Trulieve's lack of US listing creates a structural opportunity- the stock is unavailable to investors via the brokerage platform Robinhood.

Investment Thesis

The market is acting a little funny lately- companies without any revenue (NKLA) are fetching $10B+ valuations. Defunct camera manufacturers (KODK) are jumping thousands of percent per day. Blame it on whatever you'd like, but I would give Robinhood retail investors at part of the blame: according to Robintrack, over 200,000 investors hold Nikola and over 95,000 hold Kodak.

Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), due to its Canadian listing, is unavailable to Robinhood investors and has been left behind in the speculative mania. It is a multi-state operator with significant retail and cultivation operations in Florida. It would fit perfectly in a retail investor's portfolio: a beloved consumer brand portfolio operating in a novel, trendy industry.

Still, it doesn't need the support of dumb retail money to be an attractive investment. It is a profitable business that trades at a compelling valuation. It has high insider ownership and is ran in a shareholder-friendly manner with minimal dilution.

Plus, the cannabis industry is seeing massive tailwinds due to the pandemic. With the unforeseen impacts of stay at home orders and increased government transfer payments, consumers now have more time on their hands and more money to spend on cannabis. They also have the means to spend that money, as most states, including Florida, have deemed cannabis as an essential industry to remain open for business during lockdowns.

The financial results have reflected this tailwind and will continue to reflect it in the months to come, but Trulieve's stock has barely gone anywhere in the last several years.

This discount will not exist forever. There is bipartisan support for federal legalization, and when that occurs, US institutional investors and their inexperienced Robinhood peers will be allowed to allocate to and speculate on cannabis companies. Trulieve and its peers should attract significant capital. You can beat them to the punch at an attractive valuation.

A Change Of Heart

Me? Investing in a cannabis company? Especially after my bearish publication covering Canopy Growth Company (CGC)?

I took a lot of flack for that article, but in the end, I more or less called the top in the Canadian cannabis bubble. CGC is down about 2/3rds from its highs, and due to extreme dilution, shareholders who bought at the top will have to hope for a miracle to avoid permanent impairment of capital.

Data by YCharts

But yes, this time is different. Trulieve is not Canopy Growth Corporation. Canopy Growth was an overvalued, structurally unprofitable company with stock-based compensation above revenues- that kind of dilution is a visible red flag.

This time we are investing in a profitable company operating in the US. The US comes with its risks, but also with its rewards. It is a much larger end market than Canada, with deeper capital markets and a more prominent upper class.

The apparent catalyst for the equity in the multi-state operators was federal legalization. But COVID ended up being an even more potent catalyst for US operators.

After dipping to around $1,000 per pound, the Cannabis Benchmarks US Spot index finally stopped its brutal decline in 2019.

2020 has been even more bullish for cannabis prices- higher government transfer payments (think: $1,200 checks and $600 weekly unemployment) have created a captive and cash-rich marketplace for US cannabis firms. The increased demand is evident in the price of cannabis. The current index reading sits almost 50% above last years lows:

So Why Trulieve?

The truth is, I think all US operators will have tailwinds. But I happen to like the business behind Trulieve. Florida, Trulieve's home state where its presence is most substantial, is a wealthy and cannabis-friendly market.

When we compare Trulieve to Canopy Growth Corporation, it becomes obvious why Trulieve is the superior investment.

First, the company faces minimal dilution. Insiders own a large portion of the company and are active buyers of stock. As a result, dilution over the last several years has been minimal compared to CGC.

Data by YCharts

When we compare Trulieve to Canopy Growth in terms of revenue growth, the results are telling. Trulieve was able to attain similar revenue growth rates as Canopy without going on a reckless acquisition spree.

Data by YCharts

A Tale of Two Valuations

Perhaps most importantly, Trulieve exercises capital discipline and has a tight cost structure. This discipline allows Trulieve to generate positive GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA to reinvest in the business without raising capital.

In 2020, Canopy Growth Corporation generated a profound GAAP loss, lost 773 million CAD in its operations, and spent 348 million CAD on CAPEX, resulting in over 1.1 billion in CAD of cash out the door. Cash-furnaces like Canopy require significant capital raises to stay in business.

If Canopy Growth Corporation can sport a valuation north of 10x sales while remaining structurally unprofitable and issuing millions of new shares, Trulieve deserves more than its sub-5x sales valuation.

Data by YCharts

I would argue that a significant driver of this discount is the fact that Robinhood investors and other US-based allocators don't have the access or the mandate to invest in Canadian listed stocks.

Don't believe me? Nearly a quarter-million investors hold CGC in Robinhood, right behind Netflix (NFLX) in popularity.

When Trulieve gains access to this market, the valuation-gap should close and then some.

Conclusion

When cannabis legalization occurs and opens the floodgates, a deluge of speculative capital should 'lift all boats' in the US cannabis industry. Robinhooders and other retail investors have shown their eagerness to invest in cannabis stocks, and Trulieve should be no exception.

By investing in disciplined and profitable companies like Trulieve, an investor can participate in the potential upside of a speculative cannabis mania but also own an organically-growing business with huge potential upside even without federal legalization.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCNNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.