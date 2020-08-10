Introduction

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) is a small but fast-growing insurance company with a big emphasis on how they are using technology in all aspects of their business to improve the customer, employee, and independent insurance agent experience.

They are pursuing a strategy whereby they are selling their products and services directly to customers, what they call "corporate," but also have an interesting franchise strategy where they recruit independent operators that utilize Goosehead's processes, products, and technology but otherwise run their own business.

They had 614 franchisee operations at the end of 2019 with ~300 more under contract but yet to open.

Growth and Business Model

Over the past 3 years, the company has been growing quickly. Their revenue has grown at a CAGR of 40%.

Policies in force, meaning active insurance policies, grew 44% last year. Growth continued into this year with premiums growing 41% in Q2 and revenues growing 54%.

The company turned a profit in 2019, earning 24 cents per share, and continues to be profitable in Q2 2020. Q2 net income was $7.3 million

The balance sheet is decent but not great. The company is asset-light overall being an insurance company with a high franchise component, they have very little in physical assets and their assets consist of mostly financial and technological assets. Their debt appears a little high but they have a negative equity balance, likely from early years of fast growth with losses, so that makes the traditional analysis look worse than it really is.

The question, of course, is how can this growth continue. The company is now up to over 1100 independent franchise agents, but how much room is there to add more on.

In general, I am very skeptical of their business model and the future potential to keep up a 40-50% growth rate. An independent franchisee model appears to be out of step with the overwhelming consumer trend in society of buying things online, or on your mobile phone with ease, and with little to no interaction with another person. In fact, the primary mode of marketing through telephone for Goosehead and its agents may eventually become no longer viable. The pandemic has only increased the speed at which consumers adopt direct to consumer services.

The company also doesn't discuss much about how they recruit these franchisees, but I can only imagine the slimy sales pitches and MLM-style presentations they use.

Presentations from Goosehead boast that their agents, whether franchisee or corporate, are able to sell at a very high productivity level once they read a 3+ year tenure. The problem, of course, is that the majority of their agents do not reach that tenure. Only 13% of franchisees are there.

So that could be a strength and revenue driver if all of these folks stuck with the company and made it to the three-year mark, but that seems unlikely as it is clear that agent turnover throughout the company is very high.

Technology

SA Contributor Sunland Investor, in his previous article on Goosehead, correctly criticizes their technological superiority claims by simply showing how basic and old-timey their website is. The quote form simply takes you to a page where you enter your information and someone will call you back.

To be fair to Goosehead though, I think much of their technology may be on the back-end or not visible to the customer upfront. For example, if they do in fact make it easier for independent agents to run their business, get quotes, market and find new clients, then there could be real value there.

Q2 Special Dividend

The company's Q2 results revealed some strange financial decisions. They decided to issue a special dividend of $42 million. Fine, this is usually a good sign indicating that the company is doing really well and wants to reward shareholders with excess cash. Sometimes this will happen when a company sells off a piece of itself or from some other one-time transaction.

But the interesting part here is that the company does not have excess cash. They cite only $54.3 million at the end of Q2. They also note that they drew down their note payable for another $37.9 million.

I am not an expert but this seems like a strange move to make in the middle of a pandemic. Sure, their business appears to be holding up well so far but still.

Valuation Problems and Conclusion

Giving the company the benefit of the doubt that their model is truly better, they have great technology, and their 40-50% growth can be sustained, the real problem with the stock is the valuation. It is simply out of this world.

The company's latest 2020 outlook is for revenue of $104 to $109 million, representing growth of 34% to 41%. They did not give an EPS guidance but I project somewhere around $0.60 to $0.80 in EPS.

The company currently trades at a market cap of $3.9 billion and is up 142% this year. That puts the valuation at 39x sales and somewhere around 175x earnings. These are high numbers to be sure, but for a growth stock they are not unreasonable on their face because they imply a strong and continued growth curve.

However, I am thoroughly unconvinced that Goosehead can ever make these numbers make sense, believe its growth rate will come down substantially, and I am skeptical of any real technological advantage.

Comparing the company to a recent IPO like Lemonade, Inc. (LMND), I believe that Lemonade has a much more real technological advantage in that they are innovating in the direct to consumer insurance channel and also on the claims side of that experience. That approach seems to be much more in tune with where I would want to be as an investor and where I see the insurance industry moving towards in the next 5 years.

The two companies have a similar valuation which requires the prospective investor to take a big leap of faith that they truly do have a competitive advantage and can grow for years to come in order to justify the initial valuation. I think Goosehead is not likely to fulfill those conditions.

