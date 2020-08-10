Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD) as an investment option at its current market price. Over the past few months, I had been recommending munis of all stripes, as I saw the tax advantages, relative value, and stability of the sector as all reasons to buy in during a volatile market period. Now that munis, and the market as a whole, have rebounded, I am looking to take some risk off the table. In doing so, high-yield munis are not an area I would specifically recommend. While the above-average, tax-exempt income stream remains attractive, there is some inherent risk in this sector that investors need to consider. The amount of distressed and defaulted debt in this space is rising at a pace well above what we saw last year, and further support from Congress has so far been stymied. While I feel munis will continue to remain in favor in the new year, and beyond, I believe the focus now should be mostly on investment grade sectors, leaving me cautious on HYD at this time.

First, a little about HYD. The fund's objective is to "track the overall performance of the U.S.-dollar-denominated, high-yield, long-term, tax-exempt bond market." Currently, the fund is trading at $60.63/share and has an annual yield of 4.19%. I recommended high-yield munis back in April, as I saw the sector as oversold. While there was risk involved, the sharp March sell-off opened up opportunity, in my view. In hindsight, this call was vindicated, as HYD has seen a strong return in the interim:

Given this strong, short-term return, I felt it was time to take another look at HYD to see if I should change my outlook going forward. After review, I do see some reasons for caution in the months ahead, and feel a downgrade to a "neutral" rating is most appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

High-Yield Munis Are Not Risk Free

To start, I want to highlight a principal reason why I am lukewarm on high-yield munis at this time, and that is potential defaults. This may come about as a bit of a surprise, as I have been a long-term believer in the underlying strength of the municipal market. In fact, I have written multiple articles recently about how I have increased both my tax-exempt and taxable muni portfolio allocation. As my readers know, I have a bullish outlook on both of these sectors broadly, and see relative value compared to corporate debt.

With that in mind, why am I not similarly bullish on HYD? The reason is HYD is a high-yield muni fund, as opposed to the other funds I own that focus primarily on investment grade debt. High-yield munis can have a place in many investors' portfolios, but I want to emphasize investors need to understand the inherent risk, and carefully weigh that against their individual risk tolerance. In fairness, I see nothing wrong with allocating a portion of a portfolio to this sector to beef up the yield. However, with the market sitting at, what I view as, precariously high levels, now may not be the best time to pump up the risk profile of a portfolio. Further, while munis are generally very safe, with a very low historical record of defaults, that does not mean they are risk-free. And, not surprisingly, when defaults within the sector do occur, they are almost exclusively in the high-yield corner of the market, as shown below:

My takeaway here is investors need to recognize the default rate in the high-yield space is meaningful, and an important attribute to consider. Yes, it compares very favorably to high-yield corporates and, yes, the rate is still manageable. But high-yield munis are not as rock solid as the investment grade class, and funds like HYD are ripe for a pullback if the macro-environment starts to deteriorate.

Of course, I do want to reiterate I am not "bearish" on this fund. I still believe HYD will provide a reasonable rate of return, and its income stream is generally safe. In fact, HYD does hold quite a bit of debt in the investment grade sector, albeit in the BBB-rated category (the lowest investment grade rating). However, the fund has over 1/3 of its assets rated below investment grade, and almost 40% of its assets are not rated at all, which makes it difficult for investors to decipher the quality of those holdings:

Simply, this is something investors need to be aware of right now, and determine if the risk profile is something they can handle. While I do not expect a wave of defaults in the muni space, it is clearly an area that is under pressure, along with most of the market, as tax revenues have taken a major hit. Back in April, I felt the market's fears were overblown, and the sell-off was a bit unjustified. Fast forward to today, and I feel the exact opposite. The market seems to be largely ignoring potential credit risk, in munis and elsewhere, and I see current prices not adequately factoring in any chance that economic conditions could get worse.

Muni Issuers Have Indeed Been Defaulting In 2020

My second point will touch on what is actually going on in the muni market this year. My prior paragraph discussed my risk outlook and the historical performance of munis. While important, what is perhaps even more important is the actual performance on the ground right now. Unfortunately, the challenges posed by 2020 have indeed translated into distress for the muni market. While defaults are still at manageable levels, when we consider both defaults and distressed debt, the numbers are not encouraging. In fact, according to a report from Forbes using data through July, the amount of muni debt that is either in default or in some form of distress has almost surpassed similarly challenged muni debt for all of 2019, as shown below:

On the one hand, this is not entirely surprising, given the impact of Covid-19 on the tax base. Travel and retail sales are way down, and systemically important high-yield revenue bonds that back important projects like airports, bridges, or monorails, have all been hit by a declining customer base. So while this is not surprising, this hits back to my point in the prior paragraph. Despite deteriorating macro-conditions, bond prices are back near pre-crisis levels. The Fed's support of the sector, as well as investor appetite for yield, helps explain this paradox. But investors should not take too much comfort in rebounding share prices when defaults/distressed debts are on the rise.

