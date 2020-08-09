Based in the sleepy city of Columbus, Georgia, Synovus Financial (SNV) posted 1H20 operating results that were very reminiscent to the early phases in the Great Financial Crisis. When SNV's first half of 2020 fundamental results are compared to the rest of the banking industry, it makes sense that its share price movements were only marginally more painful than bank peers.

In the first quarter, SNV generated a net profit of $0.20 per share, which was followed up with a solid $0.57 per share in the second quarter. However, after backing out some non-core related items, I came away with core operating results of $0.27 and $0.31 for the first and second quarter, respectively. The most important thing for investors to know: the uptick seen in the linked quarter results didn't really have much to do with better revenue generation, but rather a more muted loan loss provision from the first quarter to the second.

When I dig into the bank's overall credit quality, reserve levels, and net interest margin (NIM) potential, in order to develop an investment thesis, I come away with a very neutral bias compared to bank peers.

Also, I think management is paying out too much profit through the dividend. Economically, if things get slightly worse, I think SNV would need a herculean effort to sustain the current dividend rate and because of that I would consider SNV to be your run-of-the-mill “hold”.

While SNV does carry a valuation discount to peer banks, mainly because investors are punishing the riskier than normal commercial real estate loan portfolio, I think anyone looking to invest over the long term should put excess cash somewhere else. That said, if you already own the stock and have a very positive economic outlook, I would hold the shares. SNV is very likely to outperform the banking industry if things get better quickly since shares were badly beat-up on the way down.

Credit Profile Looks Pretty Decent

During the second quarter, net charge-offs were $24 million, which equates to about 0.24% of average period loans. Putting that into perspective, SNV has charged off roughly 0.05% to 0.15% of average loans per quarter during normal economic times. The extremely limited increase should be considered a remarkable feat given the economic volatility. If you take a long look back at SNV’s share price, even without fundamental analysis, you can see that the bank was on the verge of something extremely dire during the depths of the great recession.

When examining the overall lending profile, I expect future credit problems to be much more limited relative to peers. SNV has a smaller than average commercial real estate lending portfolio (average is ~45% of total loans) at just 27%.

However, the areas that would keep me up at night are the Hotel and Shopping Center lending sizes. Relative to the entire loan portfolio, Shopping Centers make up 4.3% and Hotels make up 3.4%. Also, within the commercial and industrial (C&I) lending portfolio, senior housing makes up 9.6% of that lending group (or 4.3% of the entire loan portfolio).

One area I like to look at is criticized loans, as they are often a precursor for future losses. Remember, a criticized loan is one that is rated "special mention," "substandard," "doubtful," or "loss," and is now considered to have a higher risk of default.

SNV has done a great job of both growing its balance sheet, which naturally comes with an increase in criticized loans, and adding to the reserve level. Very long-term investors should applaud management for continuing to add to the reserve in order to mitigate future problem loans.

If I were an short-term investor, my biggest fear would be the criticized loans (orange bar chart) continuing to increase. Any continued increase in criticized loans would force management to continue to post a sizable provision, which would add to the reserve but hinder the rebound in net income (and thus makes the current dividend non-sustainable).

Management might claim they are committed to the dividend, and if economically things get better quickly, I would agree that it is very sustainable. However, my modeling of net interest income and overall net profit paints a picture that leaves little room for error should things only get slightly better throughout the medium term.

Margin Looks Stable

Net interest income for the quarter increased to $376 million, up just $3 million from $373 million in 1Q20. The slightly stronger net interest income was largely driven by the overall growth in average loan balances, only partially offset by a compressed NIM. SNV, along with most peer banks, has seen sizable compression in the NIM over the past 12 months as the Fed has moved to a lower for longer strategy.

Based on my experience modeling banks, I believe the margin could be very close to the cycle floor. More importantly, please do not mistake any near-term NIM increase for a renewed strength. The paycheck protection program (PPP) loans have a unique accounting principal that temporally boosts the margin when the loan is forgiven. I am modeling a significant chunk being forgiven as we near the end of the year, and thus the bump in the chart below.

Going forward, I am modeling a stronger margin at around 3.30% in 4Q20 as the PPP loans come off the balance sheet. However, the NIM should again work lower and ultimately hold steady near 3.09% for all of 2021. I also expect overall net interest income to continue to face headwinds and grind a little lower from current levels as legacy loans reprice to current levels.

My Outlook

This bank is a tough one to get really excited about for two main reasons. First, I think the current dividend payout is too high to be sustainable if anything negative happens to the economy (from current levels). If the dividend does get cut, I think it will be “another shoe to drop” and yield oriented investor would be forced to sell. This potential selling would put sizable pressure on the shares for a few weeks. If that does happen, that might be a washing out the weak hands moment to take a long-term position.

Second, while I don’t think credit gets worse, the lending classes I mentioned earlier are unlikely to get materially better in the near-term. I think of SNV as being in somewhat of an investor’s purgatory; unknowing if things are getting better or worse in terms of profitability. If SNV has a clean credit and modest fundamental operating performance in 3Q20, I think shares will work higher. However, until there is proof of improvement, shares probably trade in line with the rest of the banks.

