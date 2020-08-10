While there is no certainty to whether an acquisition will occur, TikTok provides one of the largest opportunities in social media today.

Microsoft's (MSFT) potential acquisition of TikTok is under a time crunch, with a September 15 deadline in place for that (or any) acquisition before bans of TikTok and WeChat become effective that day. While TikTok and WeChat are scrutinized for 'national security' and 'privacy' concerns, it certainly isn't the first social media platform to come under fire - think Facebook (FB) and Amazon's (AMZN) Alexa. Politics aside (as this has quite a political disarray behind it from a national and international standpoint), Microsoft could have a huge window if it is successfully able to acquire and integrate TikTok into its cloud. (Source)

Microsoft's first hurdle looks to have been cleared, receiving the green light to purchase TikTok (among other US companies) in order to comply with whatever 'national security' concerns exist on the platform. TikTok already has its own Chinese counterpart, Douyin, run by ByteDance (BDNCE); Douyin is only accessible in China by Chinese individuals, while TikTok is not.

In Douyin's case, censorship of sensitive videos by the CCP reportedly exists, primarily to ensure compliance with CCP 'regulations' on politically-leaning content. TikTok, on the other hand, is global, not accessible in China, but still comes under fire for facing similar censorship from China and personal data - that's where the political concerns emerge from the acquisition.

Censorship, in all forms, is likely to be the hardest thing for Microsoft to ensure in this possible acquisition. Microsoft will need to show that, under a full acquisition of TikTok (the most likely outcome aside from not acquiring it), ByteDance and China will not be able to have access to user data and censor content that falls out-of-line with CCP terms.

Staying on terms of censorship, Microsoft would be liable to censor content on TikTok - whether for hate speech, inappropriate content, etc. - something that it does not have as much experience in as Facebook or Twitter (FB). Censorship of content posted on TikTok would now be tossed solely into Microsoft's hands, something that Facebook and Twitter are still trying to find the balance in.

Collecting user data also seems to be much larger of a perceived threat than it actually is. Whether the CCP has backdoor access to TikTok's user data and algorithms is speculated, but not yet proven; it seems to be that there is just the risk that the CCP has access to millions of users' data. But what about the other techs/social media platforms - Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG/GOOGL), Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat (SNAP), and Amazon?

Alexa and other smart devices have been under fire for 'always listening', collecting and storing data - have you seen ads for something you spoke about but never searched? Those companies have access to just as much and more user data than TikTok, and use that to create targeted ads, suggestions, connections, etc. If the concern with TikTok is just that it has access to millions of user data that could be accessible to China, well, so could the rest if China wanted it.

Aside from that, TikTok offers a huge window into the social media environment and competition to platforms run by Facebook and Snapchat. Facebook and Google are in the midst of antitrust proceedings, rendering them incapable of acquiring TikTok by the point of this deadline. As Microsoft is not involved in those proceedings, it has relatively unhindered access by the richest few - those most suited - to spend upwards of $30 billion to make the deal happen.

Facebook is reeling with the fact that TikTok has become a rapid competitor to Instagram and Snapchat, with its short videos captivating millions. And while Instagram Stories are a near copy of Snapchat, the same comes with Instagram Reels and TikTok. But TikTok's clout within the youth crowd is likely to remain - Instagram's attempt seems somewhat farfetched in being able to capture the TikTok crowd.

While TikTok thrusts Microsoft into the rivalry between Facebook and Snapchat, it provides it a huge leg ahead in that race. TikTok has been one of the most popular apps on the AppStore this year, with some of the growth in downloads fueled by millions looking to ease pandemic-related boredom. TikTok also has a huge user base established, and although it does encompass most age ranges, is primarily geared towards the 10 to 25 crowd.

Microsoft has long been out of the youth crowd, as its services in 'social media' are geared towards adults and professionals - LinkedIn and Skype are the two that come to mind. And TikTok is looking to be the perfect entry for Microsoft into understanding the youth crowd demographic en masse, where it has lagged in the past decade. While TikTok is unlikely to transform Microsoft into a Google of sorts, Microsoft would have a better grasp of the ever-changing youth demographic from TikTok that it can then use to tailor its products towards - Xbox could be a potential best-fit.

E-sports and online streaming of video games has become a huge market with the rise of Fortnite (among others) on YouTube and Twitch; TikTok could help Microsoft edge higher in the everlasting battle between Sony's (SNE) PlayStation and Xbox, if it can find a way to either link Xbox livestreaming to TikTok or incorporate successful strategies learned from TikTok into Xbox streaming.

TikTok is more than just an app to share videos - it's come to dominant the music and entertainment scene as well. Songs that go popular on TikTok also are dominating the Billboard Hot 100 charts - for the week of August 8, TikTok faves like Whats Poppin (at spot 2 on a 25 week duration), Savage (spot 9 with a 20-week duration), and Savage Love (spot 10 with a 7-week duration). Artists are also using TikTok - The Weeknd held a live concert for 100,000 viewers on August 9 and debuted some new songs alongside Doja Cat.

But Savage Love is most notably the biggest success story between TikTok and the music industry to date. The beat behind the song - Laxed (Siren Beat) - went viral on TikTok before Jason Derulo sampled it for a TikTok of his own, putting lyrics to the beat before receiving official clearance to use it. However, after the matter was settled, Joshua Stylah, the creator of the beat (aka Jawsh685) is listed as the producer, artist and co-writer of the song, while the title also lists Laxed (Siren Beat). While this is just one instance so far, TikTok definitely is revolutionizing the music industry with new creations and fueling Billboard hits.

Major companies are turning towards TikTok to promote products - you can find American Eagle (AEO), Crocs (CROX) and Walmart (WMT) to name a few. Sports teams across professional leagues worldwide and sports event operators like US Open Tennis are driving engagement to their sports, teams and leagues.

With TikTok's massive popularity, its price tag is not cheap. Microsoft could wind up paying $10 billion, $30 billion, or maybe even up to $50 billion. But the benefits of the acquisition, for Microsoft, could well be worth that price tag.

To wrap up, TikTok is more than just an app where teenagers go to post and share videos. It has created its own subset of influencers like Charli D'Amelio that are deeply involved in promotional products and driving millions to those companies. It's heavily involved in the music industry and is rewriting the Billboard as songs trend popularly on the app. It has ties to sports teams and events worldwide, and major companies are using the platform themselves as a form of free marketing and advertising. TikTok also offers Microsoft much-needed insights in the younger demographics, in which Microsoft has lagged behind peers as it targets a more professional demographic.

Challenges with TikTok remain - Microsoft has not owned or operated a social media platform of this scale or style before, and would need to regulate the platform in terms of abuse, hate speech, harassment, etc. There's no certainty either that the deal will be completed, at a hefty price or on more national security and data privacy concerns, which seem overblown to the extent that major tech companies already have access to just as much data.

TikTok's popularity is only fazed by the prospect of a ban, which would have to come through Apple and Google removing TikTok from respective app stores; if Microsoft does complete the acquisition, TikTok's growth has no boundary. Microsoft, as it had done with LinkedIn, simply needs to keep TikTok the way it is and let the benefits grow organically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.