This is my fifth, of ten, article detailing how my portfolio is faring during the COVID outbreak. Unfortunately, my preferred sector, regional banks, is taking a pounding in this environment. Today, we consider the performance of Logansport Financial Corporation (OTCPK:LOGN), which is down 12% since being recommended in January of this year. Obviously, I would like it to do better, but it does beat the average regional bank performance of -33.62% YTD.

LOGN is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a one-branch bank located in Logansport, Indiana, approximately halfway between Indianapolis and Chicago. Currently, the bank holds 22.90% of the total deposits in Cass County, statistically tied for first with locally owned Security Federal Savings Bank.

Let’s start with the capitalization. Table 1 shows the first-quarter numbers.

Table 1: LOGN Capitalization

Capital Ratios Min Req 2020 (1st) Total Capital Ratio 8.00% 17.53% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 8.00% 16.31% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 5.00% 12..07%

The bank is well above required capitalization and this is a good sign in this environment. And while we are talking about bank safety, I found a neat financial blog called Calculated Risk Finance & Economics, which was named one of the top 25 financial blogging sites by Time.com in 2011. One of their features is a monthly report with a best guess as to the FDIC’s problem bank list, which is secret. And the list is compiled by a blogger with the title surferdude808, so take that for what you will but it seems to be very well researched. From the blog:

surferdude808 is using publicly announced formal enforcement actions, and also media reports and company announcements that suggest to us an enforcement action is likely, to compile a list of possible problem banks in the public interest…

They do stress the list is very unofficial with no guarantee of accuracy and should not be used for investment advice. But it is a good read.

Table 2 provides the bank financials and ratios from the 2nd Quarter Press Release.

Table 2: LOGN Financials

LOGN (Thousands) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) 2019 2018 Assets $221,611 $192,744 $188,251 $173,245 Liabilities $195,420 $167,587 $164,006 $149,536 Shareholder Equity (Total) $26,191 $25,157 $24,245 $23,709 Total Loans Outstanding $144,134 $130,163 $124,238 $108,372 Non Performing Loans $448 $184 $250 $293 Deposits $193,278 $166,063 $160,588 $148,049 Shares Outstanding 611,863 611,863 610,681 621,022 Net Interest Income $3,336 $1,724 $6,558 $6,294 Provisions for Loan Losses $59 $0 $0 $0 Non Interest Expense $2,763 $1,265 $4,915 $4,440 Total Non-interest Income $1,289 $265 $1,085 $885 Income Taxes $311 $111 $479 $508 Net Income (Total) $1,492 $613 $2,249 $2,231 Earnings/Share $2.44 $1.00 $3.68 $3.59 Dividends/ Share $0.70 $0.35 $4.15 $1.40 Share Price at Close of Period $33.00 $34.00 $39.17 $38.50 Yield 4.24% 4.12% 10.59% 3.64% FINANCIAL RATIOS Tangible Common Equity 11.82% 13.05% 12.88% 13.69% Book Value $42.81 $41.12 $39.70 $38.18 Loan/Deposit 74.57% 78.38% 77.36% 73.20% Efficiency Ratio 60% 64% 64% 62% Net Interest Margin 3.26% 3.62% 3.63% 3.68% Price/Earnings 6.77 8.48 10.64 10.72 Price/Book 0.77 0.83 0.99 1.01 Dividend Payout 28.71% 34.94% 112.69% 38.97% Return on Equity 11.83% 9.93% 9.38% 9.59% Return on Assets 1.46% 1.29% 1.24% 1.31% % of NPL/Total Loans 0.31% 0.14% 0.20% 0.27% Stock Valuation P/B $52.65 $50.57 $48.83 $46.96 P/E $52.52 $43.16 $39.66 $38.69 Buyout Valuation P/B $59.93 $57.56 $55.58 $53.45

The financials look solid. For the quarter (not shown in the table as it is cumulative for the six months), the company earned $1.44 per share compared to 91 cents per share last year. So, the company increased earnings over 50% in a quarter in which they were partially shutdown due to COVID. For the six-month period, earnings were $2.44 compared to $1.72 last year, a little over 40% increase year to year. All other metrics and ratios are those of a well-performing institution.

Speaking of COVID, in April, Logansport had the seventh highest rate of contagion in the country as it spread through the local meat processing plant. One of every 37 residents in the county tested positive during this outbreak, but it appears the virus has slowed down, so hopefully the worst may be behind this community. With this outbreak, I find it remarkable the bank has only added $59,000 of loan loss provision this year, all in this quarter. Their allowance for loan losses is around $2 million while their non-accruing loans are currently $448,000. The bank officers do not issue any statements with their earnings, so I have no idea what their thoughts are for the future.

I took the results and compared them against the averages for all national banks and it was very surprising for me. Table 3 shows the results of this effort.

Table 3: LOGN Compared to Other Banks

The ratios all look great. As one can see, the pandemic has really crushed overall bank performance as average ROA and ROE has dropped significantly. In a single quarter, average ROA has gone from 1.26% to .36% and ROE from 11.38% to 3.22%. I believe the four percent ($1.40) dividend is safe as LOGN has a reasonable payout ratio. As shown, the average bank paid out over 50% of their earnings in dividends the first quarter. The lower payout of 22.95% in the second quarter is an illusion as dividends were cut significantly across the board to get to that lower value.

What I don’t like is that the second-quarter average P/B of a regional bank is now .66, which is down from around 1.2 at the end of last year. Likewise, the average P/E is now 5.46 when it was double that last year. Using these figures, the bank valuations become $28.25 and $26.64 rather than the $52.65 and $52.52 that used last year’s values and are shown in my Table. I find it very hard to believe the P/B and P/E will stay this low once the industry comes out of the pandemic, but there is no way of knowing if it will ever get back to the previous valuations.

I like that the Board of Directors paid two special dividends in the past four years, one of $2.00 in 2017 and another of $2.75 in 2019 and they have room in their payout ratio for another next year. And it is a community that seems to have gone through the worst of the pandemic and is located in a state that is allowing more freedom than most. As with my other banks that have released 2nd Quarter reports, I like LOGN and I think it is a solid bank but the current environment is punishing all banks equally. I am going to continue to be bullish on this bank with the belief that the bank board can effectively handle any loan issues that may arise.

Please do your own due diligence and use a limit order with thinly traded stocks. It appears someone didn't on April 22 because the share price jumped from $34 to $42 on a volume of 300 shares and retreated back to $34 shortly thereafter.

