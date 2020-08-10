Long Ideas | Financials  | Editors' Picks

Berkshire Hathaway: Shifting To Neutral Following Recent Outperformance Though Long-Term Bullish Outlook Remains Intact

About: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.B, Includes: AAPL
by: Exile of the Mainstream
Summary

A review of Berkshire Hathaway since I initiated coverage.

An analysis of the Apple investment and why it's become a tree in the Berkshire Hathaway forest.

A summary of Q2 2020 results from the company.

Updated valuation of Berkshire Hathaway as an investment today.

Image by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay

Focus on the forest, forget the trees.

– Warren E. Buffett (2018 Annual Shareholder Letter)

Berkshire Hathaway stock has risen despite the fall in Treasury yields