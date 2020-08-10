After losing the UK rail franchises, the company is now hungry for growth. Its eyeing the Swedish and Dubai market.

Stagecoach knows how to run a strong business and they have been doing this for more than 40 years.

The company has been awarded for its operational excellence and customer satisfaction is above 90%.

Stagecoach (OTCPK:SAGKF) (OTC:SAGKY) is a UK-based transportation operator with over 40 years of history. Its current business is focused mainly in the UK with growth aspirations to expand internationally.

For the past few years, the stock has been on a gradual downtrend as it exited a number of markets. With its sights set to expand internationally, I believe it is only a matter of time before Stagecoach secures new business, which will lead to a higher stock market value.

Bus Routes is a Recession-Proof Business

In a recession, a lot of businesses will go bankrupt but rarely do bus operators fail. The reason is because people still need to get around. In fact, during recessions, the number of people using public transportation is probably going to increase. Since consumers are looking to save by using public transit instead of driving their own cars.

This bodes well for Stagecoach because when it comes to operating buses, Stagecoach is one of the top operators in the country:

In the London Bus Market, it won 6 new bus routes previously managed by other operators.

For Stagecoach, customer satisfaction among passengers is 91% in England and 95% in Scotland.

It's won a number of awards of operational excellence in the past.

Managing bus routes is one of Stagecoach's competitive advantages. With such a high customer satisfaction rate the chances are high that Stagecoach can continue to operate these routes.

Also, in recent weeks, there have been reports that bus services are resuming again. This should restore some of the cash flow it lost during the shutdown.

(Image Source: Wikipedia)

Its Financial Statements is Not Great but it is Enough

The Piotroski F Score is based on a range of 0 to 9 and measures the company's financial strength. A score of 9 implies the best with 0 being the worst. In the past 3 years, its Piotroski F Score has been a 5 and a 6:

(Source: Stagecoach Financials)

In 2020, despite a recession and Covid-19, its F score only dropped to 5 from a 6 from the prior year. What caused the dip was an erosion of gross margins and a drop in the return on assets from the prior year. Also worth noting is the long-term debt has risen to 79% from 53.8%. Stagecoach took on a substantially larger debt in the past year.

These figures do show its finances are in a weakened state but by no means is it at risk of bankruptcy. The company still has £800M of available credit it can draw from and it has engaged in several cost-cutting measures to keep its business viable:

Directors have taken a 50% cut in salary, waived their fees and bonuses.

Capital expenditures have been reduced to save costs.

£9M in annualized savings identified.

Fuel hedge contracts have been revised downwards to reflect today's market and service levels.

In summary, the finances have gotten worse but it has taken a number of initiatives to keep the business going.

Stagecoach is Hungry for Growth

I believe Stagecoach is very keen to grow its business. With the conclusion of the East Midlands rail franchise and West Coast rail franchise, Stagecoach is now looking outside the UK for opportunities:

Shortlisted to bid on 2 Dubai bus contracts.

Shortlisted to bid for 1 rail contract and 4 bus opportunities in Sweden.

Given its past operational excellence and high customer satisfaction, I'm confident Stagecoach can win some of these bids.

In looking at its price to earnings ratio, I believe the current stock price is a good entry point:

(Source: Google Finance and Stagecoach Financials)

The most current P/E ratio shows a 4.44 multiple. In the last 10 years, the P/E ratio has never been this low.

Of course, the 2020 EPS does include profit from its East Midland rail franchise and West Coast rail franchise so by 2021, the EPS should come down a bit (implying the P/E ratio should increase).

Across the UK, various levels of government are in favor of more bus routes. This means, politically, the environment is right for Stagecoach to expand its business domestically:

The UK Government has announced a long-term funding package for buses in its 2020 spending review.

In Scotland, there is a £500M funding package for buses and ways to reduce traffic congestion.

The Welsh Government has updated its Bus Services Bill that encourages local authorities to improve local bus services and deliver a more integrated public transportation system.

Risk: Politics Can Be Bad Business

As good as Stagecoach is in operating the bus routes and the railway business, politics can also be detrimental to Stagecoach's business. The loss of the East Midland rail franchise and the West Coast rail franchise are prime examples of this.

The government had disqualified Stagecoach from re-bidding for these franchises after concerns were raised about its pension commitments. Bidders for these franchises were required to bear the full long-term risk of the pension plans, which Stagecoach declined to do.

After Stagecoach lost these franchises in which it had been operating for many years, it made the decision to exit the UK rail business.

Also, with a Covid-19 vaccine a long way off. There is a possibility of a second wave that will create more infections. This can cause the government to put a second lockdown on the economy, forcing all businesses including Stagecoach to shut down.

Conclusion: Worth Buying

Stagecoach clearly has the financial capacity to keep its business running so the pandemic and the recession is not an issue to them. This company has also shown its expertise in operating a smooth business as proven from its operational awards. The company clearly wants to grow and they have the platform to do it.

Its stock price is currently trading at one of its lowest points in history. I believe investors should buy its stock now in anticipation that it will go up again in the near future.

I'm bullish on Stagecoach.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.