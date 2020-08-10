Investment thesis

Most publicly-listed companies have announced their second quarter 2020 results, and despite a consensus that results would be worse for the second quarter than what we saw in the first quarter of the year, financials generally delivered quite good results.

As financials are one of the largest components in my portfolio, only beaten by real estate, this fact has delivered some comfort in an otherwise very tumultuous time.

Therefore, I was eager to see how HSBC Holdings (HSBC) would perform as they have had to deal with not only the problems from COVID-19 but also uncertainties in their two main markets, namely Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, where the bank is headquartered.

I have addressed my concerns about these headwinds in earlier articles with the latest being the 2019 Full Year Review, which was published on 4th March this year. I also addressed these headwinds in earlier articles.

Let us look at how Europe’s largest bank, by assets, performed in these uncertain times.

Results from First Half of 2020

I would like to start with the top line, being the revenue. There was not much movement here as the adjusted revenue came in at $26.47 billion which is just $1.34 billion lower than FH 2019.

It is important to understand the size of this bank. Here is an extract of what Group CEO Noel Quinn said in his recent review in the Interim Report 2020:

As a global bank, HSBC played a vital role in keeping capital flowing for our clients, arranging more than $1.1tn of loan, debt and equity financing for our wholesale customers in the first six months of 2020

The adjusted profit before taxes took a big hit coming down from $12.27 billion in FH 2019 to only $5.64 billion this year. If we take into account ECL, which is the Expected Credit Losses, and other credit impairment charges, the net profit before taxes ended at $4.3 billion. In this environment, they bumped up ECL from $2.4 billion to $3.0 billion. A significant charge is related to just one customer in Singapore, which we will look at later in the article when we consider risks associated with this investment thesis.

Their Asia businesses, which have delivered roughly 70% of their profits over several years, continue to show good resilience. It contributed $3.6 billion of reported pretax profit. It is their business in Europe and the U.S. where their profitability was most challenged.

The bank has had a hard time delivering what is referred to as a positive jaw. I have been tracking this in all my earlier articles on HSBC. The jaw is the relationship between revenue and costs, which means that a positive jaw has either higher revenue or lower costs. Preferentially both. The last 6 months saw a 5% drop in adjusted operating expenses, despite continued investments in the business.

With roughly 200,000 out of their 235,000 employees having worked from home with basically no business traveling taking place, these unusual times are not a good reflection of whether their costs in fact will be coming much down. Management did communicate earlier this year, in fact, it was prior to the discovery of COVID-19, that they would reduce the workforce by 35,000 employees. During the first quarter of 2020 results, management did state that they intended to put a pause on the scale-back, as unemployment in the U.K. increased during the pandemic.

The goal is to achieve $4.5 billion of cost cuts by 2022. They have already seen around $300 million of cost savings in the first half, and they expect to achieve another $500 million in the second half. This is slightly below the $1 billion of savings they had hoped to achieve this year, because of the pause on redundancies. They do expect to make up the difference next year.

Source: HSBC Interim Report 2020

Each economic crisis always results in central banks using one of their few tools in the toolbox, which is to reduce the interest rate. Post-2008, we have been living with very low interest rates, but we did see early signs last year of gradual normalization if anything can be described as normal these days. However, this trend got scuppered by the pandemic. We are now back to close to zero interests again in most developed countries.

With this backdrop in mind, we cannot expect banks to be able to deliver positive net interest rate margins. HSBC reported a net interest margin ('NIM') of 1.54% for the first half of 2020, which was down 2 basis points ('bps') from 4Q19 and down 5 basis points from 1Q19. The bank, rightfully, expects material downward pressure on NIM in future quarters.

Valuation

My three most used methods of valuation are related to a company’s price to net tangible book value, price to earnings, and last but not least its dividend. The dividend is important as it pays you money while you wait for the value to be discovered.

HSBC has a net tangible book value of HKD 57.00 per share. With the current share price of HKD 32.80, it means that the price/net tangible book value is 0.58

To put it into context, here are the price/net tangible book values for their peers based on data from SA.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha

It is difficult to compare the EPS and the dividend yield between these banks at this moment. Some banks are required by regulators to stop paying a dividend and their provisions for ECLs will vary greatly from bank to bank. We can therefore not put much trust in comparing these metrics.

What matters is future earnings. We can take a look at what analysts estimate future earnings for these banks to be. It looks like this:

Source: Seeking Alpha

HSBC has a trailing twelve-month dividend yield of 9.61%. If we assume that they will reinstate their earlier dividend of $0.51 per share, the yield will be as high as 12.2%.

Citi (C) has an estimated forward dividend yield of 3.91%, and JPMorgan (JPM) has a 3.62% yield. Deutsche Bank (DB) has not paid a dividend in quite some time, so we can assume it will remain at zero for the foreseeable future. Mitsubishi UFJ (NYSE:MUFG) has an estimated forward yield of 5.82%

Return of capital to shareholders

Share buybacks are usually a good thing as long as it is done at the right time. Unfortunately, and this has been highlighted by the Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett, it does seem to be the “par for the course” for many corporations to purchase back stock when they are expensive and not do so when they are cheap.

