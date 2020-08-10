We're now more than halfway through the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first junior gold producers to report its results is Great Panther Mining (GPL). While the company had a very tough quarter at its Mexican operations due to the government-mandated shutdowns, Great Panther's Tucano Mine had a solid quarter, with 18% more ounces produced year over year. The improved results helped the company to shave a considerable amount off of its all-in sustaining costs, and the much higher gold (GLD) price will allow this previous laggard to generate at least $0.16 in annual earnings per share (EPS) in FY2020. Based on the significantly higher gold price, a new CEO in place, and a reasonable valuation, I have reversed my thesis from Sell above $0.62 to Speculative Buy at $0.72.

Great Panther Mining released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly production of 38,500 GEOs, down 3% from the same period last year. All-in sustaining costs, on the other hand, improved massively, from $1,380/oz to $1,126/oz. While this figure is still well above the industry average, it's a big step in the right direction, especially since the company's Mexican operations were temporarily placed on care and maintenance due to COVID-19. Given that the Great Panther's Mexican operations were shut down with minimal contribution, we'll focus solely on Tucano's operating results in this article. This is because the results are not comparable to the prior period at GMC and Topia with 40-day shutdowns. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, we saw a decent quarter out of Tucano with throughput edging higher on a sequential basis, while grades were up significantly from Q1 2020, from 1.09 grams per tonne gold to 1.48 grams per tonne gold. These improved operating metrics contributed to quarterly gold production of 35,400 ounces at the mine, up 18% year over year, and up 22% from Q1 2020. The much higher production year over year resulted from higher throughput and higher grades, with 822,600 tonnes processed in Q2 2020. This was a 13% increase from the 718,700 tonnes processed in Q2 2019, and grades were also up marginally, from 1.41 grams per tonne gold to 1.48 grams per tonne gold. Based on these solid results, the mine remains on track to hit its guidance of 125,000 ounces at the midpoint, with 71,000 ounces of gold produced year to date.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Given the higher gold sales at Tucano, which was the highest-cost mine for Great Panther, we've seen a massive improvement in all-in sustaining costs, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at $1,126/oz on a consolidated basis last quarter. As the chart above shows, this is a material improvement from the previous quarter's all-in sustaining costs of $1,885/oz, and it is the lowest-cost quarter for Great Panther in over two years. As noted earlier, these costs are still well above the industry average, but it is encouraging to see that the new CEO Robert Henderson seems to have put the company on track to deliver on its guidance promises. Often, we need a new management team or CEO to come in and sweep away the issues of the past, and thus far, Henderson is undoubtedly off to a solid start leading Great Panther.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the chart above, we can see that Great Panther was ranked 62nd out of 63 gold producers from a cost standpoint in FY2019, and has moved up to 48th out of 63 gold producers based on Q2 2020 all-in sustaining costs of $1,126/oz. While 48th out of 63 is hardly a rank to write home about, it's certainly a step in the right direction from the horrid results last year. Besides, the gold price gaining over $400/oz in the period has helped as well when it comes to margins, with gross margins swinging by 2000 basis points sequentially to 12.4% for Q2 2020. This figure is well below the sector average, but it has paved a path towards profitability for Great Panther, assuming the company can keep costs below its FY2019 costs, which were the second-highest in the sector.

(Source: Management Discussion and Analysis)

While Tucano's costs were clearly lower in Q2 from $1,126/oz to $982/oz given the much higher gold sales, these all-in sustaining costs do not include corporate general and administrative expenses, so it's likely that mine-site all-in sustaining costs are closer to $1,050/oz. These are respectable figures, but it's worth noting that $982/oz is not the correct figure on a comparable basis to other mines worldwide. As we head into the back half of the year, I would expect all-in sustaining costs to trend higher vs. Q2 2020 levels as the company noted it would be mining lower grades at the Tapereba pits in H2. However, consolidated all-in sustaining costs should stay relatively in line with current levels as I would expect costs to come down at Topia and GMC in Mexico now that they're back online, benefiting from increased metals sales. Therefore, the company's consolidated cost guidance of $1,200/oz for FY2020 looks achievable. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart below, Great Panther Mining has had a dismal earnings trend for years now with net losses per share in six of the past seven years. However, Great Panther is expected to finally flip back to positive earnings in FY2020, with annual EPS estimates currently sitting at a penny. On a trailing-twelve-month earnings basis, that makes Great Panther quite expensive at 93x earnings. However, if we look ahead to FY2021 estimates, this valuation is much more reasonable.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see above, annual EPS estimates for FY2021 are currently sitting at $0.16, which would translate to quadruple-digit earnings growth next year. It's important to note that this growth rate is possible because it is up against such easy year-over-year comps (FY2019 estimates: $0.01), but it's an improvement nonetheless. This significant improvement in the earnings trend is a result of the lower costs, but mostly the much higher gold price. Based on the current share price of $0.93 and FY2021 annual EPS estimates of $0.93, Great Panther is trading at less than 6x forward earnings, a very reasonable valuation for a junior producer, even one with past blemishes. Therefore, I would argue that valuation has flipped from a headwind while the company was posting net losses and diluting shareholders, to a slight tailwind at current levels. A valuation tailwind does not mean the stock has to go up in a straight line, but it suggests that any 25% correction in the stock is likely to find buying support.

So, why not chase the stock here?

(Source: TC2000.com)

While some investors may be tempted to pay up for Great Panther here, I believe it's a little risky, as the stock has just run up 300% in less than 100 trading days. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but any time a laggard is up this much over this short a period, we often see a correction. The good news is that the 300-day moving average is finally beginning to turn higher, even if the stock is very extended above this level. Often, once a 300-day moving average transitions from down-sloping to rising, we have a confirmed bottom in place. Therefore, I would argue that the $0.50 level is likely the new floor for the stock.

(Source: Company Website)

turnaround here, and Tucano is finally operating at more reasonable levels. While this does not change the fact that the stock is a laggard in a Tier-2 operating jurisdiction that is inferior to its peers, it does change the fact that the stock is not likely to continue diluting shareholders regularly, which was the basis of my previous Avoid thesis. Based on the significant improvement in the gold price, I have reversed my thesis from Sell above $0.62 to Speculative Buy at $0.72. Having said that, I have no plans to start a position in the stock as I see much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector among the higher-margin gold producers.

