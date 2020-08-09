This article introduces you to what they are and why they are powerful.

The only REIT focused exclusively on ground leases is Safehold Inc (SAFE). This article takes a close look at how they should be valued and what that value is.

Wall Street analysts have a price target for SAFE that is only 23% above the present price. This article argues that they undervalue SAFE by a factor of about two, if one does not account for growth. With reasonable growth expectations, the analysts appear to undervalue SAFE by a factor of about four.

To see why, we need to dig into ground leases. We will see that they are not ordinary real-estate investments.

Portions of this article have previously been shared and discussed with our members at High Yield Landlord.

You Understand Subscription Models

Subscription models are all the rage these days. You almost certainly use quite a bit of software on subscription models. Microsoft Office, the Adobe products, and many others are now only available this way.

You no longer have to hand over a big chunk of cash to purchase or upgrade these products. You pay a quite modest monthly fee instead.

Your software is updated automatically and regularly. The company saves a ton of money and risk — no more massive upgrade projects, with their marketing and risk — and also you are more sticky as a customer.

Subscriptions are spreading to hard goods too. I read an article the other day about a subscription model for refrigerators. The automakers are all over this. Figure 1 shows an example.

Figure 1. You can subscribe to a Porsche! Source.

Ground leases are like a subscription model for the use of land. No big upfront charge, just a regular fee.

Grasping Ground Leases

To get some sense of the point of a ground lease, let’s visit a conversation in a local tavern between Joe, a landowner, and Jane, a businesswoman.

Figure 2. This may look like a date but they are actually discussing ground leases. Source.

Jane: I’d love to find a way to build on that parcel you own, but I’m just not quite there on the financing.

Joe: What if you could get the use of the land without having to pay for it?

Jane: You want a piece of my profits? I’m not eager to share.

Joe: No, I don’t want that much risk. I’m seeking to convert that land to secure income.

Jane: So what gives?

Joe: Suppose I lease you the use of the land, say for 99 years? Then you would not have to finance a land purchase and maybe you could swing the deal.

Jane: That would make my project workable. There must be some catch.

Joe: We are talking about a ground lease. The biggest catch is that if you default on payments, all property on the building would revert to me. In addition, the lease would carry small rent escalators and escalators for inflation.

Jane: I’m sure I will succeed. Besides, I will borrow most of the money. But will my lender be protected?

Joe: There is a standard model for ground leases. Your lender, mine if I get one, and your tenants all need sensible protections.

Jane: Let’s look into it. I’m excited.

The Legal Story

With that introduction, we can look a bit more at the legal story. We rely here on an article by attorney Jerome D. Whalen, who wrote a book (perhaps “the book”) on ground leases.

A default on a basic ground lease causes the “leasehold estate” of the tenant to disappear as title to all buildings passes unencumbered to the owner of the ground. This is a problem for anyone who has financed the tenant, as the collateral for the loan just disappears.

This basic problem and other issues have led over time to the development of a standard model for ground leases by the American Bar Association. The goal is to protect all involved parties from various adverse eventualities.

With these definitions —

Tenant = lessee of the ground lease, owner of the building

Landlord = owner of the land

Lender = lender providing mortgage financing to the tenant

— here is a quote from the article.

The foremost legal risk to the lender is the possibility that the leasehold estate, the primary collateral for the loan, can disappear or terminate, most probably because of the default of the tenant-borrower. In most jurisdictions, the lender cannot afford a race to the courthouse with the landlord because the landlord can terminate a lease upon default months faster than a mortgagee can foreclose a mortgage or effect a sale under a deed of trust.

It is standard to protect the lender with provisions for notifications and with grace periods. This gives the lender the ability to pay the ground lease rent while they take over the building. Reserves that enable this are often built into the mortgage between landlord and tenant.

There are several other issues that must be addressed in order to protect all involved against various possible developments. These include proper subordination agreements relating to any mortgage taken out on the land by the landlord.

The short story for the landlord is that the worst outcome for a ground lease is that they end up owning the building. Then they will have to do something with it.

This has the potential to lose them money. But if the land is well located, they won’t.

Now we are ready to look at SAFE.

What is Safehold, Inc?

SAFE is the only REIT focused entirely on employing ground leases to support real estate investment and development. They promote this as a revolution in real estate financing. Figure 3 shows why they have a point.

Figure 3. This graphic illustrates the inefficiency embedded in the traditional method of investment in commercial real estate. Source.

The relevant timescales and needed returns are dramatically different for buildings than they are for well-located land. Separating the two lets one better match risk with resources.

With the ground lease, there is no longer the need for the investor to borrow funds to help pay for the land. They just need the cash to cover the lease payments. This reduces the equity investment needed to do the deal and thus increases the returns.

Figure 4 shows a quantitative example, for illustration. The example shown is a $100M property with a 5.25% cap rate. If one buys or builds the building using a ground lease for the land, one needs 35% less equity and one gains a 45% better cash-on-cash return.

