The strengthening of LNG pricing will allow some of the stalled projects to resume in 2020, which augurs well with FTI's outlook in international operations.

FTI Is On A Path To See Better Days

TechnipFMC (FTI) is one of the steadiest companies in the oilfield servicing space. Over the past couple of years, its approach to integrating Subsea 2.0 and iEPCI (integrated EPCI contracts) technologies has helped mitigate the pressure on the margin. In digital technology, the Subsea Studio digital platform can boost its revenues. Over the past couple of months, the strengthening of LNG pricing has improved its engineering, procurement, and construction business outlook at various geographies. Plus, it is diversifying into servicing multiple renewable energy projects. As a result, it has held on to its backlog. Also, $350 million in savings from various cost-reduction initiatives and dividend reduction can add to its margin by the end of the year.

However, I suspect, uncertainty remains over the commission of some of the Greenfield projects, which can lower the company's revenue potential in the short-term. At this point, FTI's primary concern is the negative cash flow from operations in 1H 2020, which can throw its balance off and draw investors' attention. As the crude oil price plummets, a cleaner balance sheet would be essential for survival. Despite the short-term headwinds, FTI has significant upside potential if the crude oil price holds steady in the medium-term.

Backlog Is Steady

Much of FTI's order growth comes from increased adoption of iEPCI and the continued strength in LNG and downstream project sanctioning. Approximately $5.8 billion of the backlog is scheduled for 2020, with the remaining $14 billion planned for 2021 and beyond. Among the most recent projects bagged by the company are Equinor's North Sea project and the Assiut project (signed in July 2020), which is more than $1 billion in total value. FTI will perform Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (or EPC) for the construction of a new hydrocracking complex for the Assiut refinery in Egypt. The company expects to generate another $1.7 billion from various EPCI projects in 1H 2020 and plans to add another $1.7 billion, at least, in 2H 2020.

FTI's Technip Energy segment is focusing on electrification of the offshore, which can be a sizable opportunity in the renewable space. Europe accounted for ~80% of global installed capacity in the offshore wind at the end of 2019. Rystad Energy estimates that in Europe, the annual capex in this industry is set to double by 2022. In contrast, it expects a 32% expected fall in capex in oil & gas in this region during the same period. Along with providing the electricity, the company will bring its expertise in infrastructure, equipment, designing, and interfaces with the Subsea completions. The company, in 2019, unveiled a plan to split the company into two - a fully integrated technology and services provider and Engineering and Construction (or E&C) company. Read more on the spinoff process and its benefits in my previous article here.

LNG Price Stabilizes

In the past year, the U.S. LNG export price has increased by 24% until May 2020, according to EIA. The U.S. LNG exports will increase, starting late-Q3 2020, as global natural gas demand gradually recovers. In 2020, U.S. LNG liquefaction capacity continues to expand, following the progress in Freeport LNG in Texas, a third train at the Cameron LNG export facility, and a few small liquefaction system units in Georgia. However, it is still possible that the number of economically viable projects will decline. So, I think the price would remain steady in 2020.

Now, LNG accounts for more than approximately 50% of FTI's current backlog. The company's notable LNG projects include Yamal LNG (complete), Coral Floating LNG (partially finished), and Arctic LNG 2. The other similar projects include Sempra's Costa Azul and Ruvuma. However, the Rovuma project has been delayed until 2021, while Sempra's project commissioning timing remains uncertain. Plus, FTI has recently secured FEED (Front-End Engineering Design) rules on some LNG prospects in the Middle East.

Plus, to diversify away from fossil-fuel related projects, the company is establishing its presence in the renewable energy business. It has partnered with Neste for NEXBTL technology for a renewable diesel project and has also extended a partnership with BP (BP) for a plastic recycling project.

Margin Drivers

Given the top-line constraints in the current environment, FTI has placed considerable importance on reducing costs and preserving liquidity. It has recently announced a slew of measures, which in the aggregate, will result in $350 million in savings. The company will optimize its operations across geographies, rightsize the assets, and deploy new technologies such as Subsea 2.0 and integrated project delivery. In international markets, it is leveraging its franchise strength to participate in the longer-term growth anticipated in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the North Sea. In digital technology, it will intensify the use of Subsea Studio digital platform. The company estimates that Subsea Studio reduces the time required for front-end engineering by as much as 50%. On top of that, it has lowered the annual dividend by 75%, which would reduce the yearly cash outflow by $175 million.

Subsea Segment: Performance And Outlook

FTI's Subsea segment revenue increased by 10% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020. The segment operating margin remained negative in Q2 after the company recorded restructuring, impairment, and direct COVID-19 charges.

