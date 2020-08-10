Why Inflation Matters And What To Expect (Part II)

According to the Quantity Theory of Money, both Money Supply and Velocity of Money have a positive relationship with inflation, while Real GDP has a negative relation.

In Part I of this series, I explained the importance of inflation to investors, and how it can affect the value of their assets. In this article, I explain why I believe that, at the moment, fears of extreme inflation by some are overblown. To start, let's look at a monetary theory of inflation.

Quantity Theory of Money

The Quantity Theory of Money, through the Equation of Exchange, aims to explain how the money supply, velocity of money, and GDP can affect the price level of the economy (i.e. inflation). The most common expression of that equation is the following:

M × V = P × Y

Where:

M= Money Supply

V= Velocity of Money, or the frequency at which one unit of currency is used to purchase domestically.

P = Average price level

Y = Real GDP

If you solve for P, you get that P = (M x V)/Y

This implies that, for there to be an increase in P (inflation), you would need one of the following: an increase in the amount of money, an increase in the velocity of money, or a decrease of GDP, with all else held constant. However, in real life the "other variables" are not held constant, so the magnitude of the changes is what ultimately determines what the variation of the price level is.

Let's take a look at how these variables have been evolving over the last decade.

Money Supply

Over the past ten years, Money Supply has grown quite a bit. In the chart below we can see that it increased at a steady pace from 2011 to 2019, mostly due to the low-interest rate and ease of credit.

The chart is expressed in a natural logarithm, to smooth the exponential tendency. In the end, we see a sharp increase, which shows how aggressive the Fed has been in expanding liquidity since the pandemic started.

Source: M2 Money Stock

In ten years, M2, a common measure of the quantity of money, grew at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.79%, far higher than the rate of inflation of 1.7%. So, if inflation were only dependent on the amount of money, as some argue, inflation should have been a lot higher. But the relationship between money supply and inflation is not 1-1. It can be if all other variables in the economy are constant, but that has not been the case in the US.

Velocity of Money

Over the last ten years, the velocity of money in the US has been declining. In total, the velocity of money has dropped by 37%, with the sharpest decline coming since the start of the pandemic.

Since QE was introduced in the great recession, the trend has been for the velocity of money to fall. The pandemic just accelerated things. The sharp rise in the money supply since the pandemic started, coupled with lower economic activity and lower bank lending, has led to the velocity of money falling off a cliff.

Source: Velocity of M2 Money Stock

This decline in the velocity of money can be one of the reasons used to explain why inflation has been far below the growth of the money supply. Even though there is more money in the economy, it is not changing hands as fast. This helps offset the increase in the money supply.

Real GDP

Excluding the dip in real GDP caused by the pandemic, US real GDP had been growing steadily for over ten years. GDP grew by almost 24% in that span. That growth in real GDP helped, along with the decline in the velocity of money, to mitigate the effect of the rise in the money supply.

The pandemic has made a big dent on the economy, but unlike other recessions, I believe GDP can rebound quickly. Not a perfect V-shape as many hope for, but strong rebound nonetheless. If GDP growth is strong going forward, it will help keep inflation down.

Source: Real Gross Domestic Product

Note: The effect of the pandemic on the economy has been huge, but not as much as the chart suggests. These are annualized GDP numbers, so the recession seems more drastic than it actually is. Once Q3 numbers come out, we'll see a big uptick in the chart. If you wish to understand better, I recommend you read this Twitter thread from Ben Casselman.

Consumer Price Index

The growth in GDP, coupled with the decline in the velocity of money, yielded an inflation rate far lower than the increase in the amount of money in the economy. That's why we can see in the chart below that the CPI has seen only modest increases. And in fact, since the start of the pandemic, it has registered a slight decline.

Source: Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers

So, in conclusion, the quantitative theory of money tells us that the increase of money in a vacuum can generate inflation, but since the economy doesn't happen in a vacuum, the changes in other variables like GDP and the Velocity of Money can offset the increases in the money supply.

At the moment, the variable I am most closely monitoring is the velocity of money. Since GDP is going through a slump, and the supply of money keeps increasing, the decline in the velocity of money will have to compensate for the other two. If it keeps falling, and GDP experiences a near V-Shaped recovery, then inflation won't be a problem.

Energy and Oil

Another reason I believe there won't be a significant increase in inflation is due to the energy and oil market. Energy is used in almost every human activity, and it's a crucial part of thousands of production processes. In theory, when the price of oil and other sources of energy falls, you could assume that the costs of many businesses would decrease, increasing their margins and also reducing any pressure they might have to increase prices.

From the two charts below, we can see that both the price of Oil (WTI) and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) experienced sharp declines due to the pandemic.