Figure 4. This graphic illustrates how using a ground lease can improve the return on a commercial real estate investment. Source.

Valuing the SAFE Cash Flows

The key to success for SAFE is the escalators built into their leases. These often involve fixed escalators in addition to escalators based upon CPI inflation.

Figure 5 is a graphic illustration of the power of such escalators, without inflation adjustments. One ends up with a compelling, long-term yield on cost. This graphic corresponds to a rent escalator of 2% each year (I checked).

Figure 5. The lease escalators compound the return and convert an initial yield (in this example) of 3.5% into a 5.5% yield to maturity. Source.

These are very safe investments, at the very top of the capital stack for the owner of the building. The reversion of the buildings to the lessor if the tenant defaults provides additional protection.

It also helps that the average rent coverage on the ground leases is 4.0x. In this context, a leverage ratio of 2 to 1 is not unreasonable, and this is what SAFE runs.

The discounted value of the associated cash flows then amplifies the value of the invested funds. An equity investment of $100M generates $300M of investable capital at that leverage. As is indicated in the figure, the Net Present Value (NPV) of this series of cash flows corresponds to a yield to maturity of 5.5%.

SAFE would argue that, because of their security. the relevant discount rate for these cash flows is much lower than 5.5%. They claim that the 3.1% yield of the 100-year MIT bond is an appropriate discount rate.

SAFE has a point, although one need not accept that 3.1% is the correct discount rate. But with the 30-year Treasury yield at 1.3%, it is not really sensible that these very safe ground leases deserve a discount rate more than 400 basis points above the 30-year Treasury rate.

In order to assess the value of the cash flows, one also needs to account for the management fees. Once the SAFE portfolio becomes large enough these reach 1.5% of the equity. In our example, this is $1.5M per year.

We calculated the value of the cash flows from our example, including these fees. Figure 6 shows the result.

It turns out that SAFE honestly included the management fee in their example, which is nice to see. Leaving it out produces modestly higher valuations. At a 3.1% discount rate, the value of the cash flows resulting from a $100M equity investment is indeed $600M, or six times the equity invested.

Figure 6. This shows how the value of the cash flows (less the associated management fee) corresponding to a $100M equity investment varies with discount rate. Source: author calculations.

Figure 7 shows the value of the cash flows, less management fees, less interest payments. The three curves show fixed interest rates of 3%, 4%, and 5%.

Figure 7. This example shows how the value to the investor of the cash flows varies with discount rate, for interest rates of 3%, 4%, and 5%. It corresponds to a $100M equity investment at 2-to1 leverage, less the management fee, less the interest paid. Source: author calculations.

At this writing, the median yield on AAA corporate 30-year bonds is 2.15% and even BBB bonds are only at 2.86%. It seems to us that SAFE has a good case that their cash flows should be valued at a lower discount rate. A valuation of $460M from $100M in equity (in the figure), is not unreasonable.

Thus, we come up with a valuation for the SAFE cash flows of 4.6 times the equity invested. One could reduce this a bit to account for the fact that they hold some equity that is not yet invested. But that is not a big factor and we ignore it here.

Net Asset Value vs Net Cash Flow Value

For typical REITs, the Net Asset Value (NAV) based on operating income and a cap rate is comparable to the value obtained from discounted cash flows. One way to interpret the comparison is to identify the discount rate that makes these two equal as the premium demanded by the market.

The analysts have an average price target for SAFE that is 23% above the present price, and thus more than twice their own NAV. Let’s try to make sense of this.

The analyst NAV of about $26/sh corresponds to the $1.2B value of the invested equity. If one does a standard analysis based on cash generated, net of fees, one indeed gets this result.

Under this interpretation, the result for NAV is a worthless number. Since the main point of the SAFE model is to produce cash flows. Let’s look at the Net Cash Flow Value (“NCFV”) of SAFE.

NCFV should replace NAV in valuing any REIT income arising from ground leases or other very long-term leases. The NCFV is the present value of the cash flows (less fees and interest) less the present value of the balloon payment on the debt.

One fully expects to roll that debt, and probably to extract value from the appreciation of the land value when one does. But here we will take the accounting approach and consider the present value of the balloon payment to be the face value discounted for 30 years at its interest rate.

Figure 8 shows the resulting NCFV for $100M of equity in SAFE, for the three interest rates used in Figure 7.

As of June 2020, the SAFE market cap was $2.7B, for a book equity of $1.2B. The market is thus valuing the SAFE cash flows at 2.3 times the equity. Our analysis, not including any future growth, implies that the NCFV of SAFE is > 4 times the value of the equity invested.

Figure 8. The Net Cash Flow Value of SAFE, for three interest rates. Source: author calculations.

SAFE Breaks The Rule

A general rule for REITs is that to issue equity accretively a REIT must do so when the stock price is above NAV. This immediately increases the value of every share.

In 2020 we have already seen some transactions that break that rule, because debt is so cheap. I can end up with an accretive investment on net by issuing shares at a modest discount to NAV and pairing the equity with leverage-neutral debt that carries a small enough interest rate.

