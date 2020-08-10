Management is prudently reporting its plant-based segment separately and showing investors just how valuable this segment can be.

On July 30th, Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) reported their Q2 earnings and, by nearly every measure, MLFNF had a great quarter. On the top-line, MLFNF reported y/y revenue growth of 6.9% to C$1.09 billion and GAAP EPS of C$0.21. Despite operating in a very turbulent environment, MLFNF's management was able to execute on their strategic initiatives and create value for shareholders.

Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Q2 Redux

As I've covered in the past, MLFNF operates both a plant-based and meat-based segment. In recent quarters, MLFNF has prudently begun to report these segments separately to provide investors more transparency. I have advocated for management to consider spinning off the plant-based segment to unlock shareholder value given the discount to the multiple investors are giving it, as compared to its competitor Beyond Meat (BYND). Reporting these segments separately is the first step in doing so and can help investors understand the true value in this company.

Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

In the quarter, MLFNF's meat based segment saw growth of 5.8%, while it's plant-based segment saw continued accelerating growth of 41.4% (36.5% on a constant currency basis). Despite incurring costs associated with COVID-19 of approximately $19 million, net earnings for the quarter were $25.7 million (compared to a net loss of $6.3 million in the same period last year) as management managed costs and grew the top-line.

In the meat-based segment, gross profit expanded to $176.6 million with gross margin expanding to 17% (compared to 16.5% last year). In the plant-based segment, gross profit was $7.9 million with gross margin declining to 13%, from 21.6%, due to higher supply chain costs and expenses associated with COVID-19. including bonus payments and PPE purchases.

Guidance

In addition to reporting a great quarter, management gave very strong guidance. In the meat-based segment, management guided for "mid-to-high single digit sales growth" and revenue growth of approximately 30% in the plant-based segment. Management also expects both segments to experience margin growth in the following quarters. Further, this margin expansion will continue to grow once their new manufacturing facilities open in 2022 (which management noted remains their target date despite COVID-19). Once built, MLFNF will have the largest plant-based protein manufacturing facility in North America.

Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

During the earnings call conference, an analyst asked a smart question showing that management actually may be conservative in guiding for 30% growth in the plant-based segment, as it appears there were supply constraints.

Valuation

Maple Leaf Foods delivered another stellar quarter and remains very undervalued; comparing MLFNF to BYND makes that very evident. On a price to sales basis, MLFNF trades at less than 1, while BYND trades at more than 20. Although BYND had quarterly revenue growth of 69% y/y, compared to MLFNF's 36.5% (on a currency consistent basis), I do not think that this level of undervaluation is warranted, especially when considering that MLFNF will have the largest plant-based manufacturing facility in North America in less than 2 years and BYND must rely on third party manufacturers to produce its products.

Data by YCharts

By way of illustration, if MLFNF were to spin-off its plant-based segment and it received the same price to sales multiple as BYND, MLFNF would be valued at $3.18 billion. For some perspective, MLFNF's entire market cap (including its profitable meat-based segment) is only $2.66 billion.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

MLFNF reported another great quarter and remains very undervalued. In addition to the potential for significant capital appreciation, MLFNF pays a dividend yielding roughly 2%, which is a nice return to have in the current interest rate environment. After seeing how the sausage is made (both meat and plant based), I remain long MLFNF.

Data by YCharts

This article was originally published on my exclusive marketplace service, Invest with a Stacked Deck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLFNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.