Little growth is expected over the next 12 months, so maybe 5G will help, although it certainly lowers expectations for investors.

Dilutive acquisitions seemed to have slowed, probably due to the stock price, but free cash flow is growing again.

Security and Applications, two emerging Cisco segments, still remain 15-20% of Cisco revenue the last 8 quarters.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) reports after the closing bell Wednesday night, August 12, 2020, with Street consensus expecting $0.74 in earnings per share on just a smidge over $12 billion in revenue for expected y/y declines of 11% and 10%, respectively.

Since this is the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 for Cisco, all eyes are really focused on fiscal 2021 and full-year estimates are currently expecting $3.15 in earnings per share from $49.5 billion in revenue for expected growth of 2% and 1%, respectively.

There is no question Cisco has been nicked by the China trade war that started in early 2018, not to mention the security issues around Huawei and then the slowdown in the emerging markets, both from the slowdown in China in 2018 and now the Covid-19 outbreak.

We should probably assume a lot of this is in the stock today.

Here's how revenue and EPS have tracked for the (Cisco) kid:

Q4 '20 est Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 fy 2022 EPS est $3.36 $3.37 $3.56 $3.56 fy 2021 EPS est $3.15 $3.16 $3.39 $3.40 fy 2020 EPS est $3.15 $3.15 $3.25 $3.24 fy '22 exp EPS gro rt 7% 7% 5% 5% fy '21 exp EPS gro rt 0% 0% 4% 5% fy '20 exp EPS gro rt 2% 2% 5% 5% fy 2022 PE 14x 13x 11x 13x fy 2021 PE 15x 14x 12x 13x fy 2020 PE 15x 14x 12x 14x fy '22 rev est ($s bls) $51.4 $51.5 $53.8 $53.9 fy '21 rev est $49.5 $49.7 $52.5 $52.5 fy '20 rev est $49.2 $49.2 $51.0 $51.0 fy '22 exp rev gro rt 4% 4% 3% 3% fy '21 exp rev gro rt 1% 1% 3% 3% fy '20 exp rev gro rt 1% 1% 1% 1%

Estimate source: IBES data by Refinitiv

fy - fiscal year ends 8/30

exp gro rt - expected growth rate

As the numbers tell you, Cisco is mired in a period of little expected growth as fiscal '21 revenue, even with 5G, is expected to grow just 1%.

Cisco's forward earnings curve:

Source: valuation spreadsheet

These forward Cisco EPS estimates for each fiscal year indicate that Cisco might see some growth in fiscal '22, but we'll see what that looks like next summer.

If you are wondering how to read this "forward earnings curve," looking at fiscal '22 on the spreadsheet, the fiscal year 2022 EPS estimate for Cisco 5 quarters ago was $4.15, and then 4 quarters ago it was $3.68, and then 3 quarters ago it was $3.56, and so on, and so on.

For readers this data set lays out the fiscal year numbers but also captures the "intra-year" periods, giving readers a rolling 4-quarter EPS analysis for any company followed.

Readers should also expect with Covid-19 and limited visibility, the out years like Cisco's fiscal 2023 aren't worth much since only one analyst has put in an EPS estimate and it's shown above. I suspect after Wednesday's release and conference call analysts will begin to make some educated extrapolations about 2023 numbers.

A brief history:

Cisco's stock traded up to the high $50s in July 2019 or just over one year ago on a combination of better "infrastructure" (i.e. switching/routing revenue or the legacy business) and a greatly increased stock buyback plan.

Here is how the share repo plan influences Cisco's stock:

TTM share repo Cash/Sec % mkt cap Repo % of mkt cap stk price 4/20 q3 $7.2 bl 16% 4% $47 1/120 q2 $12.2 bl 16% 7% $43 10/19 q1 $16.4 bl 15% 9% $39 7/19 q4 $20.6 bl 17% 10% $55 4/19 q3 $22.7 bl 15% 10% $52 1/19 q2 $22.8 bl 19% 11% $48 10/18 q1 $21.6 bl 20% 10% $46 7/18 q4 $18.2 bl 22% 9% $45 4/18 q3 $12.7 bl 26% 6% $43 1/18 q2 $7.2 bl 34% 3% $44 10/17 q1 $4.3 bl 40% 2% $36

Source: valuation spreadsheet from earnings reports, 10-Qs, etc.

