It is in a very good competitive position. The company has a combination of economies of scale in production, distribution, and marketing, combined with a demand-based advantage associated with consumers.

The company's demand is stable. Over the last five years, revenue grew at an average annual rate of 6.3%. It should continue to grow at a mid-single-digit pace.

Investment Thesis

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) is the world’s largest Coca-Cola bottling company with operations throughout Latin America. It is a stable business with significant barriers to entry that should grow at a mid-single-digit pace. Despite the stability of the business, the strength of the competitive position, and growth outlook, it trades on an EV/EBITDA of 7.3 times and offers a 3.7% dividend yield. There is 44.5% upside to the target price of MXN137.71.

Key Stats

Company Description

In volume terms, Coca-Cola FEMSA is the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola beverages in the world. The company is authorized by The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) (TCCC) to manufacture, sell and distribute Coca-Cola products within specific regions.

During 2019, the company produced and sold 11.1% of Coca-Cola’s volume worldwide. It operates in several countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. It also operates in Venezuela through an investment in KOF Venezuela.

Mexico, KOF’s largest market, generated 55% of 2019’s sales volume. Brazil was the next largest market at 25% of sales volume followed by Colombia (8%), Central America (7%), Argentina (4%), and Uruguay (1%). Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama make up the Central American region.

KOF produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola products. Coca-Cola products include sparkling beverages (colas and flavored sparkling beverages), waters, and still beverages (including juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks). It also distributes and sells Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) beer products in its Brazilian territories. While the company markets many brands, Coca-Cola is the most important, accounting for 62.4% of 2019 sales volume.

In all markets, the company’s principal competitors are local Pepsi bottlers and other bottlers and distributors of local beverage brands that compete on price. A number of the company’s competitors in Central America, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia offer beer in addition to sparkling beverages, still beverages and water, allowing them to achieve distribution efficiencies.

Illustrated above is the company’s bottling plant capacity by country. KOF segments itself into two business units Mexico & Central America and South America.

Mexico & Central America

In 2019, KOF generated 84% of Mexico & Central American revenue in Mexico. Over the past four years, Mexico & Central American sales grew by 8.5% per year with volume and ASP increasing at a 1.5% and a 6.9% CAGR, respectively. Gross profit and operating profit grew at an average annual rate of 6.9% and 4.1%, respectively.

With profitability growing slower than sales, profitability deteriorated. Over the last four years, gross margin contracted by 303 basis points from 51.0% in 2015 to 47.9% in 2019, while adjusted operating margin declined by 401 basis points from 13.5% in 2015 to 9.5% in 2019.

The decline in operating margin combined with an increase in asset turnover caused pre-tax operating ROA to remain relatively stable from 2015 to 2019 averaging 10.2%. Pre-tax operating ROE increased due to a slight increase in the equity multiplier. While sales and profitability continued to grow, margins deteriorated. Increases in concentrate prices, local currency depreciation (revenues) relative to the US dollar (raw materials), and an inability to increase prices due to competition and economic weakness drove gross margin deterioration.

ASP needs to increase at a faster pace than both the growth in commodity prices and the depreciation of the Mexican peso. The pandemic highlighted the existing weakness in the Mexican economy. A V-shaped recovery is unlikely. The IMF projects that Mexico’s real GDP growth will contract by 10.5% in 2020 before increasing by 3.3% in 2021.

South America

KOF’s South American sales grew at a 7.1% CAGR over the last four years. ASP increases were the primary driver increasing by 6.1% per year, while volume grew by 0.9% per year. MXN depreciation relative to the Brazilian real (BRL and Colombian peso (COP) caused the vast majority of the ASP increases in 2016 and 2017.

The chart above illustrates the BRLMXN exchange rate. During 2016, the BRLMXN appreciated from roughly 4.2 MXN per BRL to 6.8 before the trend reversed at the beginning of 2017 and the MXN started strengthening against the BRL reaching 4.2 in 2020. KOF “selectively hedges” local currency movements. The table below shows the year-end fair value gain/(loss) on the company’s currency and commodity hedges.

The only two hedges that are material are the USD vs. MXN and USD vs. BRL. The table illustrates the fair market value of the gain/(loss) on the hedge and not the absolute size. While the company has hedges in place, there is still exposure to currency movements and the continued appreciation of the MXN vs. the BRL and COP will negatively impact ASP growth in the South American business.

