ERX is 100% focused on the energy sector and uses leverage to double the returns of the Energy Select Sector Index.

Thesis Summary

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3x Shares ETF (ERX) seeks to track 3x the daily performance of the Energy Select Sector Index and consists of domestic energy companies from the oil, gas, and consumable fuels and energy equipment and services sectors.

The energy segment is under stress since winter-spring 2020 and is not showing signs of a healthy recovery. Investors should avoid investing in this ETF for the current period. Both the sector and the fund are in decline. The industry is forecasted to continue to remain down for the near term.

ETF Overview

The fund has 100% exposure to the energy segment in the sensitive sector. 99% of this exposure is in North America, with a nominal 1% in the emerging Europe region. The fund’s holdings mainly consist of large and giant companies in terms of market capitalization. Giants have a 43% share of fund allocation and large firms have a 42% share. Mid-sized capitalization firms have a 15% share of the fund. 70% of the exposure of the fund is to the large capital value stocks in the market.

The details of the top 25 holdings of the ERX are as follows:

Source: YCharts

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are the top stock holdings of the fund with 14% weightage. Other notable holdings are the Goldman Sachs Treasury Instruments and Dreyfus Cash Management holdings. The holding weight of Goldman Sachs Treasury is 23% and Dreyfus is 13%

Let us take a look at the performance of the fund:

Source: YCharts

We can see from the chart how the fund has performed. The fund’s performance, along with its peers, is weak. The entire sector in terms of returns and the broader market in the past year is not very remarkable.

The fund is now better suited as a short-term trading tool and not for long-term investment. Since the COVID-19 situation, the entire sector is troubled and struggling to gain or even maintain its traditional standing. Since the fund rebalances daily, it is challenging to compound its performance or to predict its long-term performance with reasonable certainty.

The entire energy sector has been under stress since March 2020 due to the energy pricing issues that started before the pandemic. The pandemic further worsened the crisis. The global lockdown and economic slowdown also reduced demand and put on additional pressure on the energy sector.

What I (don’t) like about ERX

At present, there isn’t much to write that will be to the point. I do not recommend buying ERX for the long term at all, although it is very attractively priced at present and should be an ideal moment to buy. However, the fund is not for small-scale investors and is not a worthwhile buy for individuals.

It is at the lower end of a declining sector and is not even among the better performing ETFs in its segment. Energy demand is unlikely to fully recover before 2022. Even the traditional energy companies will face the pressure of lower prices and increased competition coming from renewables.

Risks

Some underlying risks apply to all ETFs. Funds that exclusively invest in stocks are vulnerable to market volatility. As an ETF that focuses on a specific sector of shares, the ERX is subject to comparatively higher market risk. These risks are also valid for investing in ERX. ERX is non-diversified and highly concentrated due to its placements in a single industrial sector. Along with concentration risk, the fund also runs volatility risks.

Since it is designed as a trading vehicle, high trading volumes affect its market prices and cause unprecedented and unpredictable price fluctuations, which can affect the investors of the fund.

As I stated earlier, this ETF should be left for the skilled and experienced investors. Investors that understand leverage, investment management and can actively monitor and trade daily may find it profitable.

Takeaway

ERX is not a great option at present because of its poor performance over the recent short term. The entire segment is under stress and is not showing signs of significant recovery. Most of the existing holders are looking for exit options.

For the smaller, long-term investors, this is not the fund for you to invest in. Even if it had recovered and was doing well, I would still not recommend it for this category of investor. While the price is attractive and may seem like a bargain, this is an ETF designed for short-term trading. You make quick gains and exit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.