the perfect sweep up for a future trade buyer. Its price tag is small, it is a well-run operation and it is neatly defined in terms of target market, product range and capabilities. I would be surprised if it remains on the market as an independent company a decade from now.

At its current price, which equates to a p/e of 10 based on last year’s earnings, it is towards the low end of its trading range, so is not priced for recovery. But, as July’s sales figures show, recovery is well under way already.

Conclusion: Ibstock is a Bargain

At 161p, Ibstock is a bargain, with a likely mid to high single digit yield next year and beyond, plus the chance for share price appreciation. Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.