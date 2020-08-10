Buying at the current high price can be considered a reasonable strategy based on a fair value price of $150 with strong upside and limited downside potential.

Although the company is targeting 3% annual growth over the long term, this can be considered conservative, in my view.

The current sharp growth may be sustained by the large-scale COVID-19 testing work the company is taking on.

Investment Thesis

Quest Diagnostics five-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

Although Quest Diagnostics (DGX) stock is currently trading close to all-time highs, having posted exceptional gains since the mid-March, pandemic-induced market sell-off, I think there are plenty of reasons to consider making an investment in the company at this time.

Quest's core testing volumes are down year on year and impacting top-line revenues, owing to COVID-19; however, the additional work the company is taking on in the form of molecular, and serology COVID-19 testing looks set to ensure that Quest posts or even exceeds its 3% year-on-year revenue growth target in 2020, and the boost to revenues looks set to continue into 2021.

Quest operates in a sector - clinical testing and diagnostics - whose growth is restricted in some ways due to its strict regulatory environment, but its addressable market is vast, exceeding $100bn. Quest is a $17bn market cap company that competes against the likes of Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) (market cap of $163bn) and alongside similar sized rivals in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) and LabCorp (LH) - opening up the possibility that Quest can augment its growth by participating in M&A.

The growing impact of technology on healthcare and the increasingly seamless nature of data collection, interpretation and delivery to the end user - physician, patient, government, or commercial entity - will, in my view, create more and more opportunities for Quest to streamline OPEX and boost its top and bottom lines over the short and long term. Hence, the company, even at its current high price, represents a solid investment opportunity, supported by a generous dividend, with above-average upside potential thanks to its pandemic work and inorganic growth opportunities.

In the rest of this article I will break down the company in more detail, discuss the pros and cons of investing, and discuss the COVID-19 opportunity in more detail.

Company Overview

Quest provides a range of diagnostics related to the healthcare industry, leveraging what the company believes is the world's largest data store of clinical lab results, for clients including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks ("IDNs"), health plans, employers and accountable care organisations ("ACOs").

The company operates two business segments. Diagnostic Information Services (~96% of revenues) offers clients a broad range of routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing and anatomic pathology testing services, leveraging the company's nationwide network of laboratories, whilst Diagnostic Solutions (4% of revenues) provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry as well as health information technology solutions.

Quest Diagnostics revenues by segment and testing type split. Source company 10-K submission.

Quest layers its information and insights on top of its testing capabilities - which cover nearly all types of bodily health parameters across all types of diseases - operating products, services and facilities including patient service centres, connected devices and apps, call centres, and collaborative partnerships, using mobile paramedics, wellness professionals, scientific experts, geneticists and other health professionals.

Quest was incorporated in Delaware in 1990, but is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. The company employs ~47,000 staff and conducts the overwhelming majority of its business in the US.

Quest is led by Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President Stephen H. Rusckowski who joined in 2017 from Philips Healthcare, where he was CEO. The rest of the company's management team is vastly experienced, having held senior management positions at blue chips including GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and medical device and diagnostics companies including Qiagen (QGEN)- recently acquired by Thermo Fisher.

The company's top 10 institutional investors own around 45% of the company with the largest stakeholders being Vanguard Group (11.3%) and BlackRock (6%).

Fundamentals

Quest presents a strong investment case if we study its fundamentals and investment ratios and compare them against key sector rivals.

Between 2018 and 2019 Quest grew top-line revenues by 3%, from $7.53bn to $7.72bn, which is in line with its (modest) growth target of 3% CAGR. Net income in 2019 was $906m, giving an EPS of $6.13 - up 16% from FY18, and PE ratio of 23x - less than half that of its closest sector rival LabCorp.

Quest Diagnostics investment fundamentals vs. sector rivals. Source: my table using data collected from TradingView, Google Finance, plus my own analysis available exclusively to Haggerston BioHealth subscribers.

Quest's market cap of $17bn is only slightly less than LabCorp's ($18.7bn), and nearly double that of Charles River's $9.8bn. Its top line revenues are >2x greater than Charles River, and lower than LabCorp's $11.6bn, but its bottom-line net profit margin (11%) is superior to both, only lagging the sector behemoth Thermo Fisher (14.5%).

Quest is the only dividend payer besides Thermo Fisher and its yield is a more generous 1.8% compared to Thermo Fisher's 0.2%, and Quest's debt to equity ratio is superior to both Charles River and LabCorp at 86.2%.

