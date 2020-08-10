Bausch Health (BHC) has become a relatively easy to understand company compared to its days as Valeant. Oddly, despite settling many of the problems that constituted the bear case, the share price remains flat, and the enterprise value has declined. Management is now taking decisive action to create value; spinning off its crown-jewel eye-care business. Should this spin-off sell for a multiple close to its peer group than Bausch currently does, it'd bring the company's debt into a safe long-term range. Bausch trading at <2x 2019 EBITDA means any multiple revision can generate massive returns for investors.

Bausch is continually improving the investment thesis

Data by YCharts

As Bausch's share price has largely stagnated since its 2016 implosion, management has done a valiant (pun-intended) job of paying down long-term debt and disposition of assets, while managing to grow EBITDA and maintaining cash flows.

With Bausch Health generating ~$1.5bn of free cash flow annually over the past few years, it has used the majority of this to pay down debts. Bausch has paid down ~1/4 of its debt since 2016 (standing at $24bn as of writing). This is of utmost importance, as the company currently spends ~$1.6bn annually servicing its debt, or almost half of its ~$3.5bn EBTIDA. The company has shown cash from operations will be sufficient to take debt down to a reasonable level in the coming years, but the share price has not reacted to any major extent.

Data by YCharts

Bausch Health is matching the NYSE annualized returns over the past few years since Joe Papa has taken the helm, but this is on the heels of a >90% drop from Valeant's peak.

Hypothetically, with the ~$4.3bn of debt repayments (derived from free cash flow generation, excluding asset sales) made since early 2017, Bausch should have seen some of that gained via increased market cap. Given Bausch's extreme leverage, $4.3bn is only ~14% of enterprise value but represents 2/3rds of their current market cap, or a $12/ share in capital appreciation. However, Bausch remains within the same trading range its been in since 2017.

Why an eye-care spin-off makes sense

Bausch Health management alluded to the valuation disconnect between Bausch and Lomb compared to Alcon (ALC) or Cooper Companies (COO) as early as Q1 2019:

Paul Herendeen Yes. If I might, Joe, I want to follow on, on that because there are a lot of questions out there, now that there's some information out on Alcon, and trying to compare that to our B + L international segment. And I'd encourage you to do as Joe said is, it does appear to be somewhat of a valuation disconnect between the way people think about our business versus the way they think about Alcon. There are reasons for that, and that’s as I say is why there are markets people value things in a different way. But I'd just point out, we -- our segment presentation and you look at our -- in the quarter for example our adjusted -- I'm going to go EBITA, I said I wouldn't say EBITA again, but I'm going to. EBITA as a percentage of revenue was circa 27% in the quarter. And you compare that to I believe that the last full year that Alcon reported, I think it were something like 17%. Now, those numbers are not 100% comparable because they necessarily have corporate allocations and things that you have to have in place to be a standalone company. And what I would suggest as a financial analyst myself, I look at our business and I say there's probably $20 million -- if we're looking at the quarter now, there's probably 20, low $20 million type G&A that ought to be allocated to this business if we're standalone beyond what we see in our quarterly results for the segment; there is probably $50 million of our unallocated -- total R&D. So, total R&D would be more likely 18 that you see, plus another 50. And if you’d put those two things in place, it’s like we have an EBITA margin in our business of about 20. I think, we called it out on the call earlier today, our business is growing nicely now that we've put a very solid team in place. And we think that the results for this segment may be a little bit under -- little bit underappreciated. This is a very, very good business.

- Bausch Health Q1 2019 conference call transcript | Seeking Alpha

Bausch and Lomb as an independent company should have a ~20% EBITDA margin (after accounting for additional G&A expense as an independent company), which is roughly in-line with Alcon, and what Bausch Health's CFO has alluded to.

Bausch and Lomb generated $4.74bn in revenue in FY 2019. Assuming a 20% EBIT margin gives $950mm in EBIT.

Alcon generated ~$7.4 in revenues in FY 2019, had identical 3% revenue growth to Bausch and Lomb, and trades with a $29.6bn market cap and $3.8bn in debt (EV of $32.8bn). Alcon's EBIT margin was 17.1%

At first glance, it seems simple enough to say: Alcon trades at an EV/2019 EBIT of 26 (EBIT of $1.31bn). Bausch and Lomb has better margins, and if it is spun off with a conservative debt profile, it seems plausible it could trade in line with that. Assuming Bausch and Lomb are spun off with $3bn in debt (which would likely have significantly better terms than notes held by Bausch Health) would provide a $26bn EV ($23bn in equity value +3bn in debt) using Alcon valuation metrics.