Volume growth of 0.9% per year was aided by the acquisition of Vonpar, which increased volumes in 2016 by 1.6%. The company also entered Uruguay in 2018, which added 1.8% to South America’s volume growth in 2018 and 3.3% in 2019.

South America’s gross profit increased by 6.3% per year and adjusted operating profit grew 6.7%, just short of sales growth of 7.1% per year. South America’s gross margin and adjusted operating margin contracted by 131 basis points and 21 basis points over the past four years. Although the gross margin decline was smaller than Mexico & Central America, similar to Mexico & Central America, increases in concentrate prices, local currency depreciation (revenues) relative to the US dollar (raw materials), and an inability to increase prices due to competition and economic weakness drove gross margin deterioration. Unlike Mexico & Central America, the South American business was able to make up some of the gross margin contraction with operating efficiencies.

The South American business pre-tax operating ROA declined from 11.7% in 2015 to 9.5% in 2019. The small decline in operating margin did not help but the decrease in asset turnover was the bigger culprit in causing the decline in pre-tax operating ROA. Over the past five years, the average pre-tax operating ROE was 13.8%.

The table above shows the consolidated key value drivers. Overall, KOF grew consolidated sales by 6.3% per year. Consolidated gross margin contracted by 228 basis points. 55 basis points of operating efficiencies lead to operating margin compressing by 173 basis points. Capital efficiency was stable and the company generated an average pre-tax ROIC of 13.1%. KOF is in a very good competitive position. The company has a combination of economies of scale in production, distribution, and marketing combined with a demand-based advantage associated with consumer behavior. Unlike beer where customers have less loyalty, customers do not switch from Coke to Pepsi. They like the taste of one over the other and stick with it. The combination of economies of scale and a demand-based advantage leads to a very strong competitive position.

Shareholder Structure

FEMSA indirectly owned 47.2% of the shares outstanding and 56.0% of the voting rights. FEMSA can nominate 13 of the 21 board members.

Directly and indirectly, TCCC owns 27.8% of the shares outstanding and 32.9% of voting rights. TCCC is entitled to appoint up to five board members.

The remaining 25% of shares outstanding are Series L and Series B shares, which are free-float held by the public. On April 11, 2019, KOF completed an 8 for 1 share split issuing new Series B shares and creating the KOF UBL listing in Mexico. One unit of the Mexican listing KOF UBL includes 3 Series B shares and 5 Series L shares or 8 total shares of common stock. The shares listed in the United States have a one-month average daily liquidity of USD8.9 million, while the shares listed in Mexico have a one-month average daily liquidity of USD3.3 million.

Management

Corporate Governance

There are many related party transactions. The largest is concentrate purchases from TCCC. In 2019, total concentrate purchases were MXN34 billion, up 5.2% per year from 2017. From 2017-2019, volume increased by 1.8% per year meaning the ASP on concentrate increased by roughly 3.4% per year. Some of the value created by the business is extracted by TCCC through consistent increases in concentrate prices regardless of the underlying performance of the business leading to gross margin contraction in both business segments. TCCC is a shareholder and it is beneficial for it to get volume growth so it can sell more concentrate. It helps with marketing expenses. In 2019, KOF’s marketing spend was MXN9 billion. Of that MXN9 billion, 75% was KOF marketing expense and 25% was Coca-Cola's marketing expense. With that stated over the past three years, the amount of marketing contribution from Coca-Cola declined from MXN4 billion in 2017 to MXN2.2 billion in 2019.

KOF also purchases products from Coca-Cola businesses. It purchases products from Jugos del Valle, a Mexican joint business acquired together with TCCC. KOF holds 28.8% of Jugos del Valle. Over the past three years, KOF purchased an average of MXN2.8 billion in products from Jugos del Valle.

KOF makes similar purchases from Leão Alimentos, a Brazilian business acquired together with TCCC. KOF holds 24.7% of Leão Alimentos. In 2019, KOF purchased MXN1.8 billion in products from Leão Alimentos.

In addition to related party transactions with TCCC, KOF has several transactions with FEMSA. In 2019, KOF sold MXN5.7 billion in products to FEMSA companies. The vast majority were to FEMSA Comercio, which operates OXXO, a convenience store chain. In 2019, KOF purchased MXN7.7 billion in goods and services from FEMSA companies.

FEMSA also has a non-controlling interest in Heineken. In 2019, KOF purchased MXN12.8 billion in Heineken products. KOF distributes and sells Heineken in Brazil. The current agreement lasts until 2022.

