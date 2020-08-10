According to our estimates, the upside potential is 34% compared to the current price.

Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 look promising if we suppose LNG market recovery. It will allow Novatek to overcome the crisis and even win in the long run.

The LNG market is going through a local crisis against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the market will regain its pace over the next 1-3 years.

Novatek is striving to reach a leadership position in the global LNG industry through increasing the production from 18.6 mln tonnes per year in 2019 to 57-70 mln tonnes per year by 2030.

Strategy review

According to our calculations, PAO NOVATEK's (Novatek) (OTCPK:NOVKY) current and future LNG projects contribute around 65% to the company’s current EV. This stake will rise as cash flows from new projects will get closer every year and hence there will be fewer discount periods. LNG is the major development source for Novatek in terms of operating and financial results at this moment.

Novatek is looking to gradually increase LNG production from 18.6 mln tonnes in 2019 to 57-70 mln tonnes by 2030. This is what its action plan looks like:

Yamal LNG plant has been operating since December 2017. Novatek has a 50.1% stake in this facility. The projected capacity of the plant is 16.5 mln tonnes per year. 3 lines with a projected capacity of 5.5 mln tonnes per year are currently in operation, the 4 th line with a projected capacity of 0.9 mln tonnes is expected to start operating by late 2020. The plant operated at 122% of its capacity in 1Q20.

line with a projected capacity of 0.9 mln tonnes is expected to start operating by late 2020. The plant operated at 122% of its capacity in 1Q20. The first line of Arctic LNG 2 is expected to start operating in 2023. There will be 3 lines with an annual capacity of 6.6 mln tonnes per year each. The third line is expected to be launched in 2026. Novatek owns 60% of the project.

The Obsky LNG plant is expected to start operating in 2024. The launch was slated for 2023, but Novatek had to postpone the FID due to the crisis. The project will feature two lines with a capacity of 2.5 mln tonnes per year. No stakes have been sold so far, however, this may change in case of the LNG market recovery.

3-5 lines are expected to be launched at new LNG plants, including Arctic LNG 1, in 2027-2030. The company is looking to build a plant by a geophysical field. It is expected that Arctic LNG 1 will be realised similarly to large projects before, including the sales of stakes to international investors.

Market review

The LNG market, just like other energy markets, has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The global imports fell 5% year over year in July, while prices are at multi-year lows. Certain Asian countries and Europe experienced the largest market decline.

The market decline in Europe was mainly caused by the cancellation of a large amount of cargoes due to be delivered from the US. According to EIA, more than 70 cargoes were canceled for June and July deliveries, and more than 40 cargoes were canceled for August deliveries. Thus, LNG exports from the US more than halved in annual terms.

US LNG is a balancing factor for the market in this situation. Natural gas prices in Europe (such as the TTF price benchmark in the Netherlands) and US (Henry Hub spot prices) are almost the same now, while gas storage capacities are 82% full compared to 75% a year ago. Hence, the purchase of US LNG is unprofitable. Given delivery and liquefaction costs, US LNG costs USD 5.5-6/mmBtu in Europe, while European TTF costs USD 2.1/mmBtu. Some European buyers simply find it more profitable to cancel US deliveries. Meanwhile, US exports used to grow at the largest pace, but coronavirus has put a halt to this trend.

The US is not the only LNG producer that is experiencing problems amidst the crisis. Poten & Partners has reported that FIDs for projects with a total capacity of around 230 mln tonnes per year have been postponed. To compare, global LNG demand was 359 mln tonnes in 2019. Here is a list of some projects that have been scheduled for a later date:

That said, long-term forecasts (through 2030-2040) about LNG demand remain upbeat. For instance, Novatek estimated that LNG demand would double by 2030 in one of its presentations. We believe that growing demand coupled with the cancellation or postponement of some projects may lead to a deficit on the LNG market by 2023.

Novatek’s LNG projects in the global arena

Yamal LNG is Novatek’s main LNG producing project. Just like in case of any other LNG producing facility, its financial indicators will fall in 2020. However, Yamal LNG has a range of advantages:

96% of LNG produced by Yamal LNG is sold under contracts tied to the oil price. 72% of LNG was sold under contracts and the remaining volume was sold at spot prices in 1Q20. The company expects over 75% of LNG to be sold under contracts in 2020. This means Yamal LNG depends more on oil prices rather than on gas prices and may benefit from the OPEC+ agreement without making production cuts.

LNG buyers are either owners of stakes in the project (Total and CNPC) or companies that are parties to long-term contracts (Gazprom Marketing & Trading, Gas Natural Fenosa, Engie). It will not be beneficial for these companies to terminate the contracts, thanks to this Novatek did not run into any problems selling LNG in 1H20.

Yamal LNG has low operating costs. Gas production costs totaled USD 0.07/mmBtu, liquefaction costs were USD 0.42/mmBtu in 2019. Delivery costs are around USD 1/mmBtu to Europe and USD 2-2.5/mmBtu to Asia. Hence, LNG prime costs for Novatek are USD 1.5/mmBtu if deliveries are to Europe and USD 2.5-3/mmBtu if deliveries are to Asia. As a result, Yamal LNG can earn operating profit despite low LNG prices.

We believe these advantages will allow Yamal LNG to successfully go through the crisis and continue to generate a steady free cash flow.

Arctic LNG 2 is the next major project to be carried out, whose details have been disclosed. The first line is expected to be launched in 2023. The fact that the project’s starting date is in three years from now will be beneficial primarily because the LNG market will overcome the crisis and start facing a deficit by this time, according to our estimates. We believe this will lead to a gradual price recovery to USD 6-7/mmBtu, the price required for carrying out the majority of new LNG-related projects.

The key features that distinguish Arctic LNG 2 from Yamal LNG are as follows:

Capital expenditures as part of the project will total USD 21 bln vs. USD 27 bln (Yamal LNG) despite a large projected capacity – 19.8 mln tonnes per year vs. 17.4 mln tonnes per year. The CAPEX has been optimised thanks to the use of gravity-based structures to place production lines.

The contract structure will be different from contracts tied to oil prices, as in case of Yamal LNG. It is expected that LNG will be sold under effective contracts, one-third of which will be tied to oil prices, another third – to oil prices and spot prices, and the last third of these contracts will feature integrated marketing solutions and will be tied to local electricity prices.

In case of Arctic LNG 2, Novatek will sell only 40% of the project to foreign investors: CNPC, CNOOC (NYSE: CEO (NYSE: TOT

According to Novatek’s announcements during conference calls and investor meetings, coronavirus has not impacted the construction of Arctic LNG 2, and the project launch is still slated for 2023. The company has already announced successful drilling works at the Utrenneye field, the main resource base of the project.

Company evaluation

We used the SOTP method to calculate Novatek’s value. In addition to the above-mentioned LNG projects, we also evaluated Novatek’s core hydrocarbon production business, excluding LNG, as well as a number of small joint ventures: Arcticgas, Terneft, Nortgas, Cryogas Vysotsk that were evaluated using the multiplier approach.

The value of LNG projects and Novatek’s core business was calculated using the DCF model with the following assumptions:

The financial modelling provided the following results:

Thus, we estimate that fundamental price equal to $200.2 per GDR and the upside potential is 32.6% to the current price.