The company has a large share count of 134m which has kept its price lower than its rivals, which may explain why Quest's share price gains over a one-year and three-year period are less impressive than its rivals, although looking at return on invested capital, we can see that Quest is the top performer. All of the sector rivals are trading at only a small discount to their 52-week highs, suggesting that the sector in general is currently outperforming.

On balance, although it is always hard to directly compare competing companies, I conclude that currently, Quest is the most attractive investment opportunity in a strong sector.

The company scores lowest out of the five based on my proprietary scoring system, which looks at 15 different data points and awards a score of between 1 and 5 for each, with 1 being the best score. Considering its relatively modest long-term share price gains, to my mind Quest currently has the most upside potential.

Recent Performance & Full Year Expectations

In Q220, Quest posted revenues of $1.83bn and GAAP EPS of $1.3, which, although down by 6.4% and 18% year-on-year respectively, exceeded analysts' expectations.

The highlight of the results may well have been management's decision to reinstate FY20 guidance of between $8.3bn and $8.6bn and EPS of $5.66 and $7.66 (forward PE of ~19x at the midpoint).

Given that the company's earnings in the first two quarters of 2020 are $3.65bn (down 5.1% year on year), this suggests that Quest - whose base testing volumes, measured by test requisitions, have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping by 34% year on year in Q2 - is expecting to outperform in quarters 3 and 4.

This won't be achieved by a return to pre-pandemic levels of overall core testing - in its guidance, management told analysts on its Q2 earnings call, Quest has factored in an overall 20% decline in base testing volumes, but rather by the extra work Quest has taken on performing molecular COVID-19 testing and serology testing.

The company has completed 8.5m molecular diagnostic tests and expects to shortly be performing 150,000 molecular tests per day, which represents peak capacity (although Quest has pledged to go beyond this figure), and has already completed 2.5m serology tests, at a rate of 25,000 tests per day, partnering with major national retailers including Walmart (WMT) and CVS Health (CVS), the Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS") and nation-wide drive-through testing initiatives.

Clearly, then COVID-19 testing represents a strong near-term revenue, and therefore share price catalyst, for Quest. Much depends on the reimbursement payments authorised by HHS, of $100 per test, payable for as long as HHS has declared a public health emergency. On 23rd July, HHS extended this period by a further 90 days, which is good news for Quest.

Should a vaccine become available early in 2021 - a topic that was discussed in some detail on the July 23rd earnings call - Quest stands to benefit still further, given its testing capabilities. All things considered, Quest's earnings going into 2021 could be exceptional, as it may be able to resume normal levels of BAU testing, and supplement that with the additional revenues it is currently earning from COVID-19 testing, perhaps throughout the first three quarters of next year.

This is contingent upon the company being able to increase capacity, something which I suspect analysts consider doubtful and may explain the recent share price pullback. Opportunistic investors may feel differently, however, and take advantage of the current dip in expectation of solid outperformance over a likely 18-month period.

Strategy

Returning to BAU, Quest has a strategy in place to ensure it maintains its ~3% annual growth rates - which as I will discuss shortly, places a fair value price on the company's shares that is closer to $150 than the current price of $125. During the recent earnings call CEO Steve Rusckowski outlined the key points as follows:

As a reminder, the five elements of our strategy to accelerate growth are to grow more than 2% per year through accretive acquisitions, to expand relationships with health plans and hospital health systems, to offer the broadest access to diagnostics innovation, be recognized as a consumer-friendly provider of diagnostic information services, and then finally, support population health and data analytics in extended care services.

During Q120 (according to its Q220 10-Q submission), Quest completed the acquisition of Blueprint Genetics in a $108m all-cash deal, adding $77m of goodwill and $43m of intangibles to the balance sheet in the process. Blueprint will give Quest further access into the gene variant and next generation sequencing market which is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 21%, reaching $24.4bn by 2025.

In April, Quest acquired substantially all of the operations of Memorial Hermann Diagnostic Laboratories, again via an all-cash deal, this time paying $120m. The deal will see Quest add 30 patient service centres and 60 in-office laboratory services to its portfolio. And in June, the company acquired the remaining 56% equity holding of Mid America Clinical Laboratories ("MACL") - the largest independent clinical laboratory provider in Indiana - which becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Quest's.

Although it's unclear what contribution these acquisitions will make to top-line revenues, it does illustrate that Quest is not afraid to maintain an aggressive acquisition strategy - and why not, when there is clearly plenty of market share out there to challenge for - remember the $163bn market cap of sector rival Thermo Fisher?

