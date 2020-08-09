We're now more than halfway through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it's been a tough start to the year for both producers and royalty/streaming names, with the latter affected just as much by the temporary COVID-19 related shutdowns.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) is one of the most recent names to report its earnings results, and the company had a very challenging start to 2020, with both quarterly revenues and attributable gold-equivalent ounce (GEOs) production plummeting due to mine closures. While the higher gold (GLD) and silver prices (SLV) certainly helped to offset a portion of the lower production, it wasn't enough to completely offset the decline in both revenues and quarterly earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS). Therefore, while Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) undoubtedly has significant leverage to metal prices and industry-leading margins, I believe there are currently more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector. All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Website)

Osisko Gold Royalties released its Q2 results last week and reported attributable quarterly production of 12,386 GEOs, a more than 35% decrease from the 19,651 GEOs produced in the same period last year. Unfortunately, this had a significant effect on revenues, with revenues sliding to $40.8 million, from $131.6 million in the prior-year period. However, the majority of this decline was due to the sale of the Brucejack (PVG) offtake agreement, which makes this decline in revenues look much worse than it was on an unadjusted basis. If we compare royalty/streaming revenue strictly, we saw a 15% dip from $33.8 million to $27.8 million. This is quite unfortunate given the higher metals prices, though most of this decline was at no fault of Osisko given the COVID-19 related closures. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the table below of quarterly attributable GEO production, we had several mines affected by the COVID-19 related closures. I have highlighted the most significant decreases in attributable production with red boxes and shown the rare cases of materially increased output with green hash-marks. The two assets that took the most significant hit on a year-over-year basis were Canadian Malartic, where Osisko holds a 5% royalty and the Renard Diamond Mine, where Osisko holds a 9.6% stream. Between these two assets, quarterly GEO production was down by 5,998 GEOs, which translates to a nearly 30% drop in year-over-year figures from these two assets alone. In the case of Canadian Malartic, the mine was temporarily placed on care and maintenance to comply with government-mandated shutdowns related to COVID-19. In the Renard Mine's case, the company chose to extend its care and maintenance due to structural challenges in the diamond market and weaker diamond pricing due to COVID-19. Therefore, while we can expect a significant contribution from Canadian Malartic in H2 2020 with the mine now fully ramped-up, we will likely see a considerable headwind due to minimal contribution from Renard this year.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

(Source: Stornoway Diamonds Website)

If we move over to the other assets that were affected, the stand-outs were Newmont Mining's (NEM) Eleonore Mine, which was also placed on care & maintenance due to government-mandated shutdowns, but it's since restarted as of early May. Despite the relatively short closure, this resulted in a loss of over 1,200 GEOs to Osisko in Q2. Meanwhile, the Brucejack and Vezza royalties contributed to a headwind of more than 800 GEOs in the period with the Brucejack offtake agreement being sold last year, and the closure of the Vezza Mine last year. Fortunately, while several operations were affected in the quarter, most are back online, and a few assets helped pick up the slack.

(Source: Victoria Gold Company Presentation)

