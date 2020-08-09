Turn around plan is expected to bring results by the end of the year and put GRPN on growth trajectory again. Balance sheet is strong enough to support the plan.

Groupon's share price surged almost 60% on not-so-bad results, recuperating the losses from the past months, but still offers 100% upside.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) surprised the stock market by delivering not-so-bad Q2 results on August 6. Groupon shares surged almost 60% in the falling market on August 7, recuperating its losses from the previous months. We remain bullish on the stock and believe that probability of the successful turnaround plan is underestimated by the market. In our opinion the share price offers at least 100% upside.

We were the only author on Seeking Alpha with bullish recommendation on GRPN in the past two months. In our article we described the new strategy and put a target price of $60-$80/share: Groupon Is A Buy For A Patient Investor. Groupon shares took a beating after the reverse share split in June, with market apparently expecting a deterioration in company's performance.

In fact, EPS consensus estimates for Q2 were at -$3.97 ($113m net loss), while Groupon delivered -$2.53 in results for Q2 2020 yesterday ($72m net loss), beating the market by $1.44. In our view, one reason behind such disparity in estimated vs. actual results could be the assumptions regarding the write-downs and restructuring costs. In Q1 2020 Groupon's new management orchestrated an earnings bloodbath, by writing down $135m in goodwill and long-lived assets impairments. Without those charges, Groupon would have posted a net loss of $76m in Q1. In Q2, however, Groupon incurred only $40.5m in restructuring costs and therefore posted "only" $74m in net loss.

As for the earnings estimates going forward, the analysts expect Q3 EPS to be in line with Q2 results: -$2.35/share (net loss of $66m). After that a minimal quarterly loss of $4m-$30m is expected.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Author's comments

As we discussed in the previous article: Why The Stock Is So Volatile, 40% movements in one day are not new for GRPN stock. We expect this to continue as the share price is easily moved by strong trading volume. We see GRPN not as a speculative stock, but rather as a long-term investment and a faith in company's turnaround.

Source: https://www.tradingview.com/x/VB8GVFMl/

The chart below shows Groupon's revenues, gross profit and operating expenses over the past 5 quarters. As you can see, back in 2019 the company barely generated enough gross profit to cover the operating expenses. The reasons behind it were 1) declining revenues due to severe competition in goods 2) extremely low (15%) gross profit margin on goods segment, which accounted for 52% of sales in 2019. In contrast to goods profit margin, Groupon earns a staggering 85% gross profit margin for services. The third reason was 3) high operating expenses, which could not be supported by the declining revenues and gross profit.

Source: Company's data

To overcome the negative points above, Groupon's management announced on FY 2019 earnings call that the company would exit Goods segment by the end of 2020 and conduct a restructuring program to cut its operating expenses by $200m in 2021.

New Strategy to Expand Services Inventory Makes Sense, but the Times Are Tough

Groupon's management is currently executing a strategy of exiting the goods category and expanding Groupon's inventory in the services segment such as things to do, beauty and wellness and dining offerings.

Groupon estimates the North America market at 80 experiences pro consumer p.a. The management currently directs its attention to capture that market by offering not only heavily discounted deals, but also local experiences at little to no discount. In addition to that, Groupon plans to eliminate the restrictions on its deals, where the customer could use it only on particular day or could buy the deal only once, thus driving repeat purchases and revenue streams respectively.

If successful, this move will attract not only new customers interested in a broader and deeper inventory, but it will also improve the relationship between Groupon and its merchants. In the past, Groupon's strategy was to place only heavily discounted offers on its platform, which was not acceptable to some merchants. Now the company is dedicated to building a lasting and mutually-profitable relationship with its merchants by offering also full-price services on its platform.

We view the strategy as positive, because, when successful, it will enable Groupon to return to revenues growth after years of decline. However, the current environment amid COVID-19 crisis poses a significant challenge to Groupon's ability to execute on its plan. According to company's earnings call, Groupon's local units were down nearly 70% in Q2. It's services revenue in Q2 decreased 60% compared to the same quarter last year. People are unlikely to try out new services, such as wellness and spa when they are concerned about their health and the risks associated with COVID-19.

Therefore it's crucial that Groupon has a solid balance sheet with $785m in cash as of June 30, 2020 (compared to $667 at the end of Q1). Even better news is that despite the decline in revenues, the company was able to generate $70m in Free Cash Flow in Q2 2020.

During the recent earnings call, Groupon's CFO Melissa Thomas gave adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022:

If we sustain this level of SG&A and gross profit returns to 80% of pre-COVID levels, we believe we will be positioned to deliver approximately $250 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2022. And if gross profit returns to 90% of pre-COVID levels, we believe we will be positioned to deliver approximately $300 million in 2022.

At the same time Melissa pointed out that the current measures could lead to growth beyond pre-COVID levels, which, then respectively could result in even higher EBITDA.

However, even using a conservative assumption of $250m-$300m adjusted EBITDA in 2022, the valuation at 6x EV/EBITDA multiple would result in a fair price of $40-$50/share. Implying, that even after today's almost 60% surge in share price, GRPN still offers 100% upside potential.

Conclusion

In our opinion, Groupon is successfully steering its way through the COVID-19 crisis, delivering better than expected results and outlining clear strategy for growth.

Using EV/EBITDA 6x multiple valuation and company's guidance for 2022, results in fair share price estimate of $40-$50/share, offering 100% upside to the current price.

To watch: Q3 Reslts in November, especially the following KPIs: active customers, billings and gross profit margin.

If you liked the article please "follow" to see more articles like this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRPN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.