The big increase in share repos in 2018 and 2019 was the cash repatriation from the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TCJA) passed in December 2017, when Cisco had a whopping 40% of its stock market cap in cash and securities in custody overseas.

Cisco by segment:

Source: internal valuations/sheet from earnings releases and 10-Qs

Continuing with the above and the stock price highs in July '19, note how "infrastructure/platforms" started to slow and even went negative y/y in October '19. That is the legacy switching/routing part of Cisco (the part left over from the 1990s halcyon growth days) and is "old Cisco" as Applications and particularly Security are the "new Cisco" and have really not emerged yet as growth drivers for the stock.

Security has grown 20% per year on occasion and has averaged 16% growth the last 8 quarters but it still represents just mid-single-digits of Cisco revenue.

Despite all the acquisitions over the years and bolt-on software companies that Cisco acquired, they still can't generate any kind of meaningful revenue growth.

Speaking of acquisitions and free cash flow

Calculating free cash flow for Cisco over the years is subject to some debate: personally, I include the "business acquisitions" (usually for stock) in the "investing" section of the Statement of Cash Flows in addition to the property, plant and equipment added every year.

This represents "capex" for me, although that's subject to some debate.

The point is free cash flow is growing again on a y/y basis for Cisco (and it started about 6 quarters ago) as acquisitions seemed to have diminished.

Cisco tends to make these big acquisitions using stock, although the valuation of the stock over the years, is making shares a harder currency to employ.

After averaging about $9 - $9.5 billion in trailing-twelve-month (TTM) free cash flow from 2016 to early 2019, Cisco's TTM free cash flow is up to $14.5 billion, and a lot of that is not having to deduct the businesses acquired.

Readers probably don't understand how heavily dilutive these acquisitions were or are over the years and how they work against shareholders, but it's a pleasant development that Chuck Robbins and his CFO are staying away from them.

Oracle does the same thing. It's great when your stock is trading at 30x earnings, but very expensive when your stock is trading at 12x earnings.

Relative performance:

CSCO avg ann ret SP 500 avg ann ret difference 1/1/00 to 8/7/20 0.74% 6.12% -538 bp's a yr 1/1/10 to 8/7/20 9.43% 13.25% -382 bp's a yr 1/1/15 to 8/7/20 13.61% 11.32% +229 bp's a yr 1/1/20 to 8/7/20 2.17% 8.31% -614 bp's a yr

Source: YCharts

Here is the relative performance history for Cisco's stock since - well - its peak near $80 in 2000.

The performance since 2015 was a surprise, but the run to the high $50s in July 2019, surely helped.

Longer-term chart:

Source: Worden gold

Summary/conclusion

Cisco - like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) - tends to pull out all the stops for their fiscal fourth quarter every year, although this year with Covid-19, the EPS and revenue consensus for fiscal Q4 '20 haven't changed much over the last 90 days; thus analysts are staying conservative ahead of the report this week.

Cisco is much like Oracle, IBM (NYSE:IBM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), etc. - the growth giants of the 1990s - in that the legacy switching and routing business which is growing at just 1-2% a year, is still between 50-60% of Cisco's total revenue and the "new Cisco," the Security and Applications segments have yet to really catch fire from a product line perspective and remain between 15-20% of Cisco's total revenue for the last 2 years.

It's New Cisco vs. the Old Cisco and the battle rages on.

Chuck Robbins cannot just kill off a business that is that much of the company's revenue, but it's like an albatross around Cisco's neck although the emerging businesses like Security and Applications will hopefully start growing faster. Webex was a pandemic beneficiary and will hopefully continue to grow and gain share.

This earnings preview was much longer than I'd hoped but Cisco is the kind of stock you want to keep your eye on, in terms of "value" vs. "growth."

Cisco is trading at 15x expected earnings for an average of 3% EPS growth the next 3 years, but has a 7% free-cash-flow yield, is trading at 10x cash-flow and sports a 3% dividend yield.

Cisco's debt-to-cap is just 13% so if the company feels the need to do an acquisition, perhaps use some debt going forward and slow the killer dilution.

It's the perfect stock for the "slow-grow," cash-cow crowd looking for a good dividend and the prospects for some growth going forward.

Clients have a 1.5% position in the shares and the shares are used as a "value" offset to some of the large-cap tech and momentum names currently owned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Reports Wed 81/2 after the bell