HSBC seems to be no exemption to this rule.

In 2019, they planned to purchase back shares for $1 billion. They also planned to buy back shares worth $2 billion in 2018.

Now, when the stock is lingering in the low HKD30 level, which is 50% cheaper, they have decided to suspend the share buyback for both 2020 and 2021.

Source: Quamnet

At this very moment, the U.K. banking regulators do not allow them to do any buybacks, but it is strange that they decide not to do so even during next year.

As an investor in HSBC, I am very sure that their board had all the intention to keep paying a dividend this year, as the bank like so many other banks, has the ability to do so.

The problem with paying out a dividend, when unemployment is soaring, many small businesses are closing down and the government is handing out cheques to the population is a political one. Generally speaking, it is not good optics if they pay out dividends, whilst the government has to help the general population to stay afloat economically.

With that in mind, and obviously a pre-emptive move by monetary authorities that banks do need to prepare for the worst possible scenario, they have restricted banks from both paying a dividend and buying back shares.

Therefore, we have to wait for the money to be returned to shareholders. It will resume. Without speculating on when this will happen, I do believe it is safe to say that it will go in tandem with when we will see an available vaccine.

I do have a concern that once they do resume the dividend, HSBC and many other large corporations will take that opportunity to reset the dividend payout ratio at a lower level than what it was prior to the pandemic, regardless of whether they have the cash or not.

HSBC saves $10.2 billion a year by not paying dividends on the common stock. Retaining this money will improve an already high CET1 ratio of 15%.

Some risks to the thesis

General risks

Let us look at some of the general risks that lenders face in economic uncertainties such as what we see in this pandemic.

ECLs (Expected Credit Losses)

With its global presence, HSBC has always been a bank heavily involved in greasing the wheels that keep large parts of the world trades moving. The largest commodity of them all is crude oil.

In April this year, a large Singapore oil trading firm called Hin Leong Trading blew up with money owed being close to $4 billion. Amongst the 23 banks that had lent them money, HSBC is said to be the largest creditor with a liability of $600 million. According to news from Bloomberg that surfaced in June, HSBC has very little chance of recovery. Hing Long has been found to have manipulated accounts and frequent double-counting of cargoes to keep credit lines flowing.

The troubling thing is that this is not a singular event. Shortly after the drama with Hing Leong came to light, another oil trader in Singapore called Zenrock is also facing a similar fate. HSBC also has exposure to this company.

Any further loss, such as the loss which is anticipated from the collapse of Hin Leung in Singapore will affect the bank’s near-term profit. The good thing that comes out from such losses are usually improved risk management and control procedures in the banks.

Specific Risks

These are risks that are specific to HSBC and banks which operate in Hong Kong, China, and the U.K.

Few days go without some tit for tat action and exchange of stern words between the two largest countries in the world. It is clear that it is not only about trade. It started with this but has since morphed into arguments and disagreement which is founded in very different ways of doing things. The cultural gap between China and the U.S. is always going to be there. It will never go away.

Both countries need calm minds and an understanding that they are both better off if they can see past their differences and focus on what they have in common.

HSBC is in some way caught between a rock and a hard place. Not only by the fact that they are headquartered in the U.K. but is a global bank means that they are operating in the U.S., Canada, and many countries.

China seems to have something to pick with many of these countries.

As expected, management did not want to comment on China’s foreign affairs during the Q&A session of the conference call. A wise move, indeed.

The bank is very focused on growing its business in China., including Hong Kong, which is part of China. Over these first six months of 2020, HSBC saw strong performance in mainland China, with the profit from there up around about 29%.

The UK -EU negotiations keep going on. EU’s side is led by Michael Barnier, which has warned that there are many outstanding points which will be difficult to solve by 31st December, which is the deadline for this transitional period. However, I do not foresee any fallout from Brexit to HSBC’s business.

Conclusion

On 11 June 2019, I cut my position in HSBC by fifty percent.

It was prompted by uncertainties that are covered under the risks above. Over the last year, I have been neutral on HSBC which can be seen here on SA.

I do think the bank not only will weather this storm as they have weathered many storms before during the last 155 years since they set up a bank on the bund in Shanghai. It will make billions of dollars each year for the foreseeable future. They will also reward shareholders. Their track record speaks for itself.

CNBC interviewed asset manager Jackson Wong from Amber Hill Capital on the 2nd of August. He pointed out some of the challenges HSBC is facing, and that the full impact on the bank’s finances has yet to surface. He did state that the share is “extremely cheap” now, but added that he was not in a hurry to buy HSBC at this moment.

If we look purely at banks' prices to book value, they certainly look cheap at this moment, perhaps with the exception of JPM.

I am confident that earnings for HSBC will resume. So will their juicy dividend.

I am terrible at picking the exact bottom of the market. If something is "extremely cheap," I think it deserves to be bought. That is providing it will still be around, and you have the patience to wait for the value to be unlocked.

Because of this, I now rerate HSBC a buy here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.