However, Seeking Alpha contributor Random Itinerant raised an interesting point:

By the way, one thing that everyone has missed/ got wrong, including prominent analysts who have been commenting on this, is that B+L is not a direct comparable to Alcon. So Alcon's ebitda multiple of 18x or whatever it is does not directly apply for valuing B+L. The reason (as I have already pointed out a number of times in these threads, but without it being noted) is that a major part of B+L is its eye drug unit "Global Ophthomology Rx". Alcon does not have a corresponding unit to this. The ebitda valuation multiple for this eye drug business would be a specialty pharma multiple, something like 8-10x, which is much lower than the ~18x multiple that Alcon and Cooper have.

While my numbers are a little different as I'm using EBIT for these businesses rather than EBITDA, but I agree with their conclusion. The spec pharma component of Bausch and Lomb will not be rewarded with the same multiple as Alcon. This can be discussed at length in another article, but drugs face a myriad of competitive pressures (e.g. patent life and generic competition) that contact lenses and OTC products don't.

While I have not been able to see Bausch Health break down revenues in Bausch and Lomb by segment (this should come in future quarters before the spin-off), my correspondence with Bausch Health IR noted roughly 1/3rd of the business is related to eye drugs. Ascribing a $350mm discount to the ~$315mm of EBIT we presume to be generated by eye drugs, and $635 yields a $22bn EV and $19bn equity value (now ascribing a more conservative 19x EBIT multiple across the business

As a starting point, we can assume Bausch could off-load $3bn of debt, have a business with a $20bn market cap, but shed $950mm of their fastest-growing EBIT.

I'm sure some will take issue with the high valuation being ascribed to Bausch and Lomb, but this is with applying a discount to both Alcon and The Cooper Company, the company's two closest publicly traded peers. This is illustrating why it makes so much sense to spin this business off, they're getting extremely frothy valuations by Mr. Market right now.

Data by YCharts

Note: Alcon and Cooper both trade with >20x EV/EBITDA multiples.

Pro-forma Bausch Health without eye-care

Where things get interesting is that Bausch could hypothetically, IPO Bausch and Lomb, sell 50% of the business for $10bn (let's say $9bn after costs), offload $3bn of debt onto the eye-care company, and clear $12bn in net debt from Bausch Health's balance sheet, and only lose $950mm in EBIT generation for that trade. Say Bausch Health is left generating $2.2bn in EBITDA (assuming $1.3bn less EBITDA generation post the disposition of Bausch and Lomb), the company would be left with $12bn of debt or 5.5x debt to EBITDA.

Even barely leveraging Bausch and Lomb and maintaining an equity stake in the company allows for deleveraging, while maintaining a 50% stake in Bausch and Lomb equity with a hypothetical value of $9.5bn. If Bausch Health were to completely divest its shares of Bausch and Lomb, their debt could shrink to ~$2.5bn or ~1x EBITDA pro forma.

There are tax and financial implications that I don't pretend to have a complete grasp on, and whether Bausch Health wants to entirely dispose of Bausch and Lomb remains a question, but the point should stand Bausch Health will no longer be a highly leveraged company if it sells a reasonable percentage of its eye-care business.

What's $2.2bn of EBITDA worth with no debt?

Bausch Health has the potential to become a cash printing machine with a cleaned-up balance sheet. While the company has been generating plenty of cash for the past few years, it's been dedicated to paying down the gigantic debt pile the company finds itself trapped under.

With debt servicing costs shrinking from $1.6bn towards the ballpark of a couple hundred million, the company can begin an aggressive buy-back and being a dividend.

I believe Joe Papa's claims of heavy investment in R&D was also somewhat of a facade (even in 2019, R&D only represented 6% of revenue, compared to 20%+ with many of Bausch Health's peers). With plenty of free cash being generated Pro-forma, Bausch can begin to dedicate more to R&D and (dare I say) acquisitions.

With a $6.4bn market cap, and $2.5bn of debt assuming a complete disposition of Bausch and Lomb, that's an $8.9bn enterprise value at $18/share. Merck (MRK) has a 13.2 EV/EBITDA, J&J (JNJ) has a ratio of 17.3, Gilead (GILD) (who with steep revenue declines I wouldn't argue is comparable) has a ratio of 9. Taking the middle of the range, Merck's 13.2, gives a $29bn EV for Pro-forma Bausch Health, or a $26.5bn market cap. Divide that by 352mm shares out, that's $82.5 per share... At $18/ share as of writing, there is an extremely large margin of safety for:

The realized sale price of Bausch and Lomb to be lower than calculated. Tax implications of the spin-out by Bausch Health. Degradation of EBITDA further than my assumptions at Bausch Health. Degradation of EBITDA below FY2019 levels medium term in a COVID-19-impaired world.

Conclusion

The initial market hysteria (up 30% pre-market on the announcement) was right on this one. Bausch Health trades at a gigantic discount to its peers in not only eye-care but also spec pharma. Nobody wants this business with such extreme leverage, regardless of the quality of the underlying businesses or management efforts. I've been adding aggressively on the drop Aug 7th, and will continue to dollar-cost average.