There are also some purchases for raw materials and finished goods totaling MXN4.1 billion from entities that it holds a minority position in.

Although the related party transactions are through the normal course of business, the sheer quantity and materiality of related party transactions are a concern.

In 2019, KOF paid executive officers MXN295 million in compensation including MXN122 million in cash awards, which equals 1.2% of operating income, meaning executives' compensation is reasonable. Executive compensation above 5% of operating income is concerning and above 10% is a red flag that executives are extracting way too much value from the company.

Capital Allocation

The most important capital allocation is the amount of debt a company uses to finance its operations. If a company takes on too much debt, it will lead management’s attention to the survival and servicing debt rather than delighting customers and improving business operations. It may also lead to existential risk in the form of bankruptcy. It is always better if management errs on the side of conservatism when it comes to debt. Over the past few years, the company decreased its net debt level. At the end of 2019, KOF net debt position was MXN50.9 billion equal to 2.1 times 2019’s operating profit. Given the strength of the company’s competitive position, the lack of cyclicality associated with the company’s product, and strong free cash flow generation, KOF is in a strong financial position. Fitch has KOF rated A-, higher than the sovereign debt rating of Mexico (BBB-).

The table above shows the composition of KOF’s debt and interest rates by currency. Except for USD debt, the company’s debt composition roughly matches its business composition.

The company has no stated dividend policy. Over the past five years, the average payout ratio was 62%. The company will probably not be growing volume at a much faster pace than low single-digits and will not have to invest in growth all that much. The lack of investment requirements combined with the company’s debt level means it should be paying out at least 75% of net income. Over the past few years, the company decreased its net debt level. In 2016, the company’s net debt level reached MXN78.4 billion. At the end of 2019, KOF net debt position was MXN50.9 billion. The average payout ratio of 62% over the last five years makes sense when taking into account the MXN27.5 billion decrease in debt.

KOF has made many acquisitions. All of which have been related to its core business. Most of the acquisitions relate to bottling territory or brands.

In May 2003, the company acquired Panamerican Beverages Inc. for MXN29.3 billion or USD3.6 billion. The acquisition allowed it to begin producing and distributing Coca-Cola trademark beverages in additional territories in the central, southeastern and northeastern regions of Mexico and in Central America (Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama), Colombia, Venezuela, and Brazil, along with bottled water, beer and other beverages in some of these territories. The transaction was transformative, increasing KOF’s sales from MXN18.7 billion in 2002 to MXN35.7 billion in 2003. The company did not disclose revenue from Panamerican Beverages but the change in financials from 2002 to 2003 gives a good indication of the size of the Panamerican Beverages business. The acquisition cost to the change in sales and the change in operating profit from 2002 to 2003 was 1.7 times and 5.2 times, respectively. The acquisition made a great deal of strategic and financial sense.

The second-largest deal over the past ten years was the company’s acquisition of Grupo Spaipa in November 2013 for MXN26,856 million. Grupo Spaipa is a Brazilian bottler with operations in the state of Parana and in parts of the state of São Paulo. The acquisition came at a price to sales of 1.8 times and a price to operating profit of 14.4 times. The acquisitions made a great deal of strategic sense at a fair price.

KOF made many smaller deals for territory and brands, all of which made strategic sense. There have been no major non-core acquisitions.

The table above shows the acquisitions made by KOF over the past ten years. Price to revenue is probably the best metric as KOF can acquire an organization, take control, plug it into its infrastructure, and improve its sales and operating efficiency. If it can get the acquired entity’s margins toward the consolidated margin, the price to profitability metrics at the time of acquisition is irrelevant. The price to sales ranged from 0.61 times with its most recent acquisition in 2018 to 2.42 times when it acquired Grupo Tampico in 2011. The 2018 acquisitions were fore Coca-Cola bottlers in Guatemala and Uruguay. Grupo Tampico and Grupo Yoli were mergers with Mexican bottlers.

Overall, capital allocation has been good and there have been no non-core acquisitions or severe missteps. Most deals were smaller add-on deals. Smaller deals increase the likelihood of the acquisition being a success and creating value.

Valuation

KOF is valued using a discounted cash flow and residual income under three scenarios. These models have a five-year forecast period followed by a four-year fade period to a terminal rate in the tenth year. Given the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, rather than adjust each year’s key value drivers all fair values are discounted by 5%, which is roughly equal to eliminating all free cash flow for a year. The stable assumptions under the three scenarios are the discount rate, the tax rate, and capital efficiency. The discount rate used is 10%. The tax rate and invested capital turnover are equal to historical averages. The tax rate is 30% and invested capital turnover is 2.93 times.

