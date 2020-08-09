Initial And Continuing Jobless Claims: Back To Being 'Less Awful'

After seasonal adjustment, they declined 249,000 to a new pandemic low of 1,186,000.

New jobless claims fell to under 1,000,000 for the first time on an un-adjusted basis - 984,192 to be specific (gold in the graph below). After seasonal adjustment, they declined 249,000 to a new pandemic low of 1,186,000 (blue):

Continuing claims (red, right scale) reported for the prior week also made a new pandemic low of 16,107,000.

All of these remain at far worse levels than even at their worst during the Great Recession. Further, that there are still 1 million "new" layoffs a week almost five months into the pandemic indicates that longer-term damage is being done to the economy, i.e., if there were a vaccine tomorrow, there would be no "V-shaped" immediate recovery back to pre-pandemic levels. Almost all of which has been totally unnecessary and has been caused by incompetent leadership at the very top.

But after about a month of stalling, on a very, very, very relative basis, I will take this "good" news.

