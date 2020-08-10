The Paycheck Protection Program will likely drive earnings in the year ahead. Earnings will fall next year if most of the fees from the program are booked this year.

Earnings of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) improved substantially in the second quarter from the first quarter of the year mostly due to fees from the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP. The company reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the second quarter, up 80% from the first quarter of 2020. Earnings will likely continue to improve in the remainder of the year because of the remaining fees from PPP. On the other hand, the provision expense will likely increase in the year ahead, which will pressurize earnings. Overall, I'm expecting net income to increase by 76% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting MPB to report earnings of $3.48 per share, up 67% from last year. The probability of an earnings miss is unusually high in the year ahead because of the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Future earnings will rely heavily on the timing of PPP forgiveness and provision expense, both of which are very difficult to predict because of the uncertainties. The June 2021 target price suggests a limited upside from the current market price. Based on the small upside and the high level of risks, I'm adopting a neutral rating on MPB.

Paycheck Protection Program, Residential Mortgage Loan Growth to Support Net Interest Income

MPB funded $625 million worth of loans under PPP, as mentioned in the second quarter's earnings release. Assuming fees of 3% and funding cost of 0.35%, PPP will add an estimated total of $16.6 million to net interest income over the life of the loans. As mentioned in the earnings release, MPB has already booked $2.4 million in fees from PPP in the second quarter. As I'm expecting a majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven before year-end, I believe MPB will book most of the remaining fees in the remainder of 2020. As a result, MPB's net interest income will likely decline in 2021 on a year-over-year basis.

Loans will likely decline in the year ahead due to the forgiveness of PPP loans. Excluding PPP, loans will likely increase in the second half of the year on the back of residential mortgages. The interest rate cuts propelled residential mortgage production volume to a record high in the second quarter, as mentioned in the earnings release. I'm expecting the volume to remain elevated in the third quarter due to low interest rates. Mortgage rates set a record low last week, according to news reports, which should keep refinancing activity robust. On the other hand, growth in the commercial real estate segment is likely to remain lackluster due to the COVID-19 related uncertainties. Considering these factors, I'm expecting MPB to end the year with a loan balance of $1.9 billion, down 22% from the end of June but up 8% from last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet estimates.

Future Loan Impairments to Drive Provision Expense

MPB's provision expense surged to $1 million in the second quarter from $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to lead to loan impairments in the year ahead, which will increase provision expense. The company allowed loan modifications on 24% of total loans, excluding PPP, as mentioned in the earnings release. The high proportion of modified loans in total loans shows that the company is currently facing a high level of credit risk. MPB is less prepared to deal with impairments than most other banks because MPB currently uses an incurred loss model while most banks have switched to an expected loss model for determining provisions requirement.

Despite the surge in provision expense in the second quarter, the expense made up just 6bps of total loans, which is quite low for a pandemic from a historical perspective. From 2013 to 2016, MPB's provision expense averaged 24bps of total loans annually, or 6bps of total loans quarterly. As a result, I'm expecting provision expense to sequentially increase in the year ahead. For the full year, I'm expecting MPB to report a provision expense of $6.1 billion, up from $1.4 billion in 2019. Further, I'm expecting the provision expense to peak in the fourth quarter and then trend downwards next year.

Expecting Earnings to Surge in the Second Half of the Year

The high amount of fees from PPP will likely drive earnings in the remainder of the year. On the other hand, an increase in provision expense will limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting net income in the second half of 2020 to be 76% higher than net income for the year's first half. For the full year, I'm expecting MPB to report earnings of $3.48 per share, up 67% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Adopting Neutral Rating Due to Limited Price Upside, High Risks

I'm using the historical P/TB multiple to value MPB. The stock traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.02x in the first half of 2020. Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $23.3 gives a target price of $23.8 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a 15% upside from MPB's August 7 closing market price. The table below shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the price upside, MPB is also offering a dividend yield of 3.7%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.18 per share. There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 22% for this year, which is easily sustainable.

The uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic pose risks to earnings and valuation. Earnings for the second half of 2020 and full-year 2021 will depend heavily on the timing of PPP forgiveness, which is unknown. Additionally, the company's profitability hinges on future provision expense that is quite difficult to forecast because the severity and duration of the pandemic are unknown. Moreover, the high level of loan modifications is a cause of concern. Based on the limited price upside and the high level of risks, I'm adopting a neutral rating on MPB.

