The merger did not occur and the price is down 20%, but year-to-date results have been encouraging.

U & I Financial (OTCQX:UNIF) is the fourth installment in my series of updating each of the ten banks in my portfolio and how they are faring during the COVID pandemic. When I published my article recommending UNIF in September of 2019, the bank was selling at $8.55; the current price is $6.81. As the company pays no dividend, this translates to a loss of about 20%, which is tied for 3rd as far as my losers go; behind Parke Bancorp (PKBK) and First National Corp. (OTC:FXNC) which are -28% and -24%, respectively, and tied with Seneca Financial (OTCPK:SNNF). But, if it’s any consolation, the Benchmark, QABA, is down 27% since the article was written so it does beat that.

First, let’s quickly go over the basics of UNIF and why I recommended it. It is located in the Tacoma/Bellevue area of Washington State. From their website:

"Our Vision is to be the premier Asian-American community bank in the Pacific Northwest."

UNIF's stock was very tightly held from its founding until January 23, 2017, when they reached an agreement to merge with Hope Bancorp (HOPE), another Asian-American bank in the Pacific Northwest. This transaction was to be worth about $9.50 for each share of UNIF. Unfortunately, the merger was terminated in September of the same year. I assumed the synergy remained between the two banks and I was expecting another merger opportunity, but that has not been forthcoming.

So, we didn’t get the merger and we have to assume none for the immediate future in this environment. Given that, what does the bank look like?

Second-quarter results were released on July 28. Table 1 details these results.

Table 1: UNIF Financials and Ratios

UNIF (Thousands) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) 2019 2018 Assets $380,400 $353,895 $347,455 $305,018 Liabilities $325,900 $302,012 $297,000 $261,962 Shareholder Equity $54,500 $51,883 $50,455 $43,056 Total Loans Outstanding $281,504 $242,193 $241,413 $208,501 Provisions for Loan Losses $700 $300 $390 $294 Loan Loss Reserve $3,495 $3,086 $3,380 $2,310 Nonperforming Assets $837 $672 $730 $643 Deposits $313,429 $292,642 $289,639 $248,872 Shares Outstanding 5,575,038 5,575,038 5,575,038 5,575,038 Net Interest Income $7,122 $3,015 $12,508 $11,129 Non Interest Expense $4,752 $2,397 $9,006 $7,727 Total Non-interest Income $1,660 $1,216 $3,869 $2,423 Net Income (Total) $3,330 $1,534 $6,981 $5,531 Income Tax Expense $508 $166 $1,357 $1,025 Net Earnings $2,822 $1,368 $5,624 $4,506 Earnings/Share $0.51 $0.25 $1.01 $0.81 Dividends/ Share $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.10 Share Price $6.69 $6.69 $9.25 $9.00 Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 1.11% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 14.33% 14.66% 14.52% 14.12% Tangible Book Value $9.78 $9.31 $9.05 $7.72 Loan/Deposit Ratio 89.81% 82.76% 83.35% 83.78% Efficiency Ratio 54.11% 56.65% 55% 57% Net Interest Margin 3.91% 3.44% 3.83% 3.84% Price/Earnings 3.30 6.82 9.17 11.14 Price/TBV 0.68 0.72 1.02 1.17 Dividend Payout 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.37% NPA/Total Assets 0.22% 0.19% 0.21% 0.21% Return on Equity 10.76% 10.69% 12.03% 10.93% Return on Assets 1.55% 1.56% 1.72% 1.56% Stock Valuation P/B $12.02 $11.45 $11.13 $9.65 P/E $10.90 $10.57 $10.86 $9.97 Buyout Valuation P/B $13.00 $12.38 $12.04 $10.27

As with the other banks I have discussed during this pandemic, the metrics look solid. They appear to be getting penalized simply for what may happen in the future. Almost every item is increasing as one would hope. Total assets were up 17%, loans and deposits were up 29% and 18%, respectively, and net income was up 5.6% year to year.

Ratios are strong as well. ROE and ROA are over the magic numbers of 1% and 10% (1.55% and 10.76%) while Tangible Book Value increased about 8% from the end of 2019. The P/E and P/TBV numbers are obscenely low (3 and .68), although the P/E is annualized so should be taken with a grain of salt. Shareholder Equity/Assets is a very stout 14.33%. The Loan/Deposit ratio of 90% is misleading as the bank wrote $41.4 million Payroll Protection Program loans, which are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Without these loans the L/D ratio would be a more conservative 80%.

For the quarter, which is not reflected in the Table as the results posted are cumulative, earnings were 26 cents, the same as last year. This is a pretty significant feat as we are in the middle of a pandemic yet the bank grew enough that it posted identical earnings despite a $300,000 increase in loan loss provisions. For the six-month period, the company actually earned two cents more (51 cents vs. 49 cents) than last year, despite a $550,000 increase in loan loss reserves.

In a shareholder’s letter dated April 24, 2020, the company management announced there would be no dividend this year:

The Board of Directors, after careful consideration, has decided not to declare a dividend in 2020. Although the Company had excellent financial results in 2019, in order to continue to fund our growth and to prepare for contingencies related to COVID-19, the directors and management strongly believe that preserving capital, at this point in the Company’s development, would be in the best interest of our shareholders.

And you would have to agree with that rationale.

Finally, bank capitalization may be an issue in the current environment. Table 2 displays the UNIF status as of June 30, 2020. As you can see, it is very well capitalized.

Table 2: UNIF Capitalization

Capital Ratios Min Req Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 14.28% 5.00% Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 18.82% 6.50% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 18.82% 8.00% Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 20.07% 10.00%

So, everything looks great other than a dividend, which would have been nice but is very explainable in this environment. What is the downside? I really don’t know, they haven’t gone into further debt by issuing subordinate notes as PKBK and FXNC did and their President and CEO, Peter Park, hasn’t issued any dire warnings like several of the others. On the contrary, Mr. Park had somewhat uplifting remarks in his quarterly summary:

"All in all, despite further challenges looming ahead, due to the dedication of our capable staff and astute guidance from our board, we believe that we have built a strong foundation to continuously deliver favorable returns to our shareholders."

I see nothing troubling about this stock. It’s my opinion this is an under-followed and underappreciated bank that very few people have heard of. With an average volume of 600 shares per day, there’s not a whole lot of trading going on and I have not been able to find any information on their website or other places detailing insider ownership and/or institutional ownership. There are neither analyst reports nor Seeking Alpha articles (other than mine). Usually a bank with these numbers would scream “Buyout,” but that won’t easily happen because of the bank’s identity, although there are a few Asian-American banks in the area.

I am going to drop this to Neutral as I don’t see a rationale for the price increasing until the pandemic is over as valuations do not appear to matter for the time being. I would keep it if I owned it, however, and I will revisit this after next quarter to see if performance continues to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.