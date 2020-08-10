Taseko Mines (TGB) released very positive Q2 2020 financial results. After the coronavirus crisis began and the copper price declined to the $2 level, Taseko adopted extensive cost-cutting measures. The measures turned out to be efficient. Moreover, the copper prices recovered quicker than expected. As a result, Taseko recorded very good cash flows and also a nice net income, the highest one since Q3 2017.

In Q2, Taseko's Gibraltar mine produced 36.8 million lb copper and 639,000 lb molybdenum. As Taseko owns 75% of the Gibraltar mine, its attributable production represents 75% of production volumes shown in the charts below. Compared to Q1, copper production increased by 13.6%, and molybdenum production increased by 55.1%. Compared to Q2 2019, copper production increased by 6%, and molybdenum production increased by 2.6%. The increased Q2 copper production volumes are attributable to improved copper recoveries (from 83.4% in Q1 to 85.2% in Q2) and to improved copper grades (from 0.26% in Q1 to 0.28% in Q2). Also the volume of processed ore increased from 7.5 million tonnes to 7.7 million tonnes.

As the production volumes increased, and the mine-site spending was reduced, Taseko's total operating costs decreased significantly. They equaled $1.34/lb copper in Q2, which is the lowest level since Q3 2017. In comparison to the previous quarter, the total operating costs declined by 26.4% and in comparison to the same period of last year even by 33.3%. Unfortunately, it is possible to expect that the costs will come back up over time, as the higher-grade ore cannot be mined forever, and also the mine-site spending reductions should be realized only this year. The total operating costs will return back up next year. However, they will most probably remain below $2/lb, as Taseko will start mining the Gibraltar pit (only the Granite pit is being mined now), which should have some positive effects on production volumes and costs. As stated by Taseko's COO John McManus during the conference call:

As we go into a different pit where the ore is considerably softer with this resequencing plan. And so, although our cost per ton mined will stay the same, our throughput in the mill will – should increase significantly, which is going to reduce our cost per ton milled and increase our production, copper production.

Source: Own processing, using data of Taseko Mines

The increased production volumes and higher average realized copper prices ($2.7/lb in Q2 vs. $2.06/lb in Q1) (the realized copper prices are heavily impacted by adjustments for provisionally priced copper concentrate - in Q1, the adjustment was negative $10.15 million, in Q2 it was positive $7.27 million) resulted in significantly improved revenues. In Q2, the revenues amounted to $78.1 million, which is 77.1% more than in Q1 and 18.2% more than in Q2 2019. Due to the decreased production costs, the operating cash flow increased even more than revenues, growing by 116.7%, to $27.3 million. The earnings turned from a net loss of $34.8 million recorded in Q1, to a net income of $13.8 million recorded in Q2. The adjusted earnings improved from an adjusted net loss of $16.12 million in Q1 to an adjusted net income of $6.1 million in Q2.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Taseko Mines

Taseko's cash position improved by $11.3 million, to $47.3 million. The total debt remained almost unchanged, at $286.3 million. Therefore, the net debt declined by 4.7%, to $239 million. Over the last five quarters, the net debt remains relatively stable, in the $238-257 million range.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Taseko Mines

Although Taseko's valuation metrics (the data in the chart below are based on the TTM financial results and closing share price as of the end of each period) increased in Q2, they remain low. Especially in comparison to Taseko's peers. The reason is probably the high-cost nature of the Gibraltar Mine (although the recent quarter was an exception), the uncertainties regarding the Florence mine permitting (although significant progress is being made), and relatively high indebtedness. As a result, the price-to-operating cash flow ratio stands only at 3.33, the price-to-revenues ratio stands at 0.77, and the operating cash flow-to-net debt ratio stands at 0.24.

Source: Own processing

Taseko reiterated its 2020 production guidance of 130 million lb copper +/- 5% (75% attributable to Taseko). However, after the mine plan changes, the production should reach the higher boundary of the guidance interval. What is positive, it looks like some longer-term improvements to the mine plan were identified (as already mentioned above):

Mine site engineering has found opportunities in changing the pit development sequencing by incorporating the Gibraltar pit after completion of the current mining phase of the Granite pit. The Gibraltar pit has not been mined since the 1970s and is the lowest work index ore (softer ore) on the Gibraltar property. Access to, and processing of, this ore type will provide substantial productivity and cost improvements to the operation once developed and active.

But probably the most important events were related to the Florence Project. As stated by the company, the Production Test Facility keeps on doing well. Two permits are needed to approach the full-scale mine construction: the Aquifer Protection Permit and the Underground Injection Control. Only on August 6 (so actually during Q3), the draft of the Aquifer Protection Permit was issued. The public comment period is underway. It should conclude on September 11. After this period, if nothing unexpected happens, the final permit should be granted. The Underground Injection Control permit is expected in early 2021:

The EPA is also nearing completion of its technical review for the UIC permit, and no significant issues have been identified. While progress is being made, the COVID-19 situation in Arizona has had an impact on the EPA process and this has extended the timeline by a few months, but management still expects the project will be fully permitted in early 2021.

After the Florence mine is fully developed, it should be able to produce 85 million lb copper per year, at an AISC of approximately $1.5/lb. Taseko is considering various financing options, including a JV partner, debt, or sale of a stream. The CAPEX is estimated approximately at $200 million. According to Russ Hallbauer, Taseko's CEO:

We’ve got several parties at the table and we’re trying to push forward and advance them and get the best deal we can. So I think still optimistic that we can have a deal to announce in the next few months here, but we’ll see, time will tell. We’re not going to rush something just to get an announcement, we want to get value and get the best deal we can for shareholders.

Also another of Taseko's development projects experienced some developments in Q2. In May, Taseko signed an agreement with an indigenous nation that enables the start of the Yellowhead Copper Project permitting process.

Taseko's share price recovered very nicely from its March lows near $0.2. Only recently, it peaked at $0.86. The steep growth is attributable especially to the strong copper price growth and Taseko's successful cost-cutting measures. And over the recent days, the positive news regarding the Florence Project permitting provided a nice boost. However, right now, it seems like a double-top pattern is forming. The steep copper price decline recorded on Friday didn't help. If it continues falling, Taseko will follow. Unfortunately, the closest support level is around $0.6, and then, a stronger one, around $0.45.

What I like about Taseko's Q2:

The copper and molybdenum production increased.

Production costs decreased.

The revenues, operating cash flow, and net income increased.

Taseko's cash position improved and net debt decreased.

The Florence mine permitting seems to be progressing well.

What I don't like about Taseko's Q2:

The production costs will come back up (although they should remain below $2/lb copper).

The indebtedness remains high (Taseko's net debt is higher than its current market capitalization).

The technical picture indicates increased probability of a near-term share price weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.