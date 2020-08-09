Copa Holdings (CPA) was unable to restart its operations in early July due to the government restrictions and now it plans to start operating once again only in early September. By having a solid balance sheet we believe that Copa is a more attractive airline in comparison to its Latin American competitors. However, like all the other airlines in the world, Copa will continue to struggle due to the pandemic and it will take years for it to return to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels. While the airline has enough liquidity to survive for more than a year with the current cash burn rate, we still believe that it’s too soon to purchase the company’s stock, as it doesn’t have any growth prospects in the current environment.

More Uncertainty Ahead

Copa was one of the best performing airlines in the Latin American region before the pandemic. By being located in Panama, the airline is able to efficiently transfer its customers from the Northern and Southern hemispheres via its hub in Central America. The airline could’ve been able to benefit from the bankruptcy of its closest competitor Avianca, which has its hubs in El Salvador and Columbia if it were not for the decision of the authorities of Panama to close the country’s airspace for travelers. As a result, the absolute majority of Copa’s planes continue to be grounded since March and the airline expects to restart is operations only on September 5, if nothing changes once again.

The latest earnings report for Q2 showed how big of an impact the pandemic has on the company’s financials. From April to June, Copa’s revenues were down 97% Y/Y to $14.53 million, while its net loss for the period was $386 million. If we exclude one-time impairment charges, then the airline’s cash burn was $77 million per month.

A few days ago, the government of Panama issued a decree, which states that the Tocumen airport, which serves as Copa’s major hub in the region, is about to reopen once again under certain conditions. All the travelers who are citizens of Panama can enter the country under the condition that they’ll self-isolate for 14 days. At the same time, those travelers who use Tocumen airport as a transition hub need to have their connecting flights no longer than 6 hours apart. Considering this, it’s safe to say that Copa will no longer delay the restart of its flights and will be able to fly again in early September. However, the airline will not be able to quickly recover despite the reopening of Tocumen airport. As Latin America continues to be an epicenter of a pandemic, the demand for flights in the region will be weak. The governments of countries such as Brazil, Columbia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and others were unable to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on their home turf and flatten the curve and as a result, their healthcare systems are on a brink of a collapse. Panama itself failed to take the situation under control and the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country continues to rise. Amid a resurgence of the virus, many states in the Latin American region continue to be closed and nobody knows when borders will be fully reopened.

The good news is that Copa has a strong balance sheet to survive the pandemic. While its competitors like Avianca and LATAM already filed for bankruptcy this year, it’s unlikely that Copa will face the same fate. At the end of Q2, Copa had $1.3 billion in liquidity. To boost its cash reserves, the airline recently decided to sell the remaining 14 Embraer 190 jets and now it will operate a full Boeing 737 fleet, which will help it to cut its expenses in the future. With a total debt of $1.3 billion, Copa’s balance sheet is also not overleveraged. While the airline expects to burn $66 million per month in Q3, it will still have enough liquidity for more than a year since the majority of that debt starts to mature only in five years. Considering this, it’s safe to say that Copa will not go under like many of its peers.

However, the recovery will be long and painful. Since Copa didn’t issue any guidance for the year, it’s hard to value the airline at its current state. Due to its reliance on international traffic, it will take years for it to return to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels since we don’t even know when all the countries in the region will reopen its borders, as Panama itself is closed to foreign tourists. We should also not forget that Copa gave the option for its customers to receive credit miles for canceled flights and those miles will need to be redeemed first before customers start to buy new flight tickets for cash once again. As Copa expects its capacity in Q3 to be down 90% Y/Y and for the whole year to be down 60% to 70% Y/Y, investors should forget about the possibility of receiving any dividends, which made Copa’s stock attractive in the past, in the foreseeable future. When compared to other international airlines, Copa also has worse margins than others and it trades at EV/EBITDA of 16.39x, which is above the industry’s median. As there are too many uncertainties about the possible recovery of the airline, we stick to our opinion that it’s too soon to acquire Copa’s stock, as there’s no guarantee that its stock will not go lower from the current levels in the upcoming months.

