After having gone through a challenging period that lasted more than two years, Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSGY) (OTCPK:DPSTF) under the brand name of DHL has now reported relatively strong year-over-year quarterly revenue and EBIT growth in Q2, as recorded in the 2020 half-year report. On the back of a healthy 3.1% YoY revenue increase, EAC (EBIT after asset charges) and free cash flow have more than doubled, and year-over-year earnings are up 13% compared to the prior period.

Thesis: Considering its top- and bottom-line performance in one of the toughest quarters in recent times, as well as growth indicators in Q2-20, I believe Deutsche Post is trading at a reasonable level and worth looking at from an investment standpoint.

Q2-20 Revenue Analysis

Looking at revenue gains for Q2, much of the growth came from higher air freight selling rates, which contributed to a 56.9% increase in air freight. This helped increase DHL's DGFF (Global Freight, Forwarding) segment revenues by 11.2% organically and 19.3% overall on a year-over-year basis.

The second area of growth for Q2 was the Express division, for which a 6.5% YoY growth rate was reported on the back of a near-18% increase in revenues from the Asia-Pacific region. The company reported per-day revenue and per-day volume increases at 19.9 % and 8.9 %, respectively, across multiple time-definite product lines, or TDI, for Q2 compared to the year-ago period.

Revenue growth was also seen in the domestic parcel subsegment of post & parcel during the second quarter, reflecting business reopenings and B2B shipment increases. The growth rate in this segment was reported at +28% on a YoY basis for Q2.

Interestingly, the eCommerce division was the smallest contributor to revenue growth during the second quarter. The reason that's interesting is that both UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) - FedEx to a much larger extent - were essentially able to show revenue growth because of elevated B2C shipment volumes in key markets. For DHL, it was freight forwarding that contributed the most to quarterly revenue growth. The primary driver for eCommerce shipments was the Americas market, where a revenue increase of +45% YoY was reported. The gain in Europe was only 10%, while Asia recorded a -14.3% growth rate in eCommerce revenues.

DHL's supply chain division saw a Q2 revenue decline of 16.6% compared to the prior period. However, the company has recorded more than EUR400 million worth of additional contracts that will play out through the remainder of the year.

Q2 Profitability

At the bottom line, the DGFF division once again led the pack with a +53% YoY increase in the second quarter. The gains were primarily from infrastructure improvements in air freight and some efficiencies in air freight capacity procurement.

In Germany post & parcel, YoY EBIT increase was reported at +49%, pushing cash flow from operations up by 67% for Q2 on a YoY basis. The Express division saw the lowest margin expansion of these three segments, with a reported YoY quarterly EBIT growth rate of 8.4%, primarily driven by net volume growth in Asia-Pacific and Other.

In eCommerce, cash flow from operations more than tripled, but the higher impairment costs because of the lockdown measures caused EBIT to come in at just EUR1 million.

FY-20 Outlook

Despite the current unpredictability in Europe and other key markets where DHL operates, the outlook for the rest of the year is quite positive, as it was in the case of both DHL and FedEx. However, the StreetScooter realignment will cost them an estimated EUR400 million through FY-20, impairment losses are estimated at around EUR100 million, and the company is also compensating its employees with bonuses totaling around EUR200 million, which will be paid out and recorded in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

As such, the expectation for consolidated EBIT for full-fiscal 2020 has a lower end of EUR3.5 billion and an upper estimate of EUR3.8 billion. DHL division EBIT is expected at between EUR2.8 billion and EUR3.1billion.

Investor's Angle

In terms of positives, if DHL meets its upper-end consolidated EBIT estimate of EUR3.8 billion, it would translate to an H2-20 figure of about EUR2.3 billion, which is not unreasonable under the current suppressed market situation for most of the shipping and logistics industry save eCommerce and some other segments that are recovering from the impact of pandemic-related closures. Another positive is that, as of H1-20, DHL is once again cash flow positive, albeit marginally.

That bodes well for the EUR13.5 billion worth of net debt on the books, which we should see improving through the next two quarters. There has been a lot of the margin contraction in H1-20 due to one-time effects, but the fact that we already see positive free cash flow for the period indicates that the rough terrain of the past several quarters has possibly run its course. The challenges ahead still remain, with headwinds now coming from a completely different direction. Nevertheless, Q2 has shown strong evidence of a turnaround in profitability

Data by YCharts

The market clearly has confidence in Deutsche Post's ability to regain the value it commanded in the pre-2019 period when it was growing at all-time highs. There's still momentum building up in its revenue streams. Coupled with a lighter impairment load in the second half of 2020, we could see significant gains at the top and bottom.

As such, I believe there's still some value hidden in DHL at this price point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.