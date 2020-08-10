Berkshire Hathaway: Shifting To Neutral Following Recent Outperformance Though Long-Term Bullish Outlook Remains Intact
by: Exile of the Mainstream
Summary
A review of Berkshire Hathaway since I initiated coverage.
An analysis of the Apple investment and why it's become a tree in the Berkshire Hathaway forest.
A summary of Q2 2020 results from the company.
Updated valuation of Berkshire Hathaway as an investment today.
Focus on the forest, forget the trees.
– Warren E. Buffett (2018 Annual Shareholder Letter)
Berkshire Hathaway stock has risen despite the fall in Treasury yields