Recently, Quest has entered into partnership agreements with two other healthcare giants - UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, becoming a preferred partner in both New Jersey and Georgia.

Quest clinical franchise programmes. Source: Company 10-K submission 2019

Furthermore, the company has developed a selection of boutique-style clinical franchises to better serve its smaller clients without sacrificing scale advantages, whilst seeking to continuously improve its customer-centric products and services, providing a more seamless experience, and likely making itself an indispensable part of clients' core operations in the process.

Logistically, Quest provides a strong value proposition, augmenting its 50bn+ patient data points with up to 76,000 daily customer stops, using 4,000 courier vehicles, and 23 aircraft to ensure all of its customers' needs - across 720 separate electronic health record ("EHR") systems - are met, with 20,000 phlebotomists, paramedics and contract nurses ready to deploy at short notice.

Taken together, Quest's strategic operations and goals appear to be sustainable, ambitious and achievable, and the company has a current cash position of $998m (as at Q220) to further support its growth objectives. Although stifled somewhat by the slow growth of the physician lab services as a whole, as we can see in the slide below from a recent investor presentation, the company's addressable market is significant.

Quest overall growth opportunity, Source: Company investor presentation.

Fair Value

As such, I believe that Quest's stated growth objective of 3% is quite conservative, which may explain why analysts price targets for the stock are relatively modest at a consensus $142.

Based on 3% annual growth, I calculate a fair value price for Quest stock of ~$149, but this rises to $166 if we assume a 5% rate of growth instead.

Using a 3% growth rate, I calculate the company's free cash flow in FY20 to be ~$991m, using a CAPEX of $400m, tax rate of 23% and depreciation of 4.3% of total revenues - all based on 2019 figures. By 2025 this rises to $1.3bn, and assuming an expected market return of 8% - reasonable and perhaps even over-optimistic given the likelihood of a coming recession - I calculate a firm value of ~$20bn, and as discussed, an FVP of $148.

When we consider the current market tailwinds, however - additional revenues from COVID-19 testing, contributions from new acquisitions, the gene-sequencing opportunity, and the increasing adoption of data-driven analytics and diagnostics by the healthcare industry as a whole, plus the recent upward momentum of the stock price, investors might wonder whether the share price can surpass $150 by the end of 2020, and whether a longer-term target of $200 is attainable if the company achieves an 8% annual growth rate by successfully implementing cost-saving initiatives to reduce overall OPEX, or by deploying its cash creatively to drive further M&A activity.

Conclusion - Two Strong, Differentiated Investment Cases For Owning Quest Stock

For me, an investment in Quest would typically suit a more conservative investment approach, but owing to recent circumstances, there is also a case for Quest delivering some exceptional stock market gains over the next 12-18 months.

On the conservative side, we have a dividend-paying company with a huge workforce, operating within a moderate growth lab services market sector, and growing incrementally via strategic acquisition and organic growth, trading at the top of its range, with the potential to grow its share price by perhaps 15-20% over the longer term, barring headwinds.

But Quest's exposure to the pandemic also makes the stock a more volatile choice in the current market. The stock trades very close to its all-time high, and there is downside risk in the form of a drop-off in traditional testing volumes. This is offset however by the potential of COVID-19 testing to significantly increase top-line revenues over an 18-month period, transforming the company from a slow but steady grower into a more dynamic, but unpredictable entity.

If the COVID-19 boost to revenues were to dissipate rapidly, Quest may lose some of its recent share price gains, but if they are sustained over an 18-month period, the stock could quickly break new ground - north of $150 - and remain there on a more permanent basis.

A final thing to consider is management's approach to M&A and M&A in the sector generally. It is not hard to envisage Quest as an acquisition target for a giant such as Thermo Fisher - an acquisition-hungry company that recently agreed to buy molecular diagnostics entity Qiagen - or for Quest to consider a major acquisition or merger of its own in order to try to bridge the gap in market share to Thermo.

In conclusion, whilst more conservative investors may feel they are paying a premium for Quest at this time, I would still consider it a worthwhile investment based on the dividend and steady growth rates of its core business which ought to support a price of $120-140 over the long term, with downside likely to be no worse than a return to ~$110. Additionally, Quest may also satisfy a more adventurous investor's need for sharp share price gains, thanks to its COVID-19 work and desire to participate in M&A.

Hence, there is a case for acquiring Quest stock even whilst it is trading close to all-time highs, based on its strong fundamentals and the steady growth in its core sector, coupled with the "black swan" opportunity presented by the pandemic, and the transformative impact that an aggressive M&A move could make.