The first of these assets is Victoria Gold's (OTCPK:VITFF) Eagle Gold Mine, which finally achieved commercial production in July. During Q2, Osisko's 5% net smelter return yielded 911 GEOs, and we should see a significant increase in the back half of the year. This is because Victoria Gold has guided for above 90,000 ounces of gold production in H2 2020, translating to attributable production of approximately 4,500 GEOs to Osisko in H2. Assuming Victoria Gold delivers on its guidance, this would be more than double the current quarterly contribution, and pick up the majority of the slack from the extended Renard Diamond Mine closure. Meanwhile, we saw a slight increase at both Mantos and Taseko Mines' (TGB) Gibraltar Mine, with a combined increase of 326 GEOs. While this didn't move the needle much, it did help to offset some of the lost GEOs in Q2. Let's take a look at how this translated to the financial results below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, Osisko Gold Royalties has had a volatile trend in annual earnings per share [EPS], and yearly EPS is expected to drop by 25% this year based on current estimates of $0.18. This is quite disappointing given the higher metals prices, but it's important to note that most of this headwind is due Pretium buying back its Brucejack gold offtake in Q4 of last year. Therefore, as we head into FY2021, we will no longer be lapping this headwind, and Osisko might be able to get back to year-over-year growth in both revenues and earnings. Based on FY2021 annual EPS estimates, this looks to be the case, as FY2021 forecasts are currently sitting at $0.36. Assuming Osisko can meet or beat these estimates, this would translate to 100% growth in earnings per share on a year-over-year basis, and one of the best growth rates in the sector. It's worth noting that this 100% growth rate is lapping a 25% contraction in annual EPS, detracting from next year's growth rate a little due to the easy year-over-year comps. Having said that, this is still impressive growth if Osisko can deliver.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to quarterly revenues, we can better visualize just how significant the Brucejack offtake was to Osisko, as revenues have trended down in a big way the past year. While there's nothing attractive about a new multi-year low in revenues, the good news is that it seems the worst is over here. As we can see, the $40.8 million in quarterly revenues in Q2 looks to be the worst quarter Osisko will have to suffer through as higher metals prices and most mines coming back online in Q3 should bolster revenues. Based on preliminary estimates for Q3, we should see $44.9 million in revenue, an improvement of 10% sequentially from Q2. While this will still translate to a massive drop in year-over-year revenues as we roll off the final quarter of significant contribution from Brucejack, this is certainly a step in the right direction.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we adjust for the Brucejack headwind since the offtake sale, we can see that the revenue trend is nowhere near as bad, and Q4 2020 estimates are projecting a new 1-year high. Assuming metals prices stay above $1,800/oz, this would flip the trend from negative revenue growth year-over-year to positive revenue growth, and Q4 2020 would translate to 5% growth in sales year-over-year ($53.5 million vs. $51.0 million). While this certainly pales compared to many royalty/streaming companies that are posting high double-digit revenue growth, it is a significant improvement and is likely what the market is looking at currently as the market generally looks 12 to 18 months ahead. Given the potential for annual EPS to double in FY2021 and revenue to flip positive, there's the first light at the end of the tunnel in terms of a bullish thesis here.

So, why not buy the stock here?

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Osisko trades at a deep discount to its peers and has the highest dividend yield (1.2%) among its peers, the discount is related to the hybrid model that Osisko has, which is similar to Sandstorm's model following its acquisition of 30% of the Turkish Hod Maden Project. These hybrid models tend to trade at a discount to the pure royalty/streaming plays like Franco Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), and Royal Gold (RGLD). Therefore, I would argue that the real peer average is 1.5x P/NAV, not the 1.9x shown above, which includes non-hybrid-model peers. This still leaves the company relatively undervalued compared to Sandstorm, which suggests there is some long-term upside to the Osisko Gold Royalties story. However, the other issue is that the stock is a little extended short-term.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see in the chart above, Osisko just came off a seven-week winning streak before reversing sharply late last week, and the weak close on high volume suggests that the sellers are in control temporarily here. It's also worth noting that the reversal occurred right at a pivotal downtrend for the stock, an area that it has had a tough time with in the past (August 2019). While this doesn't mean that the stock is going to crash here, or that it must slide 50% like it did last time, it does suggest that investors might get a better entry closer to $10.00 if they're patient. Therefore, I am neutral on the stock here until we can see a low-risk technical setup show up. In a perfect world, this would come in the form of a pullback to $9.85 to shake out some of the weak hands and relieve the current overbought condition.

(Source: Company Website)

While Osisko Gold Royalties had a challenging start to 2020, it looks like things are onwards and upwards from here as the majority of the company's mines are fully ramped up. The exception is the Renard Mine, which the company has left out of its guidance, but Osisko's 5% NSR on the Eagle Gold Mine reaching commercial production should pick up most of these lost GEOs in H2. Given the company's industry-leading dividend yield relative to royalty/streaming peers, and triple-digit annual EPS growth expected in FY2021, I believe there's certainly a bullish thesis long-term here. However, with the stock extended short-term and coming off a sharp reversal, I have no plans to start a position in the stock just yet. If we could see a pullback below $9.85, I believe this would be a low-risk buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, FNV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.