Source: Short-Term Energy Outlook

You can also see that forecasts do not expect the price to go back to its pre-pandemic levels at least until 2022. So, what could be a potential source of inflation through cost inflation, will in fact reduce costs for companies.

It's worth noting that the oil and gas markets are very volatile, so the confidence intervals for the projections are very large. This means that the actual prices relative to the forecast could differ significantly.

Source: Short-Term Energy Outlook

Energy prices have a big impact on US inflation. It's not the only factor, but it's a big one. Monitoring oil prices can give us a glimpse into how inflation might behave. Right now, given the forecasted oil and gas prices, a big uptick in inflation should not be expected.

Cost of Labor, Unemployment and Economic Recovery

Aggregate Supply and Costs

Another very important cost in most economic activities is the cost of labor. In many industries, it's the biggest and most important expense. However, in the last 40 years, the average hourly wages in the US have barely increased in real terms. Businesses are paying more dollars, but the purchasing power of those dollars has been held mostly steady.

Source: For most Americans, real wages have barely budged for decades

That trend is unlikely to change in the short term, particularly given the recession and massive unemployment rate. In the chart below, we can see that unemployment numbers, which have soared due to the pandemic.

Source: United States Unemployment Rate

If there is a V-Shaped economic recovery, then that number will continue to go down quickly. If the economy has a slow recovery, then employment will also be slow to recover. In either case, it's unlikely the US economy experiences an increase in the average real salary until well after employment is fully recovered, if at all. So, another potential source of cost inflation, will most likely not be a problem.

On top of that, unemployment numbers don't take into account workers who are still officially employed but have seen their work hours reduced significantly. These don't show in the unemployment numbers, but still represent cost reductions for companies and lower total wages for workers.

Aggregate Demand

With employment and wages, there is also the demand side of things. One scenario in which inflation can increase is if aggregate demand is higher than aggregate supply, pushing prices up until a new equilibrium is reached. However, until job losses are recovered and wages start to increase, I believe aggregate demand will be weak. The unemployment benefits and government transfers help, but I don't believe they will completely offset the loss in wages.

Also, for there to be a jump in aggregate demand, money has to be spent on goods and services. If, because of the pandemic and economic crisis, consumers become more risk-averse and start saving a higher proportion of their income, aggregate demand won't increase.

Shift to Local Production

I have mentioned reasons why cost inflation likely won't be one of the drivers of actual inflation. There is, however, one shift in the global economy that could result in higher prices.

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of global trade in the supply chain of many industries. It has also highlighted the vulnerability of this system. Global trade has allowed for great economies of scale, the division of labor across the globe, and the specialization of companies and labor.

This has led to lower costs, more efficient means of production, and economic growth. If countries or industries decide that the current system leaves them vulnerable in situations like the current one, then they might feel inclined to shift more production locally. In the case of the US, that would, for example, mean shifting a lot of its production from China, where labor costs are extremely low, to the US, where the opposite is true. This could potentially result in losses of efficiency and higher costs.

Global trade has been one of the great drivers of economic growth for quite some time already, but those gains are not permanent. If countries partially shift away from trade to autarky, that could result in less efficient production and thus higher prices.

Inflation Expectations

Right now, I believe inflation fears are overblown. The market seems to agree. When looking at the five-year forward inflation rate expectation, we can see that it's about 1.72%. This is below the 2% Fed target, and well below the past ten-year average. In fact, in the last ten years, inflation expectations were significantly higher than realized inflation.

Source: 5-Year Forward Inflation Expectation Rate

Things could change though. There have been reports that the Fed is looking to change how they decide on economic policies. In the past, the Fed used the Phillips curve to forecast inflation and raise interest rates pre-emptively. Now, they might keep rates steady until after inflation of 2% is achieved.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said:

Research suggests that refraining from liftoff until inflation reaches 2% could lead to some modest temporary overshooting, which would help offset the previous underperformance."

Instead of trying to reach the inflation target "from below," this shift would try to reach it "from above." Since economic policies tend to have a lag, this could result in inflation higher than 2% for some periods.

While this is an important shift in policy, we still have to see how they actually implement it. There is no certainty that this change will result in higher inflation, and even if it does, it could be several years down the line. So for the moment, I believe investors should not place too much of a priority on inflation vs. other factors.

Conclusion

In the first part of the series, I explained why inflation matters, and in this second part I have outlined why I believe fears of inflation are overblown. The decrease in the velocity of money, low energy prices, and weak aggregate demand, along with other factors, should offset the increases in the money supply and keep inflation in check. Right now, I believe inflation should not be at the top of investors' worries. However, keeping an eye on the numbers and understanding how they affect different types of investments could prove valuable down the line.