Although the company benefited from the cost-saving initiatives, the full benefits of the program will be realized in Q3 and forward. As various subsea project deadlines extended following the energy demand destruction in the pandemic situation, the company now estimates that as many as eight projects cannot be started before 2022. On a more positive note, none stands canceled, which means revenues from these projects will be deferred but has more chances of realizing. FTI will derive revenues from subsea services, direct iEPCI awards, and small project activity. The company has proprietary technologies it uses in integrated FEED work and expects to increase revenues in the next 12 to 18 months.

In 2H 2020, the company expects inbound orders to equal or exceed the 1H 2020 order value. However, some of these revenues are tied to large long-term projects, which have been delayed. So, in the near-term, revenue potential may get revised down, but in the medium-term, I expect the top-line to back up. In FY2020, the company expects revenues from this segment to range between $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion, which means it expects revenues to increase by 7% in 2H 2020 compared to 1H 2020. Backlog will be sustained at a steady level, and resilient Subsea Services revenues should lead to higher revenues for the rest of the year. Also, the company expects the EBITDA margin to improve in 2H 2020 from 7.2% in Q2.

Surface Technologies Segment: Performance And Outlook

FTI's Surface Technologies segment was its weakest performing segment in Q2 2020. Compared to a quarter ago, the segment revenues declined by 26%. Although it continued to incur an operating loss, the loss margin lessened. However, investors should note that in Q1, it recorded a $75.6 million asset impairment charge following expectations of lower stimulation activity in North America. In Q2, we noticed the operational disruptions in North America, although it performed steadily outside of that region.

In FY2020, the company expects revenues from this segment to range between $950 million to $1.15 billion, which means it expects revenues to decrease by 16% in 2H 2020 compared to 1H 2020. Lower backlog and the short-term nature of the segment can lead to lower revenues for the rest of the year. However, the company expects the EBITDA margin to improve to 5.5% in 2H 2020 from 3.4% in Q2.

Cash Flows and Balance Sheet

FTI's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative in 1H 2020 compared to a year ago. Although revenues remained unchanged in 1H 2020, unfavorable timing differences on project milestones and vendor payments and payments made on litigation settlement resulted in the cash flow deterioration. As a result, free cash flow also turned negative in 1H 2020 versus a year ago.

FTI's debt-to-equity ratio (1.1x) is marginally higher than its peers' average of 1.2x. The company's liquidity (cash plus available borrowing capacity) is $7 billion, which is sufficient to cover its entire debt repayment obligations. However, generating positive cash flows would be a much-needed move in the current energy market crisis.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, LNG price, and FTI's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous eight-quarter trend. I think that the shorter trend factor will initially outweigh the long-term factors, but will gradually lose importance. So, I expect revenues to change modestly in the next couple of years. It can improve sharply in 2023 and increase at a more reasonable rate afterward.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $12.8 billion and $19.1 billion. The trailing-12-month (or TTM) revenue falls within this range. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on the same regression models and using the forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline in the next twelve months (or NTM). In 2022, the model suggests the company's EBITDA will stabilize, and in 2023, it will increase at a fast click.

I have calculated the EV using the forward multiple and FTI's past EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the average multiple (7x since 2015) is even higher than the returns potential (68% upside) using the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (4.5x). In comparison, Wall Street's sell-side analysts expect 50% returns from the stock. I think the stock has a positive bias. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price.

FTI's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers, which would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (3.0x) is lower than its peers' (SLB, BKR, and HAL) average of 9.1x.

What's The Take On FTI?

Despite the ongoing demand slump and the supply glut shrinking the energy industry's near-term prospect, FTI has held on to its backlog. The glitches appear to be the timing so far as various projects got delayed, led by the energy price slump. I suspect, uncertainty remains over the commission of some of the Greenfield projects, which can lower the company's revenue potential in the short-term.

FTI's has invested significantly in Subsea 2.0 and iEPCI technologies. As the LNG pricing starts improving, its opportunities for iEPCI contracts brighten. In Technip Energy, the company is fast diversifying the base into renewable energy projects. To compensate for the top-line loss, cash preservation, and liquidity maintenance have become the order of the day it. So, the company has earmarked $350 million in savings from various cost-reduction initiatives and dividend reduction. However, the negative cash flow from operations in 1H 2020 is its primary concern at this point. Investors may note that, as the crude oil price stays low, a cleaner balance sheet and cash flow generation would be essential for survival.

