Futures contracts over the next several months are indicating expectations of continued lower crude prices, highlighting the critical importance of the Chemical segment.

Exxon's Chemical segment has made up as much as 58.9% of net income during times of lower WTI prices.

When the price of crude oil takes a beating, it's natural for investors in oil & gas majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) to worry about the damages to this commodity business - and especially in the case with Exxon, the health of the dividend.

It's during times of price turmoil that the integrated features of the business need to step to the plate. As investors have seen with the bloodshed on non-diversified smaller energy plays, the negative impact of not being diversified can be devastating.

Yet, quietly, Exxon is one of the best diversified players in the industry. This has to do with the company's Chemical segment, which has historically carried the company's profits during tough commodity cycles, even with its relatively small size and earning power. Consider just how significant their Chemical products segment has been during the last period of turmoil (early 2016):

While the market for the petrochemicals sold in Exxon's Chemical segment has been struggling as of late, with COVID-19 not helping matters, there's still a similar flotation effect to the company's latest Q2 earnings due to the Chemical segment:

Compare the historical earnings figures over the last 5 years to the historical price of crude oil, as reported in XOM's financial statements:

Of course, there has been volatility through that time period, albeit on a smaller scale than what the first half of 2020 brought for a wide variety of geopolitical and macroeconomic reasons. As illustrated by this chart of WTI crude oil prices from macrotrends:

I'll leave the analysis of the impacts of crude prices and production, exploration, and refining to the specialists, but from the data it's very clear: how XOM weathers the rest of 2020 and any continued, substantial downwards pressure on the price of crude oil will depend, on no small part, to the performance of the chemical business and its industry. Exxon is without a doubt the dominant player in North America in its Chemical segment (plastics production), and it could prove to be a fantastic competitive advantage both during this crisis and over the very long term.

Exxon's Dominance in Plastics

As a long-term shareholder of Chemical producer Westlake Chemical (WLK), I've read and sifted through many annual reports from its competitors in the plastics and vinyls industry, and it's no small matter when I say that Exxon is the dominant producer in a particular plastic: Polyethylene (or PE). The company laid out recent production capacity statistics in their latest 10-K:

Compare their production capacity statistics (which is displayed here in millions of metric tons), with most of its major competitors in the North America segment.

You'll notice Chevron Phillips Chemical Company on there, which is a 50-50 joint venture between Chevron and Phillips 66 (PSX). Other competitors include LyondellBasell (LYB), and some not pictured, like Dow Inc. (DOW), Formosa Plastics, Sasol Ltd. (SSL), and Nova Chem.

Note: Dow Inc. claims to be #1 in polyethylene in "Polyethylene Capacity By Shareholder", which includes each shareholder's proportionate share of JV capacity (2018), but doesn't provide production capacity statistics in its 10-K, nor does it make the actual number clear in its investor presentation. That lends doubt to its real competitiveness in the North America market against large operations like ExxonMobil Chemical and Chevron Phillips Chemical.

The Polyethylene Industry - A Breakdown

Now, the PE industry is a fiercely competitive global industry with an endless amount of factors that contribute to the price of the commodity. I guess XOM has no problem adding this challenge to their belt, considering it's in their comfort zone by now with oil and gas. But they are the big player, so that comes with an inherent advantage. That's not their only competitive advantage, or even the main one, but more on that later.

Let's start with a breakdown of the PE industry so that we can understand why XOM's competitive advantages could translate. Some key terms to know:

KTA = kilotonnes per annum tonne = 1 metric ton = 1,000 kg American ton = 907.1847 kg



Olefins = Belong to hydrocarbons (from which petrochemicals are derived) Hydrocarbon examples Methane Ethane Propane Butane

Petrochemicals = chemical obtained by petroleum Ethylene Propeylene Benzene

Polymers = multiple molecules (like polyolefins)

Polyolefins = multiple olefins like, polyethylene



Polyethylene is one type of plastic that can be reshaped with heating. Another type, polyurethane, is rigid even with high heat and thus harder to recycle. But polyethylene has a wide range of end uses that touch almost every aspect of our daily lives, including (for starters)...

Plastic bags

Shrink wrap

Plastic films

Bottles

Though the prices of many plastics, chemicals and related materials has fluctuated, especially over the last several years, the long-term supply and demand dynamics appear to be favorable as countries around the world become more developed.

How PE is Made - Exxon's Competitive Advantage

This diagram summarizes nicely the path that creates the popular polyethylene, as well as the additional end uses for its raw material source, ethylene.

Really, the magic word for polyethylene is ethylene. Ethylene is the highest volume petrochemical globally, and is generally the highest component of cost associated with producing polyethylene. While sometimes higher ethylene costs can be passed onto customers depending on demand, having a vertical channel to control this cost through ethylene production is a major competitive advantage, and one that major businesses in this industry tout as their own.

However, ethylene production capacity statistics also show a general dominance for Exxon, again also in North America, where many top competitors are based:

Ethylene also seems to have a general upwards trend in both supply and demand over the long term globally, with continuous high operating rate percentages both historically and through the pandemic.

As reported in WLK's latest earnings presentation slides for its Industry Outlook (released 8/6/20):

"Robust demand in flexible packaging keeping polyethylene operating rates high"

Though prices were lower for the company in polyethylene in Q2, sales volumes were actually up, which bodes well for the other big producers like ExxonMobil Chemical and Chevron Phillips Chemical. This means that the Chemical segment should still have the ability to help Exxon's large, integrated company through this pandemic and through the lower crude prices. Though prices in WTI have rebounded from their cratering in the beginning half of the year, they still remain low on a 5-year basis, which means that Chemical will have to contribute a larger percentage to the company's overall bottom line.

Upcoming Risks

1. A Possible Joe Biden Carbon Tariff

From Joe Biden's website, he had the following (below) to say about carbon pollution. Not only does this have an obvious effect on Exxon's main businesses, it also is a big concern for plastics producers like the aforementioned companies in this discussion.

Biden’s Year One Legislative Agenda on Climate Change Establish an enforcement mechanism to achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050, including a target no later than the end of President Biden’s first term in 2025 to ensure we get to the finish line. This enforcement mechanism will be based on the principles that polluters must bear the full cost of the carbon pollution they are emitting and that our economy must achieve ambitious reductions in emissions economy-wide instead of having just a few sectors carry the burden of change. The enforcement mechanism will achieve clear, legally-binding emissions reductions with environmental integrity.

I won't speculate on what the impact will be precisely, as it's just too early to tell. Donald Trump has seemed to put less emphasis on a carbon penalty than Biden has publicly expressed, and Trump was upset with the EU over their new plans for a carbon tax. However, the recent COVID-19 crisis has put some of these discussions on the back burner for now, and should be kept in mind.

2. A Continued WTI Low Price Environment

Looking at futures contracts for WTI, traders don't seem to be pricing in a big recovery like they did earlier in the year (when the expiring oil future temporarily dipped negative, but contracts out in the months ahead had crude still in the mid-30s).

These futures prices for crude appear to show an expectation for a continuation of the price level in the low $40s, which just further highlights the importance of the plastics sector for Exxon, and particularly, polyethylene.

