Given this situation, I believe that they will continue sustaining their distributions and thus it should be no surprise that my very bullish rating is remaining.

The latest commentary from management indicates that they will not let sustaining their distributions get in the way of maintaining their financial health.

Introduction

When oil prices fell into the negative territory during the second quarter of 2020, it was a never before seen nightmare for many companies in the energy sector. Although Energy Transfer (ET) certainly found their operating environment tough, thankfully their highly diversified operations saved the day by helping them mitigate the impacts and thus allowing them to sustain their distributions amidst the turmoil.

Diversification

When thinking about companies or partnerships such as theirs, it can be tempting for investors to oversimplify them as a network of oil pipelines. After all, which commodity in the energy sector garners the most attention? Simple, oil. Although they do indeed transport oil, their operations also span across various other commodities such as natural gas and refined products, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their crude oil transportation and services business segment was their largest single contributor to their adjusted EBITDA during the second quarter of 2019, this has changed one year later as other segments picked up. It can be observed that their adjusted EBITDA decreased $387m or 13.70% year on year during the second quarter of 2020; however, $233m of this alone came from their crude oil transportation and services business segment, which saw a decrease of 30.98% year on year.

If their three strongest performing business segments did not exist, being NGL & Refined Products Transportation & Services, Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) and USAC, then their adjusted EBITDA would have decreased $447m or 23.23% year on year. This would have impacted their leverage and distribution coverage to a significantly greater extent and possibly even resulted in their distributions being reduced as they are already under pressure.

When looking ahead, operating conditions across virtually the entire energy sector have improved as many cities have eased their lockdowns and thus it feels that the worst has already passed. Although this is undoubtedly positive, investors should remain cautious given the continued new cases of Covid-19.

Commentary From Management

Whenever a distribution is under pressure, reviewing the way in which management speaks of their distribution is particularly interesting, with the quote below being the most relevant.

Clearly the investment-grade rating is very important. But I think it's also important to highlight the various levers we have to pull and the CapEx reductions that we announced today were obviously a big part of that. We're going to continue to work with the rating agencies. We're going to continue to work toward bringing our leverage down. And clearly the distributions are a topic when we discuss how to get the leverage down.”

- Energy Transfer Q2 2020 Conference Call.

Interpretation

Similar to central bank press releases, management at massive companies walk a fine line between not misrepresenting their intentions but at the same time when discussing something undesirable, not being too straightforward. Overall, their commentary was quite straightforward and what many investors would have expected even without listening to their conference call. Even though their leverage does not necessarily threaten their ability to remain a going concern, with a net debt-to-EBITDA floating around 5.00 it comes as no surprise that maintaining an investment-grade credit rating and thus reducing leverage is very important.

What is considerably more interesting is that they mentioned their distributions are discussed in conjunction to decreasing their leverage. This seems to indicate that the topic of reducing their distributions has clearly been flying around the board room at times, which is concerning for income investors and if nothing else, shows that their commitment to their distributions will not outlast their commitment to their financial health.

Distribution Coverage

Following this apparent commitment to their financial health and thus investment-grade credit rating, it stands to reason that their distribution coverage will be critical as a poorly covered distribution is obviously toxic to these goals. Due to the impact on their earnings from this downturn, their distribution coverage decreased to 1.54 or 154% for the second quarter of 2020, as per slide four of their second quarter of 2020 results presentation. Whilst this is still quite decent, it nonetheless is a material decrease from their usual distribution coverage that pushes near 2.00 or 200%.

Anyone familiar with my analysis will know that I prefer assessing distribution coverage with free cash flow rather than distributable cash flow, while the former provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the latter ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

The difference during the first half of 2020 is quite stark with their capital expenditure of $2.892b only leaving $243m of free cash flow versus their $1.584b of distribution payments, as the financial statement included below displays. This leaves their distribution coverage at only 15.34% and it should also be noted that this excludes the various other miscellaneous cash expenses that outrank distributions, such as distributions to non-controlling interests of $852m, which effectively push their free cash flow into negative territory.

Image Source: Energy Transfer’s Q2 2020 10-Q SEC Filing.

Thankfully, the era of their relatively high capital expenditure is quickly approaching its end due to their continued forecast capital expenditure reductions, as the table included below displays. It can be observed that starting 2021 they are forecasting to produce free cash flow after distributions, which is a massive and fundamental change in their funding dynamics. Given this situation, I see no reason for them not to sustain their distributions in order to reduce their leverage when they should be capable of achieving both in tandem in only a few months.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Second Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

Conclusion

Whilst no one can see inside the minds of their management team, it seems reasonable to assume that if they were seeking any reason to reduce their distributions, they would have already done so by now. There are not many companies or partnerships left in the energy sector who have not already taken this decision and thus given their clear path towards being completely self-funding. I believe that they will sustain their distributions barring another massive downturn. Given this belief, it should come as little surprise that I will be maintaining my very bullish rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.