All of its businesses look set to have a good 2021, although significant uncertainty remains on the macro front.

However, there are no 200 Lean sales expected in Q3, so this quarter will fall back quite a bit.

The company produced surprising Q2 results on the unexpected sale of two 200 Lean systems, and management has gotten more optimistic about the year.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had a surprisingly good quarter despite some pandemic headwinds, even producing a GAAP profit and positive cash flow. Once these headwinds subside, we think there is further upside for next year.

The company has two segments:

TFE (Thin film)

Photonics

The thin film segment consists of several different businesses, of which the hard disk business generates most revenues. There is a split provided in the 10-Q of this segment, which shows that almost all of the revenues are generated by the HDD (hard disk) business:

Hard disk business

It might be surprising that hard disks are still a pretty good business with demand still growing despite the inexorable growth of flash-based multilayer SSDs, which are getting ever cheaper and keep on increasing their capacities.

But that is simply a fact, and with Intevac selling its 200 Lean systems to the industry which is still expanding, it is creating a nice business of systems, upgrades, spare parts and services.

The company managed to shift two of its systems in Q2, which is where most of the upside of the quarter resided. The company holds a 65% market share; it's the clear market leader here.

It's mostly the nearline storage market where the increased demand is coming from. This is a blend of quick access and archiving solutions used in datacenters, both public and corporate ones. From the Stifel June 2020 presentation:

Q1 saw record shipments and that momentum continued in Q2, and sooner or later, the industry needs new capacity (or the company's unique model upgrades). From the June company presentation:

With the present expansion of the industry, management has calculated it can ship another 11 200 Lean systems between 2021 and 2023. But even a 3% faster expansion rate (from the current 8% to 11%) can double that, but it would take a sustained uptick in demand for companies to actually start adding to existing capacity.

That is happening, but not yet long enough, and there are plenty of uncertainties remaining for the sector so we can't take things for granted here.

For the rest of the year, the news isn't so good as it's unlikely the company will ship new systems this year, even if its supplies, service and module business keeps on generating income.

VERTEX

The company's protective, decorative and anti-reflective coatings business, VERTEX, is used to put protective and/or decorative display covers, mostly for handsets. From the Stifel June 2020 presentation:

The company mostly works with glass suppliers to the handset makers, and there is a lot of potential business in sight (Q2CC):

We continue to be engaged in projects with top five handset OEMs in multiple stages of maturity at this Tier 1 cover glass manufacturer, with particular focus on the design that is closest to a production order decision.

There are two evaluation programs ongoing that could generate substantial revenues, but both are facing some pandemic-related delays. The first project was amended to stretch out and the second project has run into problems due to shipping the system from Singapore to China.

Since that impasse is persisting, management has decided to retool the system and ship it to another customer which could move more quickly to installation and production.

The delays in shipping their Diamond Dog screen protectors (using a diamond clad coating to create unmatched protection at a low price point of $29.99) are mostly gone so this will hit the markets (it's a retail-oriented product) and the company has started marketing it. And it's not just the protectors themselves that management has in mind here (Q2CC, our emphasis):

The primary objective behind this direct-to-consumer project is to create industry and customer awareness of our DiamondClad coatings capability to accelerate DiamondClad demo activity and to drive demand for VERTEX Marathon systems.

MATRIX

This is the company's advanced semiconductor packaging solution, which is another segment experiencing delays, in this case by travel restrictions in both China and Europe with evaluation projects still ongoing, but revenues are still very much expected for next year.

ENERGi

The company's solar cell coating business was also affected by pandemic-induced delays by approximately six months for a large project in China, so this is likely to be more of a 2021 story with the first orders expected towards the end of 2020.

Photonics

From the 10-Q:

Its photonics business isn't affected by the pandemic as it's mostly based on US Army projects, especially the IVAS program (night vision for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and ground soldier helmets), but also the EVA (advanced visual acuity) program and the Apache program. From the Stifel June 2020 presentation:

The company has just delivered its first CMOS-based cameras for the IVAS program, but this is all still in the evaluation phase with production levels not expected before 2021.

The company is already at its second iteration, the ISIE-19 sensors, its highest-performing night vision sensors, which have been shipped to the labs for evaluation and will also be included for the F-35 helmet development program.

The upshot is that things are going well here with the programs giving years of visibility and implementation going faster, resulting in deliveries being at the higher end of expectations.

Pandemic

The pandemic clearly has had a negative impact slowing projects and evaluations down in the VERTEX, MATRIX and ENERGi lines (Q2CC):

International air travel is an important component of our operation and the inability to travel continues to be a hindrance in our ongoing TFE system evaluation programs, each of which requires timely and close collaboration... These programs have certainly been delayed and are moving slower than they would in a pre-COVID environment.

But it's basically a stretching out of its business; no cancellations have been recorded and are not expected. Insofar as it has boosted the datacenter business, it has produced a favorable background for the hard disk business.

Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

Both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.06, much better than the expected loss of $0.13 due to a huge revenue beat of $11.44M as a result of selling two 200 Lean systems which came in a little unexpected.

Guidance

Management has become more optimistic since the Q1CC with photonics ramping faster than expected and its hard drive business remaining solid. Management now believes it can be at breakeven or a slight profit for the year and generating cash for the year as well, adding to the $2M that its cash balance increased in H1.

The company has $69M in backlog, $54.4M of which in photonics and $14.6M in HDD.

Without selling 200 Lean systems, Q3 guidance is a quite bit weaker though, with revenue between $21M and $22M, GM at 40% and 41%, operating expenses at $9.5M, and an EPS loss of $0.02-$0.04.

Here is what management sees as a longer-term opportunity from the different segments. From the Stifel June 2020 presentation:

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margins are always a bit variable around 40% depending on the exact product mix. Operating costs were kept constant at $9.3M, which boosted operating margins.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company is starting to produce meaningful amounts of cash ($2.4M of operational cash in the quarter; $1.7M free cash flow), and it already has a very solid balance sheet with $44.8M at the end of Q2, which is $1.89 per share. There has been dilution, but fairly modest:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation is roughly what we would expect. Analysts expect only marginal profitability this year with EPS at $0.01, rising to $0.24 for next year.

Conclusion

While Q2 results came in significantly better than expected, this remains very much a 2021 story with the possibilities in basically all its businesses to increase meaningfully.

The VERTEX, MATRIX and ENERGi lines could start to generate meaningful revenue next year, and when those military programs start to order production quantities, this would add up pretty quickly as well.

Unless there is a considerable slowdown in the growth of the HDD market, the industry will need to add to capacity sooner rather than later, which could also produce meaningful upside for the company.

Yet nothing of this is imminent, so we don't expect all that much immediate upside for the shares. Given the macro climate and the fact that the company operates in the capital goods sector, considerable uncertainties remain though. This remains an interesting, long-term growth story to follow.

The company has an ironclad balance sheet and will be able to weather almost any storm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.