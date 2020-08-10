Platinum makes a new high for 2020 but is still looking up at $1000 per ounce.

The bullish drumbeat continued to resonate through the gold and silver futures markets over the past week. Silver closed the week at over the $26 per ounce level, and gold was looking down at $2000. The falling dollar and the record level of government and central bank stimulus continue to pour fuel over a bullish fire in the two leading precious metals.

While gold passed the $2000 per ounce level, platinum was still looking up at $1000. The metal with the former nickname as “rich person’s gold” has been anything but precious. Platinum, a metal that routinely commanded a premium to gold before 2015, was trading at less than half the value.

The platinum futures market is far less liquid than gold and silver as daily volumes, and open interest is a fraction of the other two leading precious metals. The low level of liquidity could be one of the most bullish factors for platinum when investment demand returns to the market, and it decides to finally catch-up with its precious cousins. Markets with limited liquidity are susceptible to price gaps. Anyone looking for value in the precious metals arena needs to look seriously at the platinum market. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) and the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) are the two platinum ETFs that hold 100% of their net assets in physical platinum bullion.

Gold continues to make higher record highs- The price action on August 7 was a warning sign

July 2020 was the month when gold rose to a new record high in US dollar terms.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart dating back to 1974, when gold began trading on the COMEX division of the CME, highlights the move to a new record level in July. The price rose above the 2011 peak at $1920.70 and reached a high of $2063 per ounce on the continuous futures contract last week. The active month December contract moved to $2089.20 on the high.

A combination of a falling dollar and the tidal wave of central bank liquidity created a perfect bullish storm for the yellow metal. Gold rose to a new high in dollars after doing the same against all other currencies in 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, markets rarely move in a straight line, and the risk of a correction rises with the price of the yellow metal. At the end of last week, the price action was a warning sign for the precious metal.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December futures illustrates, gold put in a bearish reversal on August 7 as the price rose to a new high and closed below the previous day’s low.

Silver looks headed for $30 or higher- The silver market is a volatile bucking bronco

The price of silver collapsed during the risk-off period in markets in March.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows the decline from $18.92 in late February to the March low of $11.74 per ounce. Silver fell to its lowest level since 2009. Meanwhile, the technical breakdown led to furious buying that took the price to a high of $29.915 per ounce last week, the highest price since 2013. Silver went from an eleven-year low to a seven-year high in under six months.

The next level of technical resistance in the silver futures market stands at the October 2012 high of $35.445 per ounce.

Silver can be a wild commodity at times. The price more than doubled since March. Meanwhile, the level of the silver-gold ratio moved from an all-time peak to the lowest level since 2017 over the period.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, the ratio moved from over 120:1 to just over 70:1 since March. A falling ratio tends to be a bullish sign for gold and silver prices. Silver tends to attract lots of speculative interest during bull market periods. The bottom line is that both gold and silver have become a lot more precious over the past weeks and months. The falling dollar and central bank accommodation look set to keep the bullish party going.

At the end of last week, gold was looking down at the $2000 level, and silver came within pennies of $30 per ounce before settling at over the $27.50 level. Meanwhile, platinum remains a laggard in the precious metals arena as the price continued to languish below $1000 per ounce on the active month October futures contract on NYMEX.

Source: CQG

On the bright side for the platinum market, the precious metal made a new high for 2020 when it traded to $1035.50 on Friday, August 7. Platinum traded to its highest price since February 2017. The previous peak in 2020 was only fifty cents lower at $1035 in January. However, platinum put in an ugly finish last week as it followed gold on the daily chart.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of October futures shows that platinum put in a bearish reversal on August 7. On the day it finally reached a new high, the price settled at $970.40 per ounce as it failed at over the $1000 level.

Platinum’s case is compelling

I have been bullish on the prospects for platinum and all precious metals over the past months and years. While gold and silver have shined, platinum remains the dullest member of the sector, which continued last week.

Meanwhile, platinum is a diamond in the rough. Platinum is a precious and industrial metal. It has the highest density and boiling point, providing a myriad of industrial applications. For many years, platinum’s nickname was “rich person’s gold.”

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the price of platinum minus gold shows that the last time platinum commanded a higher price than the yellow metal was six years ago in 2014. At an over $1040 per ounce discount to gold, which is higher than the price of platinum, the rare precious metal is inexpensive and offers investors and traders compelling value.

The bottom line is that platinum offers the best value proposition in the precious metals sector. A declining dollar, central bank accommodation, and rising deficits are a potent bullish cocktail for all precious metals, and platinum is no exception. It may be just a matter of time before platinum surprises and even shocks on the upside. A little investment demand will go a long way in the platinum market, which is a lot less liquid than gold or silver. At the same time, primary production of platinum has declined because of the price weakness. Palladium and rhodium are byproducts of platinum, and both metals have soared because of lower platinum output from South Africa. Palladium was trading at over $2175 per ounce at the end of last week, and rhodium was at a midpoint of $8,500 per ounce. Platinum’s day in the sun could be coming soon.

PPLT and PLTM are the platinum ETF products

The most direct route for a trading or investment in the platinum market is via coins and bars available from dealers and financial institutions. The NYMEX futures contracts offer a mechanism for physical delivery.

For those who do not wish to hold physical platinum or venture into the futures arena, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) and the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) provide alternatives. PPLT reflects the price action of one-tenth of an ounce of platinum. The fund summary and top holdings state:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PLTM has net assets of $8.85 million, trades an average of 37,054 shares each day, and charges a 0.50% expense ratio.

PPLT and PTM hold 100% of their net assets in platinum bullion. While PPLT is a more liquid product, PLTM offers a lower expense ratio. Both products do an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum physical and futures markets.

Platinum traded at an all-time high of $2308.80 in 2008. With gold at over $2000, silver threatening to move above the $30 level and palladium and rhodium at lofty levels, platinum is a bargain at less than half the price of its all-time high. I remain very bullish on the prospects for platinum. It may be just a matter of time before years of frustration finally pays off with a significant recovery.

The author is long gold, silver, and platinum.