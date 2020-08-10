The refining catalyst business has also been affected by the pandemic but the bromine business has held up quite well.

The company still believes in the long-term growth of lithium demand but thinks the growth curve has been pushed out one year due to COVID-19.

Tough Second Quarter With More Pain To Come

Source: Resource World

Albemarle Corp. (ALB) recently reported 2Q 2020 results. COVID-19 piled on to what was already expected to be a down year, especially for lithium and refining catalysts. Lithium prices have continued to fall and now stand at $7.25/kg for lithium carbonate and $9.40/kg for hydroxide.

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium demand is lower as well. IHS Markit reduced its electric vehicle demand forecast for 2020 to 3 million vehicles, down from 4.1 million before the pandemic. For Albemarle, lithium segment sales were down 12.6% and segment EBITDA was down 33.3%

The refining catalyst segment also suffered. Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalyst sales are dependent on gasoline demand, as catalyst consumption correlates with FCC throughput in the refinery. Hydroprocessing catalyst consumption is not immediately affected by refinery rates because it is only changed every few years during maintenance outages. Still, COVID-19 has caused refineries to delay maintenance into future years. Miles driven have rebounded strongly from April but remain below prior year levels. Albemarle's catalyst segment sales were down 26% and EBITDA was down 65.9%.

Source: Albemarle 2Q 2020 Earnings Presentation

Bromine was a bright spot for Albemarle, with sales down just 8.9% in the quarter. Margins were not impacted as much as in the other two segments, with segment EBITDA declining 10.2%. The unit saw strong demand for surfactants and stabilizers in building and construction materials, offsetting weakness in other areas like oilfield services. Finally, the Fine Chemistry Services business is worth noting, even though Albemarle is looking to sell it. The segment increased sales by 31.1% and EBITDA by 6.5%. Recent demand came from the life sciences products industry.

The net result is that the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.86 (non-GAAP), down 44.5% from a year ago. For the first half, EPS was $1.90, down 31.9% from 1H 2019.

Thanks to COVID-19, Albemarle has little chance of hitting its original 2020 EPS guidance of $4.95/share, which would have been down 18% from 2019. Analyst consensus is now down to $3.43/share which represents a 43% drop. The company is not providing full year guidance due to the COVID-19 uncertainty, but did produce 3Q estimates for its divisions. Lithium is expected to do even worse in 3Q, down 10%-20% in EBITDA from 2Q.

Inventories at auto makers piled up during 2Q due to plant shutdowns. The company estimated on the earnings call that these inventories are five months' worth of demand higher than normal levels. In response, Albemarle is shutting down two US plants in Kings Mountain, NC and Silver Peak, NV from September 1 through the end of the year. This is in addition to the international shutdowns and project delays I discussed in my November 2019 article. The catalyst business faces another tough quarter, with EBITDA down by at least half from 2019 as more refineries push maintenance shutdowns into future years. Bromine looks to perform in-line with 2Q.

Valuation

Management continues to believe that EV demand growth will accelerate, but now claims that COVID-19 has delayed this trend by one year. Compared to the 3 million EVs for 2020 in the chart above, the company sees EV demand jumping to 5.2 million in 2021 and increasing from there. Lithium segment president Eric Norris stated on the earnings call:

We believe that the stimulus measures that have been added on top of already measures that are there on the OEM, the CO2 reductions, now you have consumer based incentives in Europe that have been added on top of those are part of what’s driving the steepness of that curve and allow us to stay on that projection we are going to detail modeling of it all the way after 2025 and it’s right around that 1 million be met tons that we talked about for the industry driven by electric vehicles.

Despite this rosy outlook, analysts have revised down their earnings estimates by around 25% for each year from 2020 to 2022 since my last article, written just as the pandemic was getting underway in the US.

Source: Seeking Alpha Albemarle Earnings Revisions Page

The stock has undergone considerable multiple expansion since before the pandemic, as it is trading at similar levels despite the lower earnings estimates. Here is what ALB has done since my last article:

It's possible that a little of the excitement in the popular EV stocks like Tesla (TSLA), Workhorse (WKHS), and Nikola (NKLA) helped Albemarle's multiple expansion, though nothing near what the EV stocks themselves did. I believe any "bubble bursting" in these stocks could spread to Albemarle as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha Albemarle chart page

Albemarle is now trading at 24.4 times the 2020 earnings estimate, and 19.4 times the 2021 estimate. Back in February before the pandemic, it was trading at about 19 times the then 2020 earnings estimate of $4.95/share. With the passage of 6 months since then, it appears the market has written off 2020 to COVID-19 and is focusing on 2021 earnings.

Albemarle's 5-year average P/E is 18.5. So given the 2021 estimate of $4.35, current fair value of ALB is $80.48 or slightly under current levels. This makes Albemarle a hold for those who agree the long-term lithium growth story is still intact. With the duration of the pandemic and its economic impacts still uncertain, I would want some additional margin of safety before recommending it as a buy.

Capital Allocation

For the first six months of 2020, the company had negative free cash flow of -$210 million and continued to pay dividends to common shareholders and noncontrolling interests of $95 million for a cash burn of $305 million for the half year. The company has liquidity of $1.5 billion (half in cash and half available in lines of credit.) They could also raise another $0.5 billion from the sale of the Fine Chemistry Services business which has been on hold due to COVID-19. That gives Albemarle until 3Q 2023 to begin generating free cash flow if they don't cut capex or the dividend.

Albemarle previously stated they were targeting to be free cash flow neutral by 2021. At $4.35 EPS, the company should be able to generate about $685 million in operating cash flow assuming no working capital build. That is approximately equal to the capex I assumed back in my November 2019 article, so FCF neutral looks feasible but that still does not cover the roughly $160 million dividend. Albemarle also faces nearly $650 million of debt maturity in 2021 that it will have to refinance.

Conclusion

Albemarle was already slowing its lithium expansion plans before COVID-19 due to low commodity pricing. The pandemic also delayed demand growth at least one year. The long-term lithium demand growth story is still plausible but Albemarle could face a cash crunch if demand and/or price does not start taking off in the next couple of years.

Albemarle's share price is nearly back to pre-COVID-19 levels even though earnings estimates are down about 25%. The market appears to believe the EV growth story and is looking forward to 2021 to value the company. On that basis, ALB still looks a bit higher than fair value. I remain long the stock but would not add here, looking for a 10%-20% margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.