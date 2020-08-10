Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Merger Activity Kicks Into High Gear

Merger activity remained steady last week with four new deals announced.
The merger of Livongo Health (LVGO) and Teladoc Health (TDOC).
The merger of GCI Liberty (GLIBA) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).
Merger activity remained steady last week with four new deals announced and none of the forty-two active deals reaching completion.
After months of muted activity on the M&A front due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is interesting to see a steady increase in the number of new deals announced in the second half of this year. With digital healthcare evolving in the world of medicine, we witnessed the largest digital health deal last week, when Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) announced their merger. More than 90% of the deal consideration in this cash plus stock deal is in stock. Teladoc shareholders will own 58% of the combined company after the merger. The combination of these two companies will create a significant entity in the field of virtual care and telemedicine.
The market did not look kindly to this $18.5 billion deal (when announced) and both stocks dropped immediately. The weakness continued for the rest of the week and both companies dropped double-digits last week as you can see from the chart below. Both companies were trading at extreme valuations before the deal was announced and maybe this announcement took the momentum out of both stocks.
Livongo and Teladoc Post Merger Performance
Another significant deal announced last week was the merger of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA). We had added GLIBA to our list of potential deals on June 29, 2020.
Weekly Spread Changes:
The table below shows weekly spread changes between July 31, 2020, and August 7, 2020.
|Symbol
|Quote
|AcquiringCompany
|AcquiringCompany Quote
|CurrentSpread
|Last WeekSpread
|Spread ChangeWeekly
|DealType
|CNXM
|9.66
|CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)
|11.09
|1.03%
|-5.22%
|6.25%
|All Stock
|QGEN
|47.31
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)
|414.33
|3.91%
|-0.59%
|4.50%
|All Cash
|LVGO
|120.88
|Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)
|193.72
|4.25%
|0.00%
|4.25%
|Cash Plus Stock
|VAR
|173.82
|Siemens Healthineers AG (OTC:SEMHF)
|2.12%
|0.00%
|2.12%
|All Cash
|GILT
|5.75
|Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)
|17.56
|50.60%
|53.19%
|-2.59%
|Cash Plus Stock
|GRUB
|75.01
|Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF)
|106.7
|-4.55%
|-0.89%
|-3.66%
|All Stock
|DLPH
|16.6
|BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)
|38.91
|0.96%
|5.16%
|-4.20%
|All Stock
|ONDK
|1.75
|Enova International, Inc. (ENVA)
|18
|1.49%
|9.61%
|-8.12%
|Cash Plus Stock
|GNW
|2.35
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC:HHRBF)
|131.06%
|166.18%
|-35.12%
|All Cash
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020
|88
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020
|13
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|26
|Stock Deals
|11
|Stock & Cash Deals
|4
|Special Conditions
|1
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|42
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$627.39 billion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) by NexPoint Advisors for $900 million or $17.30 per share in cash.
- The merger of Livongo Health and Teladoc Health for $18.5 billion in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Livongo will be exchanged for 0.5920x shares of Teladoc Health plus cash consideration of $11.33 for each Livongo share.
- The merger of GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband Corporation for $11.53 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement:
· Each holder of GLIBA will receive 0.580 of a share of LBRDK
· Each holder of GLIBB will receive 0.580 of a share of LBRDB
· Each holder of GLIBP will receive one share of Liberty Broadband Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (with mirror terms to the current GLIBP)
· Cash to be issued in lieu of fractional shares
We added GLIBA as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on June 29, 2020, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $67.05.
- The merger of Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) for $1.73 billion in a cash or stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Sirius Group shareholders will have the ability to elect one of three options as consideration for each of their shares: 1) $9.50 in cash per share; 2) 0.743 of a Third Point Re share and a two-year Contingent Value Right (CVR) which, taken together, guarantee that on the second anniversary of the closing date, the electing shareholders will have received equity and cash of at least $13.73 per share; or, 3) an aggregate of $0.905 in cash, a fraction of a Third Point Re common share, a fraction of a Series A Preference Share of Third Point Re, 0.190 of a 5-year warrant issued by Third Point Re, and $0.905 aggregate principal amount of an upside share instrument issued by Third Point Re. Given the complexity of this deal, we are treating this as a "special conditions" deal worth $9.50 per share.
Deal Updates:
- August 4, 2020: According to Reuters, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) unit Google's bid to take on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in the wearable technology market by buying Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) hit a hurdle as EU antitrust regulators launched an investigation into the $2.1 billion deal.
- On August 4, 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) granted early termination of the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act with respect to the acquisition of GlobalSCAPE (NYSEMKT:GSB) by HelpSystems.
- On August 4, 2020, the Federal Trade Commission ranted early termination of the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act with respect to the acquisition of Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) by Madison Dearborn Partners.
- On August 8, 2020, Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) announced that it has signed an amended definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Under the amendment, Thoma Bravo will acquire all of Majesco’s outstanding shares for $16.00 per share.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|CDOR
|07/22/2019
|NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A)
|$11.10
|$4.17
|09/30/2020
|166.19%
|1189.38%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$2.35
|09/30/2020
|131.06%
|938.01%
|GILT
|01/29/2020
|Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
|$8.66
|$5.75
|10/31/2021
|50.60%
|41.32%
|MJCO
|07/20/2020
|Thoma Bravo, L.P. (N/A)
|$16.00
|$13.09
|12/31/2020
|22.23%
|56.74%
|CETV
|10/27/2019
|PPF Group N.V. (N/A)
|$4.58
|$3.9850
|10/27/2020
|14.93%
|69.87%
|FIT
|11/01/2019
|Google LLC
|$7.35
|$6.47
|09/30/2020
|13.60%
|97.34%
|BREW
|11/12/2019
|Anheuser-Busch (N/A)
|$16.50
|$14.92
|12/31/2020
|10.59%
|27.03%
|TIF
|11/25/2019
|LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY)
|$135.00
|$124.82
|09/30/2020
|8.16%
|58.37%
|INWK
|07/16/2020
|HH Global Group Limited (N/A)
|$3.00
|$2.81
|12/31/2020
|6.76%
|17.26%
|MXIM
|07/13/2020
|Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)
|$73.28
|$68.69
|06/30/2021
|6.68%
|7.53%
The aggregate deal consideration increased to $627.39 billion last week as a result of the four new deals being announced.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.