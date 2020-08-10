Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Merger Activity Kicks Into High Gear

Merger activity remained steady last week with four new deals announced and none of the forty-two active deals reaching completion.

After months of muted activity on the M&A front due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is interesting to see a steady increase in the number of new deals announced in the second half of this year. With digital healthcare evolving in the world of medicine, we witnessed the largest digital health deal last week, when Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) announced their merger. More than 90% of the deal consideration in this cash plus stock deal is in stock. Teladoc shareholders will own 58% of the combined company after the merger. The combination of these two companies will create a significant entity in the field of virtual care and telemedicine.

The market did not look kindly to this $18.5 billion deal (when announced) and both stocks dropped immediately. The weakness continued for the rest of the week and both companies dropped double-digits last week as you can see from the chart below. Both companies were trading at extreme valuations before the deal was announced and maybe this announcement took the momentum out of both stocks.

Livongo and Teladoc Post Merger Performance

Another significant deal announced last week was the merger of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA). We had added GLIBA to our list of potential deals on June 29, 2020.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between July 31, 2020, and August 7, 2020.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType CNXM 9.66 CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) 11.09 1.03% -5.22% 6.25% All Stock QGEN 47.31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 414.33 3.91% -0.59% 4.50% All Cash LVGO 120.88 Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) 193.72 4.25% 0.00% 4.25% Cash Plus Stock VAR 173.82 Siemens Healthineers AG OTC:SEMHF) 2.12% 0.00% 2.12% All Cash GILT 5.75 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) 17.56 50.60% 53.19% -2.59% Cash Plus Stock GRUB 75.01 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF) 106.7 -4.55% -0.89% -3.66% All Stock DLPH 16.6 BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) 38.91 0.96% 5.16% -4.20% All Stock ONDK 1.75 Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) 18 1.49% 9.61% -8.12% Cash Plus Stock GNW 2.35 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. OTC:HHRBF) 131.06% 166.18% -35.12% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 88 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 13 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 26 Stock Deals 11 Stock & Cash Deals 4 Special Conditions 1 Total Number of Pending Deals 42 Aggregate Deal Consideration $627.39 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $4.17 09/30/2020 166.19% 1189.38% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $2.35 09/30/2020 131.06% 938.01% GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. $8.66 $5.75 10/31/2021 50.60% 41.32% MJCO 07/20/2020 Thoma Bravo, L.P. (N/A) $16.00 $13.09 12/31/2020 22.23% 56.74% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $3.9850 10/27/2020 14.93% 69.87% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC $7.35 $6.47 09/30/2020 13.60% 97.34% BREW 11/12/2019 Anheuser-Busch (N/A) $16.50 $14.92 12/31/2020 10.59% 27.03% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $124.82 09/30/2020 8.16% 58.37% INWK 07/16/2020 HH Global Group Limited (N/A) $3.00 $2.81 12/31/2020 6.76% 17.26% MXIM 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI $73.28 $68.69 06/30/2021 6.68% 7.53%

The aggregate deal consideration increased to $627.39 billion last week as a result of the four new deals being announced.

