How To Protect Your Hard-Earned Retirement Savings, Manage Risk, And Mitigate Market Crashes

Summary

This week, Adam discusses the crucial importance of "Risk Management," which simply means having a strategy to mitigate losses in your retirement/investment portfolio when the going gets tough.

Whether it's having an exit strategy on an individual stock, a strategy to get out of the stock market when the major market indices are crashing, or simply aligning your portfolio in a static, strategic allocation model using sector rotation.

It is absolutely crucial to have an investment strategy and philosophy that aligns with your financial plan, net worth, age, spending habits, and most of all, your personality!