SAFE does not just break the rule, it shatters the rule. Suppose SAFE issues equity at their present price, which is half of NAV. This would normally seem crazily dilutive. But using that equity generates new NCFV that is 4 times the capital raised, two factors of two.

The first factor of two gets the value of the existing SAFE shares back to even. The second factor of two accretes value to all the shares. This may seem nuts based on standard rules and intuition, but it works.

What’s More, SAFE WILL Grow

SAFE can expect to grow rapidly. They could grow by issuing shares in the open market, for reasons just described, and may do so.

A bigger factor will be the impact of diversified REIT iStar (STAR). STAR holds 2/3 of the outstanding shares of SAFE. (They do not all carry voting rights. Their shares with voting rights are limited by agreement to 42% of the voting shares.)

STAR is busy shedding legacy properties and otherwise raising money in order to plow more funds into SAFE. Their end game is for STAR to offer the commercial mortgages for the buildings while SAFE provides the ground leases.

This assures that SAFE will grow rapidly.

All the discussion above was focused on finding the NCFV for SAFE. But sensible valuation is not just NCFV for present cash flows.

Viewing any business as a growing string of cash flows, the value of the business is a multiple of those cash flows. For an annual growth rate G and discount rate D, the multiple is (1+G)/(D-G).

Figure 9 shows that, for a growth rate near 5%, the value of a string of cash flows is about twice that of a string that does not grow. This is fundamentally why most REITs are sensibly priced at about 20 times FFO rather than 10 times FFO.

Figure 9. As a function of discount rate, this shows the ratio of the value of a growing sequence of cash flows to one that is not growing, for the indicated growth rates. Source: author calculations.

Allowing for this fairly modest growth, the sensible price of SAFE becomes something like 8 times the invested equity, or 4 times the present price.

SAFE quotes the addressable market for such transactions at 7 trillion dollars. It seems that growing their portfolio to many tens of billion dollars, or more, is not unreasonable.

But Is The Cash There?

Of course, it is also essential that the near-term cash flows work positively. SAFE took some early criticism from analysts who did not see how that can be. GAAP, which distributes everything along a straight line for the entire term of the lease, clearly can be misleading for 99-year leases with escalators.

iStar now reports that their current cash yield on Gross Book Value is 3.5%, and that the current cash interest rate on their debt is 3.1%. For 2-to-1 leverage, this generates an immediate cash return of 1.5% on Gross Book value or 4.5% on allocated equity.

Subtracting the (eventual) 1.5% management fee takes this back down to 3%. With their market cap at about twice their invested equity, they do have the cash to pay their current dividend, 1.33% at the present price, and to keep it growing.

The case for investing in SAFE is thus that their cash flows are worth about twice their current market cap, and that in addition they are growing them very rapidly. SAFE certainly has the potential to be a multi-bagger.

Downsides and Risks for SAFE

At some point in the future SAFE will quit growing rapidly. REITs seem to grow more slowly once their market cap reaches tens of billions of dollars.

The deal volume necessary to keep growing from such a large base becomes impractical. We have no REITs with trillion-dollar market caps.

Once SAFE reaches a size where growth slows, their value will only reflect the discounted value of their cash flows. Once their growth rate drops, they will trade mainly like a bond.

Eventually interest rates will start moving upward, which will put downward pressure on REITs used like bonds by investors, including SAFE and the net-lease REITs.

SAFE seems likely to provide excellent total returns for the next decade, give or take. But there will come a point where one either stays in for the income or gets out because of increased valuation risk.

Increasing interest rates will also threaten the cash flows of SAFE. Fundamentally, they borrow short and lend long, with short being the 30-year timescale of their mortgages and long being the 99-year duration of their ground leases.

The long-term interest-rate cycle is more or less 60 years, so they may well need to refinance these mortgages near the next interest rate peak. The cash flows may work out, thanks to the rent escalators including the CPI adjustments. But the long-term yield to maturity will take a hit.

SAFE appears to be well aware of these issues. They already are hedging interest rates. Even so, the long-term value of the investment will depend on how well they manage their debt. But this is true of every REIT.

SAFE also carries some risk from tenant failures. The good news is that they will end up owning a building. The bad news is that they will have to do something to realize value from it. That could go well or poorly.

Conclusion

The conclusion here is that the analysts on Wall Street have not yet recognized the massive value creation that SAFE is producing. So it may take awhile for the value that is there to be realized.

But the market and the analysts already know that SAFE is worth more than the invested equity (which is roughly where the analysts have the NAV). They just have not yet realized how much.

The SAFE dividend yield is small now, at 1.27%. That said, the dividend should grow rapidly, as SAFE continues to grow rapidly.

On net, one can make a good case that SAFE is an excellent dividend growth investment which also is likely to produce enormous capital gains.

We are sharing all our Top Ideas with the 2,000 members of High Yield Landlord. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! We are the #1 ranked real estate investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5 star rating! You will get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAFE, STAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.