As expected, the industrial side fared well; retail and office, on the other hand, did not.

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

When we last recommended Artis Real Est In Tr (OTCPK:ARESF), we were rather bullish on it as we saw significant upside potential in some form of a divestment or sale. The company was actively pursuing it and most likely would have consummated the deal, had the pandemic not struck. Our 12-month target price back then was $16.00/share.

The stock has lagged both the iShares S&P TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) and the iShares S&P TSX Capped REIT Index (TSX:XRE).

With Q2-2020 results out, we decided to see if this was still worth hanging on to, or if the thesis was broken beyond repair.

Q2-2020

Artis had lower revenues and lower net operating income (NOI) for this quarter. Early in 2019, Artis had begun the sale of a large number of properties and that is showing up in the year-over-year comparisons.

However, the dispositions were offset with large buybacks in 2019 and as a result the funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit, were unchanged. Payout ratio remained steady near 50%.

Looking closer, we can see that while the industrial segment held up rather well, the same property NOI for the Canadian portfolio was rather weak.

Artis has recorded some bad debt expense which drove part of this and we think there likely will be a few more charges in 2020.

During Q2-20, the REIT recorded bad debt provision of $2,806 compared to $190 in Q2-19. The increase is primarily due to bad debt provisions related to the collectability of rents receivable from certain tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Primarily due to the bad debt provisions recorded in Q2-20, the REIT reported a decline in period-over-period Same Property NOI of 2.0%. Excluding bad debt expense, Same Property NOI increased 1.2% period-over-period.

The REIT's plan to continue pruning its portfolio came to an abrupt halt in Q2-2020 and no further properties were sold.

Rent Collection

Outside of apartment REITs, Artis has had one of the strongest rent collections in the Canadian space.

The key reason for this was a small retail weighting alongside no allocation to enclosed mall space. It also has zero exposure to US retail, which likely helped it significantly. We anticipate that 2020 will still be rocky but the eye of the hurricane for rent collections has passed.

E-Commerce Flying High

While we don't see the pandemic marking the end of traditional retail, we believe industrial real estate assets have become more valuable today than they were 6 months back. Artis is still using conservative metrics to value this, but we believe that they are off by at least 1% in their cap rate valuation and possibly 1.5% in today's market.

At a 5% cap rate with 2021 estimated NOI, we can value the industrial portfolio closer to $2.3 billion or $400 million over where Artis currently has it. A sale as high as $2.5 billion would also be feasible if Artis tries to get it. On the flip side, retail is likely to be weaker than marked, but it is a much smaller portfolio to begin with. The big question remains on the future of office. While we do think there will be some encouragement of "working from home," we see a lot of it as recency bias that will revert once we are past the pandemic. If that is meant to be a longer term theme, then we can also expect new office space supply to dwindle to zero, allowing better pricing for existing properties. But, that does remain a risk for all office properties. The good part is that if we take Artis' valuations and add the upside for industrial properties, we do get to over $19.50 in NAV. The current price of $8.15 is certainly discounting some apocalypse on the office front.

Distribution

Artis has maintained its monthly distribution of $0.45 throughout this turbulence and enjoys the lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

COVID-19 disruptive forces are likely to be with us for some time and we will need to dissect out how it plays over the next few years. Recency bias has never worked in the past. We put a few memorable examples along with when they were said.

Technology stocks will never go down...March 2000.

Oil will never go under $90/barrel... June 2008.

Oil will never go over $40/barrel... January 2016.

Markets will never go down... February 2020.

As you can see, each of those proved incredibly wrong. But if that concept is correct, that a very large percentage of the population will permanently work from home, then the disruption will be far greater than anyone can envision. We don't mean that there will be winners and losers. We mean that there will only be losers. There is a very big part of the economy attached to the "work from office" concept. You take that out and the pain will be felt everywhere. The gain in revenues of one-hundred odd cloud service providers won't even be a rounding error on that pain. In that case, Artis is not the only investment you should avoid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARESF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.