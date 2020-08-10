However, as investors already expected this, the stock was up nicely last week as the company remains in a somewhat stable position.

One of the most interesting REITs on the market just reported its quarterly earnings. The upscale room focused hotel REIT Apple Hospitality (APLE) reported one of the worst quarters a REIT investor will witness in his/her career as shelter in place orders and the following recession did a number on the company's occupancy rates and pricing. Nonetheless, it is starting to look like the stock is bottoming, which could be a big deal for investors with a long time horizon. However, it's key that positions are kept small to account for the elevated risks and volatility that comes with it.

Source: Apple Hospitality

Here's What Happened In Q2

The second quarter was ugly. So ugly that it will, without a doubt, mark the lows and improve significantly from this point on.

In the second quarter, Apple Hospitality generated adjusted EBITDAre worth -$5.3 million. Note that EBITDAre measures net income adjusted for interest expenses, income tax, depreciation, and amortization, as well as impairment write-downs on real estate and gains or losses from the disposition of property. This loss is a significant decline from a $126.5 million profit in the prior-year quarter.

In the case of Apple Hospitality, and all of its peers, weakness started all the way at the top as occupancy rates dropped significantly. In the second quarter, the comparable occupancy rate was 28.2%. That's down from 81.4% in the prior-year quarter. The comparable average daily rate (ADR) declined from $142.01 in Q2 of 2019 to $100.76. Based on the occupancy rate and ADR, the RevPAR (revenue per available room) declined from $115.73 in the prior-year quarter to $28.44. This number is the result of the occupancy rate multiplied by the ADR. Basically, you could have a very high ADR but a very low RevPAR because only a small percentage of rooms have actually been occupied. Unfortunately, this was the case in the second quarter. The occupancy rate trend throughout the second quarter can be seen below. In April, during the lockdown, the company saw a rate below 20%, which improved to 28.6% as soon as the lockdown eased a bit in May. This number has further improved to 38.2% in June. This has led to a positive adjusted Hotel EBITDA in May, and a further acceleration in June to $8.1 million.

Source: Apple Hospitality Q2/2020 Earnings Release

The good news continues as the company reported an occupancy rate of approximately 45% in July. By the end of the month of July, which is the third fiscal quarter, half of the company's hotels had occupancy rates of more than 50%. Only 6% of hotels had an occupancy rate of less than 15%.

Unfortunately, the improvements at the end of the quarter were unable to support the bottom line as adjusted EBITDAre already showed. Second-quarter net income was down from a $62.1 million profit in the prior-year quarter to a loss of $78.2 million in Q2 of 2020. On a per-share basis, this means a decline from a $0.28 profit to $0.35 loss. Adjusted funds from operations took a hit as well as a prior-year quarter value of $110.2 million turned into an FFO outflow of $24.0 million. On a per-share basis, this translates to a reduction from $0.49 to -$0.11. As expected, the distributions paid (dividends) fell from $67.2 million to zero as the company's main focus is on the preservation of capital in these uncertain times. The number of weighted common shares outstanding declined by roughly 500 thousand to 223.3 million.

With that said, let's take a look at the company's liquidity. First and foremost, the company's interest coverage ratios all turned negative as EBITDAre fell by more than 100% in the second quarter. Furthermore, at the end of the second quarter, the company had roughly $1.6 billion of total debt with a combined weighted-average interest rate of approximately 3.8%. Cash on hand was roughly $156 million with $225 million available under its revolving credit facility. Total liabilities are valued at 38% of total assets. This is down from 39.8% in the first quarter and a satisfying number. Current assets cover 194% of current liabilities.

One of the ways the company is preserving cash is by selling hotels under contract. In June, the company entered into a contract for the sale of its Homewood Suites by Hilton in Memphis TN for a gross sales price of $9 million. The company also terminated the contract to purchase the planned Courtyard by Marriott valued at roughly $49 million. Apple Hospitality also entered into amendments to its unsecured credit facilities to suspend its financial covenants until June 30, 2021, and modify the calculations for the following year. According to the 8-K, "The Amendment suspends the testing of the company's existing financial covenants under the Credit Agreement until the data the compliance certificate is required to be delivered for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021".

Takeaway

Thanks to a somewhat better than expected earnings release, Apple Hospitality's stock price soared roughly 9% last week. Unfortunately, the stock is still down 41% since the start of the year after being in a steady decline due to an oversupply of hotel rooms. Right now, that's not an issue anymore as it is all about returning to normality. Personally, I believe the company will survive this recession and remain a top hotel REIT in 2021 and beyond. This also means that I expect the dividend to return. I hope it will happen in 2021 as I expect an economic recovery starting in Q4 of this year. However, I cannot promise that 2021 is going to be the year double-digit dividend (yield) payments will return.

Nonetheless, if you are looking for a high risk/high potential REIT, I think Apple Hospitality is the way to go as I doubt the stock will fall below $6 again. Unfortunately, high risk means that the stock will be sold off hard if (local) lockdowns start to happen again and if economic momentum slows. The company is working on a fragile recovery and all headwinds could do serious damage again.

In other words, if you agree with me, please play it safe. Keep your exposure low. Note that I won't disclose a long position as I already own a number of 'back to normal' stocks (see my Seeking Alpha bio). Adding more of these stocks would make my portfolio too risky.

I will keep you up to date!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.