We like following IAA (IAA). We believe IAA has an excellent business model protected by barriers to entry, in an industry dominated by them and Copart (CPRT).

In hindsight, we made a mistake of omission by not pulling the trigger when its stock price saw a steep decline during the market sell-off. We wrote an article in March expressing our opinion, believing that the company was trading at fair value, but we insisted on a bigger margin of safety which had us wait for $15 a share (a 50% discount to our fair value estimate). We were clearly wrong, and fear stopped us from acquiring shares in an excellent business at fair multiples. Barring another wave in COVID infections, there might not be many opportunities like the one we missed.

With that said, the business has been impacted by COVID-19 as stay-at-home mandates significantly lowered miles driven, a key macroeconomic metric for IAA. Fewer miles driven decreases the number of traffic accidents, lowering the volume of cars IAA can put up for auction. The effect of COVID-19 decreased the number of miles driven by 30% from pre-COVID levels by mid-May. However, miles driven have rebounded to approximately flat by the end of their second quarter, as economies started reopening.

Although IAA and Copart share a duopoly in the salvage market, investors are more likely to pay a premium for Copart, which we believe comes from Copart’s land ownership of their yards and their online-only business model. IAA, on the other hand, chose the leasing path. That said, they are closing the gap with their online business model. The company announced during their second-quarter conference call, the transition to a 100% online model:

"In early April, we completed the accelerated rollout to digital-only auctions and eliminated physical auctions in the U.S. The associated cost benefits from shifting to a fully online model are flowing through our financial results as we have reduced costs associated with the physical auction." – Q2 call

In our previous article, we were estimating IAA’s intrinsic value at $25 per share. We were assuming a decline in earnings of 50%, which in hindsight was very pessimistic, coupled with a 5% growth rate and a cost of capital of 8%. Today, applying the same growth and cost of capital assumptions, but using analysts’ EPS for 2020 of 1.33, we estimate a fair value of $44 per share. With shares recently trading at $46, we believe IAA is fairly priced.

Higher revenue-per-vehicle. Sequential improvement as economies reopened

IAA reported second-quarter results a few days ago. The company posted net sales of $297M, down 19% compared to their prior-year period but beating the consensus estimate by $40M. IAA also reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.27, beating analysts’ expectations by $0.11.

While IAA’s second-quarter results were heavily impacted by COVID-19, the company saw a stronger than anticipated rebound in key operating metrics. For example, while revenues were impacted by lower sales volumes of 28.8% for the quarter, the company saw a higher revenue-per-vehicle metric due to improving demand and more limited supply. Higher proceeds per vehicle were also increased due to higher penetration of online sales and an enhanced online auction digital platform:

"Revenue per unit continued to increase gradually for the remainder of the quarter, reaching new record levels in the second half of the quarter." – Q2 call

That said, management feels that once supply comes back to the market as economies fully reopen, revenue-per-vehicle should decrease to more normalized levels:

"And revenue per unit trends have remained consistent versus our Q2 exit rate. While this is encouraging it is hard to determine the duration of the elevated revenue per unit levels as we would expect that as supply returns, these strong revenue per unit trends may moderate." – Q2 call

Along with higher miles driven, the company also saw an improvement in assignment volumes consistent with the positive correlation with miles driven, with volumes up 35% from the trough in the back half of May and gradually increasing, ending the quarter less than 15% from pre-COVID levels.

IAA’s growth pillars for margin expansion showing good progress

IAA’s transition to a digital-only auction model helped the company sustain gross margins, considering the heavy drop in volumes experienced during the quarter. For their second quarter, gross margins decreased by only 30 basis points compared to their prior-year period.

One of the most important drivers in their margin expansion plan is the implementation of their Buyer Digital Transformation (BDT). During their second quarter, the company completed a milestone by rolling out to digital-only auctions, eliminating their physical auctions in the U.S. The company stated in their conference call that by operating an online auction platform, they would save day labor costs and auctioneer expense fees while generating online fees from these digital sales. In their Q4 investor presentation, the company estimates this new online initiative should add around $42M to $48M in run-rate benefits to adjusted EBITDA by 2024:

Adding to their BDT plan was the introduction of 360 View in Canada (which gives bidders a complete 360 digital view of the car they are interested in), and the introduction of Seller Portal and Vision Salvage Management System in the U.K.

Regarding progress on their other three initiatives for margin expansion, the company announced route optimization for towing areas and 2 land purchases, while expanding several branches to provide additional capacity and support growth:

"We are already seeing some early progress in the towing area through implementing improved route optimization in several locations. We've also continued to strengthen our real estate portfolio and have taken advantage of the flexibility we now have as an independent stand-alone company. We recently completed 2 land acquisitions. We've also expanded several more branches during the quarter." – Q2 call

It would also be one year since the company increased prices, which they implemented back in July of 2019. Overall, the company is executing on its plan, which, from the slide above, they are expecting around $113M at the mid-point in run-rate adjusted EBITDA benefits.

The Bottom Line

IAA finished their second quarter with $187M in cash and available liquidity of $542M, which we believe should be enough to weather the storm, that is, assuming recent trends in higher miles driven continue throughout the rest of their year.

That said, with slightly better visibility into current trends after their second-quarter earnings call, we believe a 50% drop in earnings like we previously thought looks way too pessimistic. Currently, analysts are expecting EPS for IAA as follows:

If we assume IAA can grow earnings by 5% and use a cost of capital of 8%, we estimate IAA’s intrinsic value at $44 per share using the consensus of $1.33 in EPS for 2020. With shares trading at $47 per share, we believe shares are currently fairly valued.

However, there is still uncertainty about the long-term impacts of COVID-19. We believe the biggest uncertainty right now, as it relates to IAA, revolves around the work-from-home trend. If such a trend becomes the new norm, then a decrease in people commuting to work is going to decrease miles driven, and fewer miles driven would decrease the number of traffic accidents, not a good sign for IAA.

We’ve been following companies such as Herman Miller (MLHR), and from their conference call, they believe a more “hybrid” option is on the table, meaning workers would split their time between work-from-home and going to the office.

This uncertainty requires us to wait for a margin of safety. We are therefore keeping our neutral opinion on the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.