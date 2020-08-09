While the stock is up 49% YTD, we expect that the company will continue to perform well for the rest of the year. We would be buying shares opportunistically.

As we had previewed in our earlier writeup on Varonis (VRNS) on SA, Varonis reported an exceptional 2Q20 with a revenue beat of $9.6 million or 16.8% and earnings per share (EPS) beat of $0.20 vs. Street estimates. Better-than-expected revenue driven by strong performance in the Americas (up 15% Y/Y and accounted for 69% of revenue) was offset somewhat by weakness in Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA) and the rest-of-world (ROW). Higher revenues, as well as lower expenses, drove the better than expected EPS. Management guided 3Q20 revenue in the $68-71 million range or at the midpoint $3.9 million ahead of the Street estimate of $65.7 million and EPS in the $(0.14)-$(0.11) range versus estimate of $(0.35). Despite guiding up, we still believe the estimates are conservative. A repeat beat and raise are in the offing when the company reports results in November, making the stock a compelling buy, in our opinion.

The company noted that 98% of its Q2 revenues were recurring. Recurring revenues include revenues from subscriptions as well as maintenance revenues on previously sold perpetual contracts. With the transition to subscription model now complete, subscriptions now account for more than 99% of product revenue, compared to 56% in the prior year. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 52% to $235.7 million, and impressively the Net Retention Rate (NRR) is greater than 120%, implying that customers are buying additional licenses when they renew their subscriptions. With subscriptions now more than 99% of product revenue and with renewal rates of maintenance on perpetual licenses remaining well above 90%, we believe Varonis now has much more visibility into its revenue than under the perpetual model. Given this increased visibility and confidence in its pipeline, the company noted that it is looking to hire additional quota-carrying and R&D headcount to accelerate growth.

Subscriptions driving more licenses

The new subscription model is allowing the company's customers to utilize more of the Varonis Data Security Platform. Fifty-eight percent of Varonis' customers have purchased four or more licenses, up from 48% a year ago, and impressively 24% of its customers purchased six or more licenses when compared to 16% a year ago. We still believe there is an even bigger opportunity going forward to sell more to its existing customers and, even importantly, increase the upfront ASP by selling more to its customer when it lands them. Varonis noted that customers are initially buying about five licenses, up from 2.5 in the old perpetual model. This means that the effort to move to a subscription model has been a worthwhile exercise.

Source: Company presentation

Varonis sells 26 different licenses across 6 product families. The six families are DatAdvantage, DatAlert, Data Classification Engine, DataPrivilege, Data Transport Engine and DatAnswers. Varonis DataAdvantage, DataAlert, and the DataClassification Engine are the only three of the six product families that have more than 50% attach rate, as the following graphic illustrates.

Source: Company presentation

The product family adoption continues to increase due to the company moving to the subscription model. During Q2, seventy-seven percent of its customers adopted two or more families, up from seventy-four percent from the prior year. Similarly, forty-seven percent of its customers adopted three or more families, up from forty-two percent in the prior year. While clearly subscriptions are helping in sales of its product families, we believe there is significantly more opportunity ahead to penetrate the existing base with more sales.

Source: Company presentation

Revenue transition to subscription providing better visibility

Yaki Faitelson, CEO of Varonis, noted that its customers and prospects are extremely engaged, and its products are becoming a must-have in the enterprise. Varonis's Data Security Platform is perhaps one of the best technologies that are around to protect companies from both malicious insiders and bad external actors. With the majority of the employees working from remote locations and accessing sensitive data through their home computers, the risk is high. Mr. Faitelson exuded confidence in the prospects for Varonis by stating, "from a competitive and financial standpoint, Varonis has never been in a better position." The transition to subscription is now complete, and this is providing the company with greater visibility into its pipeline and revenue opportunities. Given our confidence in the company's technology and operational excellence, we remain bullish on the company's prospects.

Risks to owning the stock as we had outlined in our prior writeup on SA

Varonis faces risks ranging from potential macro slowdown to execution issues to FX headwinds. Please refer to our previous article for further details.

Valuation

In our opinion, Varonis solves an unheralded but pressing problem within an enterprise - how to protect data from internal and external threats by determining what data is high value, what data is exposed, and who has access to the data. With the revenue transition to a subscription model complete, we believe that Varonis growth will accelerate in 2H of this year and expect the company to grow north of 20%+ next year and then around 30-40% in 2022. Yet, the stock is trading at 7.0x EV/C2022 sales, while the security peer group is trading at 9.2x, and the Software as a Service (SaaS)/Subscription peer group is trading at 12.4x. The following chart illustrates the valuation of the subscription/SaaS peer group and the security peer group valuation.

Source: Author based on Thomson Reuters data

Source: Author based on Thomson Reuters data

We expect the company valuation to be reset and be given a full subscription/SaaS multiple and should trade similar to its peers at the end of the year.

How to own the stock

We believe Varonis is ideally positioned to benefit from data sprawl that has worsened due to COVID-19 as well as digital transformation. Now data resides on-prem in various clouds and other SaaS applications such as Salesforce, Workday, etc. We believe securing this data that's scattered in multiple locations is what is driving Varonis' growth. Varonis should report solid numbers when it reports results in October. We expect the company to provide positive commentary again on its business. Given our confidence in the name, we would be buying shares whenever opportunities present themselves. Given our confidence in the long-term story for the company, we like the risk-reward for the company. We would be buying shares on any weakness and build up a nice position over time.