Furthermore, it is important to recognize defaults are not restricted to just one area of the market that investors could easily avoid. Signs of distress are permeating through many areas of the muni market, highlighting the diverse challenges the country faces due to Covid-19. To illustrate, I have listed a few recent examples of high-yield muni bonds that are in fiscal trouble:

Issuing Entity Description Source Coastal Resources of Maine LLC The Municipal Review Committee extended a $1.5 million loan to Coastal Resources for the facility to make improvements after bringing in less revenue than expected in its first months of operations. The committee has not been paid back. Bangor Daily News CalPlant of California A California company building a facility for converting debris from rice cultivation into fiberboard ran out of money in May, as the pandemic has caused construction delays and higher expenses. Bloomberg Midtown Campus Properties LLC The operator of a student housing complex built for University of Florida students fell into bankruptcy. The company had sold $78 million in unrated muni bonds. Gainesville.com

My summary here is the challenges in the muni market remain diverse, hitting different industries and geographies. Given that Covid-19 is a global problem, I would expect the challenges resulting from this pandemic to continue to cause fiscal challenges across the U.S. muni market, especially in discretionary areas like luxury dorms, green recycling projects, and transportation. While the economy is starting to regain its footing and the Fed's support of the sector will limit the totality of losses from here, investors need to recognize the signs of deterioration within the sector that are already occurring.

Income Stream Has Held Up Well

My tone for most of this review has been one of caution. However, the market has been resilient coming out of the Q1 sell-off, and there is reason for optimism as well. Last month's jobs report showed improvement, and some areas of the country are starting to open back up with some success. If the Fed continues to support the muni market and re-openings continue this Fall, the high-yield sector should hold up fairly well. Therefore, while I see plenty of inherent risk right now, there is the opportunity for reward also, which again supports my more neutral stance.

Further, while I have discussed the general weakness in some corners of the muni market, overall it has held up surprisingly well. Yes, defaults and distressed debt levels are up sharply on a year-over-year comparison, but this figure could decelerate if economic conditions continue to improve. While the amount of distressed debt is something I will keep a keen eye on in the short term, the current impact on HYD has so far not been substantial. In fact, the fund has not seen much volatility this summer, and its income stream has been fairly resilient, on an annual basis, as shown below:

2019 Jan - Aug Distributions 2020 Jan - Aug Distributions YOY Change $1.53/share $1.46/share (4.6%)

Ultimately, I see this as a positive attribute for HYD. Yes, the income is down a bit year over year, but this would be a reasonable expectation to have considering there have been rising defaults and lower interest rates for the sector to contend with. With opportunities for yield extremely limited across the market right now, HYD's 4%, tax-exempt income stream will look favorable to many. While there are signs of distress across the high-yield muni market, that has not materially impacted HYD yet, so many investors may feel comfortable taking this risk given the short-term resiliency of the fund.

HYD has performed well, but I have a modest outlook for the rest of the year. I think the recent gains will be tough to replicate, and rising levels of muni defaults may cause some investors, such as myself, to shift allocations to investment grade credit. While HYD does hold a fair portion of investment grade debt, the bulk of its portfolio is below investment grade or non-rated. This presents investors with a bit of a guessing game, as to the quality of the underlying holdings. While HYD does not hold many bonds in the bottom tranches of the credit spectrum, the non-rated holdings could be of poor quality. It would take a look at each line item individually to understand exactly what these holdings consist of. The non-rated bonds could be of relatively high quality, such as issues which have been escrowed to maturity. Or, these securities may be unrated because the issuer didn’t want to spend the money (often around $100,000) to obtain a rating. In this case, investors need to assume the issuer is of lower quality to be on the safe side, as the unwillingness to obtain a rating could indicate fiscal challenges. Ultimately, given the strong gain HYD has seen over the past few months, I see merit in taking some profit here, and using those proceeds to take on less risk. Therefore, I believe my neutral rating for HYD is well supported, and recommend investors be very selective with new entry points at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMX, NEA, NBB, BBN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.