The dynamic assumptions are sales growth and operating margin. Over the past four years, sales at the company’s two current business units grew by 7.9% per year with volume increasing by 1.9% per year and ASP growing by 6.5% per year. KOF does an annual impairment test of goodwill and distribution rights. The company lists some assumptions over the next ten years. KOF sales growth assumptions are a combination of the volume growth and long-term inflation assumptions.

Mexico and Brazil are expected to grow by 4.2% annually and 5.6% per year over the next ten years. Under the base case, sales are expected to grow by 5.0% over the next five years before fading to a terminal growth rate of 2.5%. The bear case assumes no growth into perpetuity. The bull case assumes a 10% growth over the next five years before fading to 2.5% in the terminal value.

Over the past four years, KOF’s operating margin declined from 14.3% in 2015 to 12.6% in 2019. Gross margin contraction was the main driver as operating expenses as a percentage of sales declined by 55 basis points. An increase in concentrate prices and depreciation of local currencies vs. the USD caused the gross margin decline. If the start of 2020 is any measure, future depreciation of local currencies may continue. Over the past four years, the operating margin was more stable and increased from 11.5% in 2016 to 12.6% in 2019. Under all scenarios, operating margin fades from the 2019 level to the forecasted operating margin over five years where it stays into perpetuity. The base case assumes the operating margin is stable dropping from 12.6% in 2019 to 12.5% in 2024. Under the bear case, operating margin falls to 10%, while the bull-case operating margin recovers and increases to 15.0%.

Under the base case, there is 44.5% upside from the current price of MXN95.32 to the 2025 fair value per unit of MXN137.71. Under the bear case, there is 20.8% downside to the 2025 fair value per share of MXN75.53. Under the bull case, there is 134.2% upside to the bull case of MXN223.27.

Risks

Local currency depreciation, particularly MXN and BRL, relative to the USD is a major risk as revenues are in local currencies and raw materials are priced in USD. Mexico and Brazil are going through economic difficulties. Mexico was already facing slow growth before COVID-19 and the pandemic has not helped. Brazil is one of the country’s most impacted by the virus and there are political uncertainties. The USD with its reserve currency status has much more room to maneuver with fiscal and monetary policy in an attempt to manufacture growth.

Healthy eating is a growing trend and KOF’s major products are on the wrong side of that trend. Governments are starting to penalize poor habits in the form of taxes. In 2014, Mexico implemented a soda tax due to its high sugar content. According to a recent study, the tax harms demand. In the first year, it decreased by 5.5% and in the second year, it decreased demand by 9.7%.

Water supply is crucial to the industry and any potential disruption of water supply will make it difficult to create products. For every 1 liter of Coke, KOF uses 1.52 liters of water.

TCCC has significant bargaining power over KOF. KOF is required to buy its main ingredient concentrate from TCCC, which has the discretion to price as it wishes. KOF is authorized to bottle Coca-Cola products and brands via licensing agreements with TCCC. The bargaining power of the main supplier is very high.

Barriers to entry are high but falling. The major barriers to entry are economies of scale in the form of production, distribution, and marketing. With the advent of social media, economies of scale in marketing are not as significant as they once were. The business is essentially manufacturing commodity products as cheaply as possible and marketing them. As it is easier to reach audiences, the advantage of huge marketing budgets is not as great as it once was. Billion-dollar organizations have been built solely from social media advertising.

There is also a demand-based barrier to entry. Once a consumer prefers Coke or Pepsi they tend not to switch. This advantage makes it difficult for a lower-priced alternative to compete. Given the low price nature of the product, the small premium for Coke or Pepsi is a small price to pay for something that tastes much better. The combination of a demand-based advantage with economies of scale makes it very difficult for new competition. Many attempts to enter the market have failed. Companies with economies of scale and no demand-based advantage are much more susceptible to competitive threats, particularly when marketing is the main economy of scale.

The competitive rivalry in the industry is medium. The two big products within the industry are Coke and Pepsi. The different taste of products leads consumers to only drink one or the other. Economies of scale and switching costs keep competitors at bay decreasing the rivalry in the industry.

Customers have low bargaining power. Customers are very fragmented compared to the two big players in the industry, but there are many alternatives.

The threat of substitution is high. Customers have so many beverage options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.