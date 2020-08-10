Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) has been surprisingly hardy during the COVID pandemic. The stock price has dropped due to the COVID closure of retailers that sell Rocky's brands and the anticipated loss in revenue. As 2020 has unfolded, however, Rocky Brands has proven more resilient than expected.

Impressive Second-Quarter Earnings

On July 28th, Rocky Brands' share price jumped after reporting unexpectedly positive second-quarter earnings. Rocky was projected to report a $0.16 loss per share for the second quarter - instead they reported a $0.33 gain.

The pandemic impact on Rocky Brands was not as adverse as the market expected. Rocky management explained that the damage to wholesale sales was mitigated because two-thirds of its retailers were deemed essential businesses. This status allowed these stores to stay open and keep the sales flowing through the worst of the pandemic shutdowns. Additionally, Rocky's customer demographics are relatively well positioned for this economy; CEO Jason Brooks summed it up nicely in the Q2 earnings call:

"...our customer base was really not affected terribly. So, if you think about how the COVID kind of went across the country and restaurants were closed down and bars were closed down. That's really not our customer base. Those are probably a different kind of footwear. But the construction guy, the guy working on oil rigs, the guy working in farm and ranch, he kept working. And so, we really didn't see any big decrease there."

Another surprise tailwind is the demographic shift to more outdoor activities. Again, from the call:

"In fact, demand for certain key styles started to outpace supply late in the quarter and we've been chasing some inventory. Rocky Outdoor enjoy a strong second quarter also, with people not traveling as much and staying home due to COVID-19 combined with the social distancing measures in place, more people have turn to outdoor activity for entertainment. And our hunting boot business was a beneficiary of this dynamic."

The company's Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico manufacturing facilities have been running at 100% to try to meet demand.

Rocky reports its sales and revenues in three segments. Its wholesale segment consists of the over ten thousand retail store locations that sell various product lines. The retail segment primarily consists of its Lehigh footwear sold through employers and its e-commerce sales. The much smaller Military segment sells boots directly to the U.S. Military.

Looking at the revenue segment numbers, revenue growth has returned after the 1st quarter COVID shock:

Not too unexpectedly, the wholesale revenues took a hit in the first quarter given that 1/3 of the retailers were closed. Retail revenues, however, grew 15% over Q2 2019 levels to help lead the company to profitability in the second quarter. Retail (primarily online sales & Lehigh) margins are much higher than wholesale, and they continue to expand. Even wholesale margins have held up nicely considering the economic environment.

These numbers are impressive considering their Lehigh safety shoe business, the largest portion of their retail segment, was hampered by the pandemic due to reduced company-onsite fitting events, and reduced workforces for the quarter.

Revenue Growth Opportunities Exist

Revenue growth has been elusive for Rocky. Over the last ten years, it is slightly negative (though it did turn positive on a 10-year basis prior to the pandemic). In January of 2018, I wrote an article focusing on the long-term lack of revenue growth at Rocky. Since CEO Jason Brooks arrived in mid-2017, however, both revenue growth and margin have shown consistent improvement through 2019.

These recent improvements provide confidence that management can continue margin expansion and return to revenue growth in 2021. In their most recent 10-K filing, management outlined its growth strategy:

F ocus on cross marketing its brands

E xpand internationally

G row its e-commerce and Lehigh business

Management has done a great job on executing their online strategy as the growth numbers above show. Over the last several quarters, they have been redesigning their websites and implementing different marketing programs. In 2019, they were granted Seller Fulfilled Prime status, allowing them to make their entire catalog Amazon Prime eligible.

Their expanding online presence should also help them in international sales. As per the second-quarter earnings call, total web sales were up 144%, with Georgia, Rocky and durango.com, all showing triple-digit revenue increases. This success proves that people will buy boots online, which should aid in their total addressable marketing including international customers. The Lehigh business should also see a rebound as employment and jobs return. In an unfortunate bit of timing, Lehigh recently began marketing its products in the hospitality industry. As that industry returns from its severely distressed levels, that could provide an added boost to revenue growth.

The Military segment has been left behind in the growth story. Management has guided to $20 million in revenues for the year in this segment, and to date, they are on target to meet that goal. Their contract to supply boots to the US Navy extends through 2022 which should help maintain this segment. If they could sign any other defense contracts, that would be welcome boost to growth, but given the problems small businesses have competing for defense contracts, it is not a likely scenario. The Military segment is still making money, and doesn't appear to be an undo strain on management. Consequently, it does provide some value and another avenue for growth should the environment change.

A Great Balance Sheet Gets Even Better

At the end of 2019, Rocky had zero debt and 15 million in cash on the balance sheet. In the first quarter, Rocky drew $20 million on its credit facility for insurance against the pandemic shutdown. In the second quarter, the company paid off its credit facility and increased its cash balance to $25 million. Rocky also maintained its $0.14 quarterly dividend. Even inventory and receivables levels have trended flat to lower over the last few years, including during the pandemic.

Rocky has a 2.4% dividend with an average 5-year dividend growth rate of just over 6%. In a market where corporate bond funds are earning under 2%, one would think a company such as Rocky would start turning up on screens as a decent bond alternative - or at least a junk bond alternative.

Conclusion

I was accumulating Rocky at under $20 a share when it had a price to book under 1.0. After the positive second-quarter earnings were announced, the stock jumped as high as $26 but has settled down a bit since then. For Rocky's valuation, I like to use the Price to Book ratio (P/B) and Price to Sales ratio (P/S) to determine a fair value.

For both P/B and P/S, Rocky is still selling at a discount to its 3-year median. Note that with improving fundamentals over the last few years, these medians have moved up, and I think justifiably so. Post pandemic, I believe Rocky can continue growing and expanding margins. To match its 3-year P/B median, Rocky would have to hit a price $27.79. To match its 3-year P/S median, it would have to hit $25.85 share price.

If we put a conservative fair value price of $26 a share, then Rocky is selling at an 11% discount to fair value. Not great, but these are conservative numbers, and I think the chances of things improving for Rocky are better than the chances of a negative outcome. I hold Rocky Brands as a core position, as it earns a decent dividend with below market average earnings multiples. It is a nice offset to other high growth, high multiple stocks in my portfolio. Should Rocky drop to below $21 per share, I will likely add to my position. Rocky has proven it can make money even in the worst of economic environments. The management team led by CEO Brooks has been improving the financials by executing a slow and steady game. Even at its current price, Rocky Brands is worth a look by any cautious investor.

